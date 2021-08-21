HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL GAME STORY: Third-ranked Bulldogs pull away from familiar foe Spiders

CONCORD – For much of Friday night in Bulldog Stadium, it was a Rock ‘Em, Sock ‘Em game between a pair of old South Piedmont foes, and both Concord and Jay M. Robinson had their chances to take control.

But Concord’s untimely turnovers and Jay M. Robinson’s ability to make the big play ultimately was the deciding factor as the Cream of Cabarrus third-ranked Bulldogs took a 20-0 victory over the Spiders in the 2021 season opener.

The two teams are in different leagues now – Concord is still in the SPC, while Jay M. Robinson has dropped down to the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A – but it was still a close contest until the Spiders’ mistakes and the Bulldogs’ Daevin Hobbs (an offensive touchdown and a defensive score) began to make their presence felt.

Jay M. Robinson clung to a slim 6-0 lead going into the fourth quarter, but the Spiders ended the night with four turnovers, while the Bulldogs closed out the game with a pair of touchdowns in the final 10 minutes, 28 seconds.

Although it was the dawning of a new season, Jay M. Robinson second-year coach Darius Robinson said Friday night’s win was just as much about last year – when his team almost tied for the SPC title and reached the Class 3A state playoffs – as it was this year.