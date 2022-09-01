HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Getting to know … Central Cabarrus' Jayden Kibler

CONCORD — The Central Cabarrus football team is doing something illegal.

Now that your attention has been grabbed, settle down and let us introduce you to Jayden Kibler, the senior middle linebacker who gives the Vikings an advantage just by his mere existence.

We joke about Kibler being “illegal” because Central Cabarrus coach Zach Bevilacqua is so impressed by Kibler that he calls him an extra coach on the field and in the locker room. And after spending time with Kibler earlier this week, the Independent Tribune cannot disagree.

He’s a difference-maker.

Kibler is mature beyond his years. He’s a talented player who takes pride in holding his teammates accountable while at the same time making them feel good about themselves, even when times are tough. He even does it when they’re poking fun at him, lightheartedly, trying to get him to break his efforts to look serious while he was doing a photo shoot for the newspaper.

Some of them get Kibler to crack, but for the most part, he accomplishes his goal.

“I love you,” Kibler tells each one of his teammates as they walk away, keeping alive a team-building tradition Bevilacqua hoped to establish when he took over the program.

Kibler makes sure it has traction.

An extra coach, if there ever was one.

“You’re at a point now where ‘Kibs’ has started in 20 or so high school football games,” Bevilacqua said. “There isn’t a whole lot he hasn’t seen, he’s in the weight room, he’s strong. But what he brings to the field is like having another coach out there for us. He was talking to a kid today, and he said, ‘If you reduce one side of (a ball carrier), he only has one direction he can go. Outside of that, you don’t have to worry about him juking you.’

“It’s just the little things, little tips and little pointers about how to play the game: where (a teammate should) get his eyes, how to think about what’s getting ready to happen and start making a play in before the ball is snapped. You just can’t put a value on who he is.”

The Vikings (0-2) play host to Gastonia Hunter Huss tonight. But before that, the Independent Tribune wanted to learn more about the Vikings’ standout, and Kibler answered questions about himself and, of course, his teammates:

You guys have two losses this season. What is your mindset moving forward?

Really, we’re just taking it step by step because we’ve got time to accomplish our goals this year. We’re trying to beat Hunter Huss (tonight). After Hunter Huss, hopefully, we can get a good win on (Morganton) Freedom and go right into conference and start rolling in the conference. We have a special group of kids; we just need to pull that ‘special’ out of us.

What is your strength as a middle linebacker?

I’m a really good run-stopper. I can read the gaps pretty well. On top of that, I can read guards pretty well when it comes to a run scenario.

I guess you have to really like contact to play middle linebacker, too, huh?

I’ve loved contact since the end of my freshman year. It took that summer to get that dawg in me. I always liked watching football, but it was a matter of if I could really play it. I loved going over plays, and I loved film study, but could I really put my body through that? I had to put my body through that my freshman year, and I started to love the physicality. I loved to hit.

But at first, I didn’t like contact. I played soccer growing up. I wasn’t allowed to play football until I hit seventh grade because my mom and dad didn’t want me to play for injury purposes. They didn’t want anything to happen to my brain at a young age. So in soccer, I played goalie, and it wasn’t an aggressive goalie.

What was your “welcome to high school football” moment?

(Former Central and Jay M. Robinson standout) Blue Monroe, when he played for us, he played tight end in practice. I remember (former Vikings defensive coordinator and current Jay M. Robinson head coach Darius Robinson) had him pull against me the WHOLE week, and I had to come up and lower my shoulder and stop the pull. I remember the first time it happened, it was a different feeling because it was like, ‘Dang! He just ran me over, but now I need to run him over. I need to get him back.’

That was my wake-up call because I got run over that day. I’ve had a different mentality ever since. (Monroe) kind of taught me in that moment that you either be the dog, or you get dogged.

Who or what is your inspiration?

Former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis. His story of where he came from and where he took himself is incredible. On top of that, his perseverance was incredible because he wasn’t the biggest player, either. I’m not too big, either. A 5-foot-8 middle linebacker is not something you see every day.

Do you take pride in being an undersized-but-effective linebacker?

I do. It’s going to sound bizarre, but I take pride in it mainly for my other guys. There are other guys that do the same thing I do at the same height but don’t get as much appreciation. It’s a hard thing to do, taking on a guy who’s 6 foot 3 at (offensive line) at 5-8.

What kinds of things do you like to do when you’re not playing football?

Origami. It’s weird. I love folding paper. It happens all the time. I do it when I’m stressing, when I’m sad or happy. It’s a trick I learned in third grade. My teacher read us this book, ‘Sadako and the Thousand Paper Cranes.’ In the book, this girl was in the hospital because of cancer because of the smoke from the bombs of Hiroshima. As she was dying, she was folding a paper crane each day, and in the end, she had a thousand paper cranes over her death bed. It just spoke to me as a kid. Ever since then, I fold paper swans, and I’ve started getting into other origami.

Do you have a favorite TV show?

‘Shark Tank.’ I like seeing investors. I like seeing shows where people come from nothing and build their way up to something. I love seeing people take $10 or $20 and turn themselves into a billion-dollar company.

You have a 3.4 GPA, so how important is school to you?

Really important. My mom (Angela Beverly-Kibler) was really big on school. In seventh grade, I remember being really upset because my brother (Marcellus) played on C.C. Griffin’s soccer team, and I couldn’t play because my mom was like, ‘Your grades aren’t right, so I’m not letting you step on that field.’ That was a big thing in my household. I’ve made sure my grades are right ever since.

If you were stuck on desert island and could only bring one item with you, what would it be?

Does a stack of paper count as one item?

Sure.

Well, then, definitely a stack of paper. You can do anything with a stack of paper. You can draw signals, fold it, you can burn it and make smoke signals. You can do all sorts of things with paper, if you’re smart with it.

If you could have dinner with any three people, past or present, who would they be?

Martin Luther King Jr., Muhammad Ali and Ray Lewis.

Finish this sentence: Ten years from now, Jayden Kibler will be …

A successful Black man in America.