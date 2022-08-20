HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Facing early double-digit deficit, No. 6 Trojans use 33-0 run to rout Wolverines

CONCORD – It wasn’t looking good for Cream of Cabarrus sixth-ranked Northwest Cabarrus Friday night.

Not with a 13-0 deficit staring them in the face masks. At the end of the first quarter. In the first game of the 2022 season.

But then, having seen West Cabarrus celebrating after it returned two early interceptions for touchdowns, members of the Trojans’ offensive line made their way within earshot of third-year coach Eric Morman and made a not-so-subtle suggestion.

“We’re older up front,” Morman told the Independent Tribune in a telephone interview, “and my senior (offensive) line came over and said, ‘Run the ball, Coach. Run the doggone ball!’

“And that’s what we did the rest of the night.”

Powered by a fierce rushing attack and a stingy defense, Northwest Cabarrus bounced back and took a 33-13 victory at Wolverines Stadium to give the Trojans their first season-opening win under Morman.

The backfield trio of Ray Jay Waters (three touchdowns), Jemari Nored (one touchdown) and Eddie Conover (superb blocking and running), helped the Class 3A Trojans (1-0) run roughshod after the 4A Wolverines took the early momentum.

But for as good as the offense was Friday, Morman said none of it would’ve been possible without the Northwest defense being a force throughout the night.

“Credit has to go to our defensive staff, led by Santana Loudermilk, our new (defensive coordinator),” Morman said. “They did a great job of giving us an opportunity to get back in the football game. They didn’t give up any points all night.

“From, an offensive standpoint, I was just excited to see our guys overcome that deficit. We talk about adversity all the time. And to do it on that stage – us being a 3A team playing against a 4A team on the road in pretty much a rivalry game – was big. Our guys were able to withstand the rush, and everything calmed down.”

Northwest Cabarrus is now 1-0 overall, while West Cabarrus is 0-1.

The Northwest defense was paced by Khamani Whitecarr, who Morman said, “lived in the backfield all night,” with major contributions Trojans such as Le’Darrion Menter, Jackson Forrest, James Milligan and Isaiah Thompson. Senior Camden Barringer corralled and interception.

“They all did a great job,” Morman said. “The entire defense.”

Northwest’s defensive effectiveness allowed the offense to settle in and make strong contributions, too, like junior quarterback Alex Walker recovering from the two early interceptions to toss a score to Porter Branham, who scored his first touchdown on the varsity level.

But there was more to Friday’s win, Morman noted.

“Playing in a game like that, having one penalty the entire night, that showed how disciplined we were in all three phases of the game,” said Morman, who also pointed out that the Northwest offense was able to be successful without standout receiver Tevin Tucker, a James Madison commit.

It’s unknown if Tucker will play next week, but his presence certainly would be helpful because the Trojans have a matchup scheduled with No. 5 Cox Mill, a rival that has beaten them for three straight years in the annual Coddle Creek Cup game.

Morman said Friday’s win over Northwest does help build confidence and momentum heading into the 14th game of the series.

“It’s the same thing next week: another 4A team,” Morman said. “We play a tough non-conference schedule, and it won’t stop after Cox Mill, either.

“I’m just excited for the guys. I told them to enjoy tonight, and then on Monday we’ll refocus them. But I even don’t think they’ll have to be refocused. They’re going to be ready for Cox Mill, with that being a rivalry game. We’re going to want to do everything to get that Cup back.”

West Cabarrus is scheduled to travel to Indian Trail to take on Porter Ridge next week.