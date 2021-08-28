HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Errors cost top-ranked Hickory Ridge against highly regarded Charlotte Catholic

For much of the night Friday, Cream of Cabarrus No. 1-ranked Hickory Ridge was giving four-time defending state champion Charlotte Catholic everything it could handle.
Everything.
Although Catholic had taken its opening offensive possession 62 yards for a touchdown to snag the early lead, the Bulls answered instantly to tie the score, and Harrisburg’s team would keep things within a point over the first two quarters until the Cougars kicked a field goal just before halftime clinging to a four-point lead.
But then mistakes continued to rear their ugly head for the Bulls, with uncharacteristic errors riddling their side of the field and many resulting in Catholic points.
Those errors were ultimately too much to overcome the rugged Cougars, as Catholic walked off Jim Oddo Field with a 34-19 win over the Bulls in one of the state’s most anticipated games.
It was the first loss of the season for Hickory Ridge (1-1 overall, 0-0 Greater Metro 4A Conference). Catholic upped its record to 2-0, 0-0 So Meck 4A Conference).
Hickory Ridge coach Jupiter Wilson explained why that was the case.
“It’s like I told the kids after the game: It was just execution,” Wilson told the Independent Tribune in a telephone interview. “We knew we were going against a disciplined team, and they ARE disciplined, and we didn’t play as disciplined and sound. We had a blocked punt that turned into seven (points for the Cougars), we had a botched snap on a fourth down that was a killer.
“I think defensively we played pretty well, but we had a couple of miscues that kind of caught us. It’s just that next step of being a great team or being a really, really good team. I thought the kids played hard and they competed, but there were some things lacking from execution. We missed two extra points, and there were just things we can’t do if we say we’re going to be a good team.”
The Bulls entered the night with an eye toward showing the rest of the state that they, too, are an elite program. Hickory Ridge had represented itself well over the years against the likes of Myers Park and Butler in the Southwestern 4A Conference before transitioning to the Greater Metro this fall, and Wilson wanted his team to take on some of the state’s other top teams with hopes of strengthening the Bulls’ championship aspirations.
Early on, Hickory Ridge looked to be right on par.
Charlotte Catholic opened the scoring when Sean Boyle hit Jacob Deller for a 19-yard touchdown midway through the first quarter, but the Bulls responded when senior quarterback Alex Bentley connected with Davidson College commit Sabin McLaughlin Jr. for a 31-yard score to make the score 7-7.
In the second quarter, the Cougars established their popular Wing-T offense and moved ahead again when senior fullback Jimmy Brewer powered in from a yard.
But again, Hickory Ridge had a retort.
Bentley hit McLaughlin for another score, this time from 24 yards, and were poised to tie the game once more. However, their first of two errant extra-point attempts on the night was off the mark, and the Cougars held a 14-13 advantage.
The score stayed that way until Catholic’s Jack Jones booted a 34-yard field goal with less than a minute left before halftime to give his team a 17-13 edge.
Hickory Ridge then opened the second half with Bentley throwing an interception, which Catholic turned into three more points and subsequently began to find more of an offensive rhythm with Brewer consuming tough yardage.
The Bulls would score just once more in the game, on a short run by running back Aaron Carey in the fourth quarter.
“I think the biggest thing with us right now is just the belief that we can do it,” Wilson said. “It’s like I told (my players), ‘I got a schedule that if maybe I had gotten a little easier one, maybe we could be sitting nice and pretty at 2-0. But I didn’t because I knew we would need it if we were going to make that next step and be a great team. I knew that there were going to have to be some challenges, and we had one tonight. I thought the kids played well, but we didn’t respond to the challenge, in terms of meeting it to go ahead and win that game.”
While the Bulls were disappointed with the outcome of the non-conference game against the south Charlotte squad, Wilson said his players didn’t hang their heads as they headed back to Harrisburg Friday night.
“That’s the one thing I felt moving forward with these guys: They were pretty positive,” Wilson said. “And that’s the difference that I keep talking about with this group of kids that I’ve got this year – they’re tough kids, and they play tough. But we’ve got to play tough and disciplined, especially when you’re going against, in my opinion, probably one of the most disciplined teams that you’re going to face.
“(The Cougars are) a good team, they’re well-coached, they do what they do, and on defense they pretty much say, ‘Hey, we’re going to run this, and if you get us a couple times, we’re not going to deviate from who we are.’ And that’s pretty much what they did.
“That’s why they are what they are, and I feel like our guys are going to be right there.”