HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Errors cost top-ranked Hickory Ridge against highly regarded Charlotte Catholic

Bentley hit McLaughlin for another score, this time from 24 yards, and were poised to tie the game once more. However, their first of two errant extra-point attempts on the night was off the mark, and the Cougars held a 14-13 advantage.

“I think the biggest thing with us right now is just the belief that we can do it,” Wilson said. “It’s like I told (my players), ‘I got a schedule that if maybe I had gotten a little easier one, maybe we could be sitting nice and pretty at 2-0. But I didn’t because I knew we would need it if we were going to make that next step and be a great team. I knew that there were going to have to be some challenges, and we had one tonight. I thought the kids played well, but we didn’t respond to the challenge, in terms of meeting it to go ahead and win that game.”