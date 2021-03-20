HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Fourth-ranked Bulldogs now 4-0 after beating Cox Mill

Bulldogs’ junior Caleb Johnson got in to the Chargers backfield in a hurry and smothered the kick. Cox Mill recovered the loose ball but at its 1-yard line, giving Jay M. Robinson the ball with 54 seconds left. Quarterback Blue Monroe scored easily on a run as the Chargers took a 9-7 lead to halftime.

“We’ve worked on special teams hard all year,” said Jay M. Robinson coach Darius Robinson. “Every single game it seems like a special teams play comes up big for us. Caleb Johnson came off that edge hard. and he just crossed his arms and there was the ball. It was a big spark for us to go up right before halftime.”

PRIMETIME PERFORMERS

Jay M. Robinson

· Sophomore kicker T.J. Spokas booted a season-best 43-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to go with a 27-yarder and two extra point conversions.

· Monroe ran for 61 yards and threw for 61 more as he overcame two first-quarter interceptions.

· Bryan Stewart Jr. and Simarion Hughes had fourth-quarter interceptions

Cox Mill

· Seventy-seven of Coard’s game-high 106 yards came on one play. He carried 12 times and had one score.