HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL GAME STORY: Wolverines blank Trojans to give coach first win

CONCORD – C.J. McEachin picked up his first victory as a head football coach in easy fashion, as West Cabarrus was triumphant at Northwest Cabarrus Friday, 27-0.

The Wolverines scored touchdowns on their first two possessions in both the first and second halves. They outgained the Trojans 304 yards to 74.

“Yes, this is my very first (win). I’m very excited,” said McEachin, who made stops as an assistant at Scotland County, Lancaster, South Carolina, and West Mecklenburg. “The kids didn’t let me go without noticing … It’s just something to celebrate for tonight, but we know we have a big task going forward.”

RECORDS

West Cabarrus 1-0 overall, 0-0 Greater Metro 4A Conference; Northwest Cabarrus 0-1, 0-0 South Piedmont 3A.

THE PLAY OF THE GAME

With West Cabarrus already holding a 7-0 lead, it started its second possession at the Northwest 39-yard line after the Trojans shanked a 17-yard punt.

Runs of minus-2 yards and a positive-2 yards canceled out each other, but on third down quarterback Atreyu Cooper attempted his first pass of the game when he spotted running back Jacob Morales wide open in the right flat.