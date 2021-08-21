HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL GAME STORY: No. 1 Ragin’ Bulls put away Hunter Huss early

3 OBSERVATIONS

— The Ragin’ Bulls do have a bit of a way to go before they are clicking on all cylinders. Wilson said the team dealt with a COVID scare in the lead-up to the season, which limited it to one week of practice. and it showed in some facets as there were several short snaps on the game.

— While Randall Fisher did just finish the game with 24 yards on the ground, it wasn’t because he didn’t run well. He only carried the ball four times, one of which went for a touchdown, and he routinely looked comfortable as the No. 1 ball carrier in the offense. If the Ragin’ Bulls need to run the ball more in the future, Fisher and Carey appear to give the team good options out of the backfield.

— While Bentley clearly has a No. 1 receiver in Hamilton, he’s not afraid to spread the wealth to his other receivers as he completed passes to eight different players in the first half. Some of that had to do with the lead, but he was spreading the ball around early and often and seems to have plenty of options to get the ball to this season.

WHAT’S UP NEXT?