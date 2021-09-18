HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Freedom’s big back runs wild as Vikings struggle to shake off rust

"We needed to get a big stop," Bevilacqua said, "and instead gave up a big run."

Tackling can sometimes suffer when a team misses two games in two weeks, as it's hard to do live contact and simulate game situations in practice because of state high school rules.

"If you're not really deep and you don't have a lot of time to contact, it's kind of hard to simulate contact without contact," Bevilacqua said. "We'll go back to the drawing board and try and figure out a way to do it."

Jaykwon “Boogie” Diaz-Cruz made the second of his two TD catches later in the third quarter as Central Cabarrus got within 10, 29-19. But Hampton scored his final touchdown, and later, Kline threw an "ill-advised pass" that was returned for a touchdown late in the game.

Kline impressed the coaching staff during the time between games and earned his first start at quarterback. Throwing three touchdown passes was a good start.

"We felt like Kaden did some things really well through those 13 practices," Bevilacqua said. "So we put Kaden in at quarterback, and he did a good job tonight. There was some sophomore mistakes that you'd expect a sophomore to make, but overall, he threw three touchdown passes. I thought he did a good job of keeping himself upright in some situations where he got pressure."