 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Fourth-ranked Bulldogs now 4-0 after beating Cox Mill
View Comments

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Fourth-ranked Bulldogs now 4-0 after beating Cox Mill

  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

CONCORD – The Cream of Cabarrus No. 4 Jay M. Robinson football team overcame an ominous start on the road with some opportunistic special teams plays and a solid second-half running game to overcome Cox Mill, 26-14, in a South Piedmont 3A Conference game Friday.

The Chargers intercepted two of the Bulldogs’ first three passes of the game, including a “Pick 6” inside the game’s first five minutes. A blocked punt by Jay M. Robinson helped it capture its first lead just before halftime.

Cox Mill retook the lead midway through the third quarter when Tyrell Coard’s 77-yard jaunt set up his 3-yard scoring run three plays later. But Jay M. Robinson also started amassing yardage on the ground.

The Jay M. Robinson Bulldogs spoil the Cox Mill Senior Night and defeated the Chargers 26-14 to remain undefeated on Friday night at Cox Mill High School.

Terrance Chapman (4) looks for running room in the backfield.

Senior running back Terrance Chapman ran for 76 of his team-high 101 yards after halftime, and his 24-yard dash to the end zone with 28 seconds left in the third quarter gave the Bulldogs the lead for good.

RECORDS

Jay M. Robinson 4-0 overall, 3-0 South Piedmont 3A Conference; Cox Mill 0-4, 0-3 SPC

THE PLAY OF THE GAME

A first quarter field goal was the closest Jay M. Robinson had gotten to the end zone for most of the first half. With less than a minute left in the second quarter, Cox Mill lined up to punt from its 11-yard line.

The Jay M. Robinson Bulldogs spoil the Cox Mill Senior Night and defeated the Chargers 26-14 to remain undefeated on Friday night at Cox Mill High School.

Blue Monroe (7) scrambles to avoid defender Sekou Roland (8).

Bulldogs’ junior Caleb Johnson got in to the Chargers backfield in a hurry and smothered the kick. Cox Mill recovered the loose ball but at its 1-yard line, giving Jay M. Robinson the ball with 54 seconds left. Quarterback Blue Monroe scored easily on a run as the Chargers took a 9-7 lead to halftime.

The Jay M. Robinson Bulldogs spoil the Cox Mill Senior Night and defeated the Chargers 26-14 to remain undefeated on Friday night at Cox Mill High School.

Caleb Johnson (20) heads to the bench in celebration after a big play.

“We’ve worked on special teams hard all year,” said Jay M. Robinson coach Darius Robinson. “Every single game it seems like a special teams play comes up big for us. Caleb Johnson came off that edge hard. and he just crossed his arms and there was the ball. It was a big spark for us to go up right before halftime.”

The Jay M. Robinson Bulldogs spoil the Cox Mill Senior Night and defeated the Chargers 26-14 to remain undefeated on Friday night at Cox Mill High School.

Bulldogs head coach Darius Robinson directs his team.

PRIMETIME PERFORMERS

Jay M. Robinson

· Sophomore kicker T.J. Spokas booted a season-best 43-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to go with a 27-yarder and two extra point conversions.

· Monroe ran for 61 yards and threw for 61 more as he overcame two first-quarter interceptions.

The Jay M. Robinson Bulldogs spoil the Cox Mill Senior Night and defeated the Chargers 26-14 to remain undefeated on Friday night at Cox Mill High School.

Bryan Stewart Jr (8) poses with the team’s signature “Beware of Dog” sign after an interception.

· Bryan Stewart Jr. and Simarion Hughes had fourth-quarter interceptions

Cox Mill

 · Seventy-seven of Coard’s game-high 106 yards came on one play. He carried 12 times and had one score.

 · Jordan Peterson returned an interception 30 yards for the game’s first score. Christopher Abraham also had an interception, with an assist from Caleb Stewart, who tipped the pass in to the air.

3 OBSERVATIONS

· After Cox Mill took possession at the Jay Robinson 15 on a first-quarter interception, the Chargers lost a yard on the series and missed a 33-yard field goal attempt. Cox Mill ran eight plays, not including the three straight penalties shared by the two teams.

· The Jay M. Robinson defense held Cox Mill to 43 yards in the first half, dropping Chargers’ ball carriers for losses seven times during that span.

The Jay M. Robinson Bulldogs spoil the Cox Mill Senior Night and defeated the Chargers 26-14 to remain undefeated on Friday night at Cox Mill High School.

Tyrell Coard (22) carries the ball against the defense after a handoff.

· Cox Mill totaled 138 yards and more than half of them came on Coard’s 77-yard run in the third quarter.

WHAT’S UP NEXT?

Cox Mill welcomes Central Cabarrus on Friday while Jay M. Robinson plays host to Concord on Saturday.

SCORING SUMMARY

Robinson         3          6          7          10  -- 26

Cox Mill             7          0          7          0    -- 14

First Quarter

CM – Jordan Peterson 30 interception return (Sam Weber kick)

R – T.J. Spokas 27 FG

Second Quarter

R – Blue Monroe 1 run (pass failed)

Third Quarter

CM – Tyrell Coard 3 run (Weber kick)

R – Terrance Chapman 24 run (Spokas kick)

Fourth Quarter

R – Spokas 43 FG

R – Monroe 3 run (Spokas kick)

View Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Michael Cohen meets with Manhattan DA about Trump

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts