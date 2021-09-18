HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Freedom’s big back runs wild as Vikings struggle to shake off rust

MORGANTON – For Central Cabarrus, simply getting back on a football field for competition was a victory.
The Vikings hadn't played in three weeks, with COVID-19 concerns eliminating two games and forcing Central Cabarrus to repeated practices. The Vikings finally faced an outside opponent on Friday night, and the rust was evident in a 42-19 road loss to traditional power Morganton Freedom .
"There was definitely some rust that needed to be shaken off," Vikings coach Zach Bevilacqua said in a telephone interview with the Independent Tribune. "It was a close game. It was a lot closer than the score would probably indicate."
Central Cabarrus (0-3) scored first on a 75-yard touchdown pass from first-time starting quarterback Kaden Kline to Talan Baker, but the Patriots (3-1) simply overpowered the Vikings with a punishing run game. B.G. Hampton ran for four touchdowns, including scoring runs of 80 and 73 yards.
"He's a big, probably 270-pound guy," Bevilacqua said. "He ran well. Sometimes, you don't use good tackling form, and he's a big kid coming at you. He slipped a couple tackles and made some big runs in some key situations."
The biggest came in the third quarter with Central Cabarrus down only 22-13. But Hampton broke off an 80-yard TD scamper to push the lead to 16.
"We needed to get a big stop," Bevilacqua said, "and instead gave up a big run."
Tackling can sometimes suffer when a team misses two games in two weeks, as it's hard to do live contact and simulate game situations in practice because of state high school rules.
"If you're not really deep and you don't have a lot of time to contact, it's kind of hard to simulate contact without contact," Bevilacqua said. "We'll go back to the drawing board and try and figure out a way to do it."
Jaykwon “Boogie” Diaz-Cruz made the second of his two TD catches later in the third quarter as Central Cabarrus got within 10, 29-19. But Hampton scored his final touchdown, and later, Kline threw an "ill-advised pass" that was returned for a touchdown late in the game.
Kline impressed the coaching staff during the time between games and earned his first start at quarterback. Throwing three touchdown passes was a good start.
"We felt like Kaden did some things really well through those 13 practices," Bevilacqua said. "So we put Kaden in at quarterback, and he did a good job tonight. There was some sophomore mistakes that you'd expect a sophomore to make, but overall, he threw three touchdown passes. I thought he did a good job of keeping himself upright in some situations where he got pressure."
Bevilacqua, though, said his team needs to do a better job running the football, and he challenged his offensive line.
"We still have to do some things with our run game to get that more established," Bevilacqua said. "We have some plays that we're going to do until we get it right. We need to be able to run the ball between the tackles, and that needs to be something we do to consistently put us in second-and-medium or third-and-short.
"We've got three senior offensive linemen that need to step and lead that. We're still a relatively young football team, and I'm not going to make excuses for our guys. We've got to step up in key situations and find a way to run the ball."
SCORING SUMMARY
Central Cabarrus 6 7 6 0 -- 19
Morganton Freedom 0 22 7 13 – 42
First Quarter
CC – Talan Baker 75 pass from Kaden Kline (kick blocked)
Second Quarter
MF – B.G. Hampton 4 run (Drew Costello kick)
MF – Hampton 73 run (Costello kick)
MF – Jaylen Barnett 6 run (Barnett run)
CC – Jaykwon Diaz-Cruz 45 pass from Kline (kick good)
Third Quarter