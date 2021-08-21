 Skip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL GAME STORY: Wolverines blank Trojans to give coach first win
CONCORD – C.J. McEachin picked up his first victory as a head football coach in easy fashion, as West Cabarrus was triumphant at Northwest Cabarrus Friday, 27-0.

The Wolverines scored touchdowns on their first two possessions in both the first and second halves. They outgained the Trojans 304 yards to 74.

“Yes, this is my very first (win). I’m very excited,” said McEachin, who made stops as an assistant at Scotland County, Lancaster, South Carolina, and West Mecklenburg. “The kids didn’t let me go without noticing … It’s just something to celebrate for tonight, but we know we have a big task going forward.”

RECORDS

West Cabarrus 1-0 overall, 0-0 Greater Metro 4A Conference; Northwest Cabarrus 0-1, 0-0 South Piedmont 3A.

THE PLAY OF THE GAME

With West Cabarrus already holding a 7-0 lead, it started its second possession at the Northwest 39-yard line after the Trojans shanked a 17-yard punt.

Runs of minus-2 yards and a positive-2 yards canceled out each other, but on third down quarterback Atreyu Cooper attempted his first pass of the game when he spotted running back Jacob Morales wide open in the right flat.

Morales reeled in the throw at the Trojans’ 30 and turned up the right sideline. He wasn’t challenged until having to sidestep a would-be Northwest Cabarrus tackler inside the 10-yard line, then absorbed a hit from behind as he was crossing the goal line.

The first quarter wasn’t even half over and West Cabarrus already had a 14-0 lead.

PRIMETIME PERFORMERS

West Cabarrus

-- In addition to scoring two-first quarter touchdowns, the senior Morales covered a career-high 113 yards on 16 carries.

-- Senior linebacker Chris Coates had team-highs of seven tackles and 1 ½ sacks.

-- Senior Ross Vazquez, last year’s team leader in rushing yards, carried eight times for 47 yards and a score.

Northwest Cabarrus

-- Freshman linebacker Ladarian Muldrow led his team with five tackles in his high school debut.

3 OBSERVATIONS

--  As Northwest Cabarrus senior placekicker Noah Houston kicked off the 2021 football season at Trojans Stadium, a blinding sun that reached over the rooftop of the fieldhouse that sits above the field’s west end zone eventually surrendered to a spectacular copper-plated sunset before halftime. Leaf-covered autumn days often paint football’s backdrop, but this one looked amazing, too. 

 ---  Northwest Cabarrus ball carriers lost their helmets on consecutive offensive plays in the second quarter. Quarterback Alex Walker got hit high by West Cabarrus linebacker Griffin Decker on a third-down scramble. And on first down of the the Trojans’ next series, Nazi Coleman was stopped on a short gain and was squeezed between Decker and sizeable lineman Julian Gwynn.

---  West Cabarrus had possession for a consecutive 12 minutes and 20 seconds between the third and fourth quarters but didn’t score. The Wolverines started at their own 7-yard line. They converted first downs on two fourth-down plays and three third-down plays.

WHAT’S UP NEXT?

West Cabarrus hosts Indian Trail Porter Ridge next Friday, while Northwest Cabarrus travels to county rival Cox Mill.

SCORING SUMMARY

West Cabarrus             14        0          13        0          27

Northwest Cabarrus    0          0          0          0          0

First Quarter

WC – Jacob Morales 1 run (Josh Elias kick)

WC - Morales 39 pass from Atreyu Cooper (Elias kick)

Second Quarter

No scoring.

Third Quarter

WC – Christian Hopper 16 run (Elias kick)

WC – Ross Vazquez 7 run (kick failed)

Fourth Quarter

No scoring.

