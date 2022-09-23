HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Handing out some hardware at the halfway point – the ‘Mallies’

It’s hard to believe that we’ve already gotten through half the high school football season.

One big reason it doesn’t seem that way is because we haven’t yet experienced “football weather,” where it’s cold outside, players have on extra linings under their uniforms, and people are watching games from the stands covered in blankets and toboggans.

But the midway point is here, nonetheless, and that means it’s time for me to hand out the C. Jemal Horton midseason awards -- the 'Mallies' -- that don’t necessarily predict how things will wind up at season’s end.

Here we go:

MIDSEASON OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Caden Haywood, Hickory Ridge

In his first year as a varsity player, Haywood has come in and been a force with the Ragin’ Bulls. The 6-foot-5 junior quarterback is ranked 10th in North Carolina with 231.8 yards per game and has thrown 14 touchdowns against just two interceptions.

Haywood has looked good under pressure, which he’s faced on many occasions this season against a brutal Hickory Ridge schedule, and he’s done a good job of finding his superb receivers, which include North Carolina commit Christian Hamilton, along with Jalen Harris and Connor Shulman.

Haywood honestly might be the next big thing to come out of Cabarrus County football.

Honorable mention:

Tyler Green, QB, Cannon Cougars: Ranks among the state’s passing leaders.

Christian Hamilton, WR, Hickory Ridge: UNC commit has continued to live up to the hype and make big plays.

Jalen Harris, WR, Hickory Ridge: Ranks 16th in the state with 427 yards and five TDs receiving.

MIDSEASON DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Daevin “The Mutant” Hobbs, Jay M. Robinson

Sorry if you were expecting a surprise here.

Then again, maybe you weren’t.

Hobbs just creates chaos for offenses from his defensive end position. At times, he just seems unblockable, which is understandable when the 6-5, 265-pounder starts running downhill – it’s always downhill when you’re that size, isn’t it? – gets determined to get to the quarterback.

Clearly, there’s a reason so many big-time colleges are after his services.

Honorable mention:

Kyle Perry, LB, Hickory Ridge: He’s a “dude,” averaging 11.4 tackles per game, ranking among the state leaders.

D’Nas “Turn Out the Lights” White, DL, Jay M. Robinson: Scary to think that the Bulldogs have another huge recruit – we mean that literally – who’s dawg nasty in the trenches.

Alex “Shut It Off” Petroff, LB, Concord: This sophomore is a playmaker with 24 tackles, two interceptions (one returned for a TD), two pass breakups, a tackle for loss, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

MIDSEASON SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Kendall Harris, Cox Mill

The Chargers senior came within a yard of taking his first two kickoff returns of the season for touchdowns. And being such a threat against the rugged competition Cox Mill has faced this season makes it even more impressive.

Harris committed to Mercer University over the summer, but I wonder how many other colleges wish they’d extended a scholarship offer before the Bears now.

Honorable mention:

Brandon Bowman, K, Hickory Ridge: 16-for-16 PAT, 1-for-1 FG with a long of 32 yards

Sam Weber, K, Cox Mill: 9-for-9 PAT, 2-for-2 FG with a long of 44 yards

Ty Woods, P/K, A.L. Brown: Averaging 44.3 yards per punt, has a Cabarrus-best 45-yard FG.

MIDSEASON BEST ALL-AROUND

Xavier “Torture” Chambers, A.L. Brown

As I wrote earlier this season, Chambers can inflict pain on his opponents in myriad ways. His hits and pass defense as a safety can be torture for unprepared offensive players, and he can turn into “Torch You” Chambers by catching passes and going for long touchdowns.

This kid almost never comes off the field, and with good reason: He’s just too good to keep on the sidelines.

The junior has already received scholarship offers from Missouri and Appalachian State, and you had best believe more will be coming.

Honorable mention:

Tyrell Coard, RB/SB, Cox Mill: A new-school Marshall Faulk-type who can hurt you in all types of ways.

Will Jones, RB, Cannon Cougars: Instant offense, just add ball. Another guy who can hurt you rushing or receiving.

Keegan “House” Moose, RB/WR/KR/PR: When you’re playing with “House” money, you’ve always got a chance to win because he can take it to the house at any time.

MIDSEASON COACH OF THE YEAR

Eric Morman, Northwest Cabarrus

At 4-1, the third-year coach has already helped his Trojans equal last year’s win total. That’s no small thing, especially for a fanbase that has been hungry for a winning program in recent years.

This season’s edition of the Trojans has the longest winning streak – three games – among Cabarrus County teams, and it has a chance to compete for a title in the South Piedmont 3A Conference.

The turnaround, of course, is not complete. But at the midway point, there’s reason to cheer in Trojan Stadium.

Honorable mention:

Daniel Crosby, Mount Pleasant: A new coach, a new offense, and the Tigers (3-2) are eight points from being undefeated while playing a tough schedule.

Tonight’s games

No. 1 Hickory Ridge at Mooresville

No. 2 A.L. Brown at Lake Norman

West Cabarrus at No. 4 Cox Mill

Asheville School at No. 5 Cannon Cougars

No. 6 Northwest Cabarrus at East Rowan

Concord at Central Cabarrus

Monroe Union Academy at Mount Pleasant