HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL GAME STORY: No. 1 Ragin’ Bulls put away Hunter Huss early

HARRISBURG — The Cream of Cabarrus No. 1 ranked Hickory Ridge Ragin’ Bulls football team put away the Gastonia Hunter Huss Huskies early Friday night and went on to a 68-13 victory at The Ridge.
The Bulls jumped out to a 28-0 first-quarter lead and held a 54-6 margin at the half before closing it out to move to 1-0 on the young season.
Five total touchdowns from senior quarterback Alex Bentley and three more from junior wide receiver Christian Hamilton led the Ragin’ Bulls to the early margin and a running clock in the second half one week out from their matchup with defending state champion Charlotte Catholic.
While the 68-13 margin was a convincing one, the Ragin’ Bulls know they have some things to work on ahead of next week’s matchup.
“I thought the kids came out ready to play,” Hickory Ridge head coach Jupiter Wilson said. “As a coach, you go into a game and you don’t really want to underestimate anybody.
“I’ve said it all year, (we) have an opportunity to have a good year, and I think this is the beginning of that.”
Bentley finished the night 11-of-22 passing for 182 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 48 yards and two touchdowns. He did all of that in the first half as sophomore Caden Haywood took over the quarterback duties for the final 24 minutes.
Hamilton finished the day with just two catches for 45 yards, but both went for touchdowns, and he added a 19-yard run and a 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
The Ragin’ Bulls finished last season sooner than they wanted with a first-round playoff exit. That loss was on the minds of both Bentley and Hamilton after the game. And with the way they and the rest of their teammates played Friday night, it appears Wilson’s squad is ready to have a great year.
“I think last year, you hear the seniors talk about it a lot,” Wilson said. “This is a different Bulls. And I think right now we’ve just been kind of knocking on the doorstep of being good, and you want to take that next step from being good to great.
“So as a coach, you try to implement with your kids and hopefully today is the beginning of that. We’ve got a tough one next week, though, as we travel to Charlotte Catholic and we just keep on playing ball.”
RECORDS
Hickory Ridge 1-0 overall, 0-0 Greater Metro 4A, Gastonia Hunter Huss 0-1, 0-0 West 50 3A
THE PLAY OF THE GAME
Gastonia Hunter Huss had finally put together a drive to cut at least a little bit into Hickory Ridge’s momentum when kicker Jesus Marin hit a 25-yard field goal after a methodical drive down the field into Ragin’ Bulls territory.
But whatever momentum the Huskies got out of that drive, it was instantly squashed, as Hamilton took the ensuing kickoff 97 yards to the house for a touchdown.
Hamilton touched the ball four times on Friday night. Three of those touches went for a touchdown.
“It felt great,” Hamilton said. “Just to see that I’m back really after an injury(-plagued) season. But I’m healthy now, so it’s going to be a different story this year.”
PRIMETIME PERFORMERS
Hickory Ridge
— Jalen Harris caught only one pass Friday night, but he made the most of it, taking a wide receiver screen 45 yards for a touchdown.
— Aaron Carey got the majority of third-quarter carries for the Ragin’ Bulls and finished the game as the team’s leading rusher with 49 yards and seven carries with a touchdown. Had it not been for a block in the back that negated a 35-yard run in the third quarter, he would have had more than 80 yards on the day.
-- Deshawn Miles both caused and recovered a fumble, with the recovery going for a 26-yard touchdown in the second half.
— Ethan Young caused the fumble that led to Miles’ touchdown. He also grabbed another tackle for loss in the first half. Sylas Mills, Kyle Perry, Jordan Wilkes and Alex Bailey also had sacks on the game.
3 OBSERVATIONS
— The Ragin’ Bulls do have a bit of a way to go before they are clicking on all cylinders. Wilson said the team dealt with a COVID scare in the lead-up to the season, which limited it to one week of practice. and it showed in some facets as there were several short snaps on the game.
— While Randall Fisher did just finish the game with 24 yards on the ground, it wasn’t because he didn’t run well. He only carried the ball four times, one of which went for a touchdown, and he routinely looked comfortable as the No. 1 ball carrier in the offense. If the Ragin’ Bulls need to run the ball more in the future, Fisher and Carey appear to give the team good options out of the backfield.
— While Bentley clearly has a No. 1 receiver in Hamilton, he’s not afraid to spread the wealth to his other receivers as he completed passes to eight different players in the first half. Some of that had to do with the lead, but he was spreading the ball around early and often and seems to have plenty of options to get the ball to this season.
WHAT’S UP NEXT?
Hickory Ridge heads to Charlotte to face off with the defending state champion Charlotte Catholic, which won its season opener over South Mecklenburg, 13-6, on Thursday. Hunter Huss will take on Hibriten out of Lenoir once again on the road.
SCORING SUMMARY
Hickory Ridge 28 26 7 7 — 68
Hunter Huss 0 6 0 7 — 13
First quarter
HR — Hamilton 30 pass from Bentley, 8:15 (Will Laing kick)
HR — Fisher 1 run, 5:13 (Laing kick)
HR — Carey 6 run, 4:18 (Laing kick)
HR — Bentley 6 run, 0:00 (Laing kick)
Second quarter
HR — Hamilton 15 pass from Bentley, 9:22 (kick failed)
HH — Jesus Marin 25 field goal, 7:59
HR — Hamilton 97 kick return, 7:43 (kick failed)
HR — Jalen Harris 45 pass from Bentley, 3:20 (Laing kick)
HR — Bentley 6 run, 0:45 (Laing kick)
HH — Marin 42 field goal, 0:00
Third quarter
HR — Deshawn Miles 26 fumble return, 3:51 (Laing kick)
HH — Jayden Gash 8 pass from Joseph Armitage, 9:29 (Marin kick)