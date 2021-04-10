HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Hickory Ridge keeps playoff aspirations alive by downing Pirates

HARRISBURG – In a game with huge playoff implications, the Hickory Ridge football team defeated Indian Trail Porter Ridge, 35-25, Friday night at “The Ridge.”
The victory puts the Ragin’ Bulls in sole possession of third place in the Southwestern 4A Conference, with the N.C. High School Athletic Association set to announce state playoff qualifiers on Saturday.
While there are no guarantees, Friday’s performance certainly improved Hickory Ridge’s chances of playing in the postseason.
“I told the kids we have no idea right now and that it will likely be a playoff coin toss, and then we will see how it goes,” said Ragin’ Bulls coach Jupiter Wilson.
Late in the game, with the Bulls leading, 35-25, the Pirates were able to put together a quick drive that ended in a 4-yard touchdown by running back Stephen Zayachkowsky to pull the Pirates within a field goal.
With the onside kick looming, fans were on their feet, and the Pirates were able to recover the ball with 24 seconds remaining in the game. After two deep passes that fell incomplete, Pirates quarterback Miles Carroll was able to hit Zayachowsky over the middle, but he was tackled inbounds with no timeouts remaining.
The Hickory Ridge faithful excitedly counted down the final seconds of the game in unison, as the Bulls secured their second win in a row.
“It was a tough game the whole way through,” Wilson said. “These are two very good teams that played hard, and we just happened to come out on top at the end.”
RECORDS
Hickory Ridge 5-2 overall, 5-2 in the Southwestern 4A Conference; Porter Ridge 4-3, 4-3 SW4A
THE PLAY OF THE GAME
The Ragin’ Bulls got off to a quick start, scoring on the first play of the game with a double-reverse flea-flicker that end with quarterback Alex Bentley throwing an 80-yard touchdown to Derrick Brinton II.
The electric play brought the home crowd to its feet.
“We call it ‘The Bull Special,’” Wilson said. “When we decided to run it the first play of the game, it was a bit of a shock, but the kids made it work and it really set the tone for our offense.”
PRIMETIME PERFORMERS
Hickory Ridge
● Bentley was the catalyst for the Ragin’ Bulls offense, accounting for four touchdowns. He had 224 passing yards as well as 38 rushing yards. He converted several big third-down plays to extend drives toward the end of the game and kept the Pirates off the field.
● Running back Randall Fisher was all over the field. He made plays with his feet as well as his hands a few times. He totaled 103 yards on the ground and one rushing touchdown.
Porter Ridge
● Running back Brandon Perry finished with 131 yards on just five carries, thanks to a 77-yard rushing touchdown that helped the Pirates narrow the gap in the fourth quarter.
● Carroll tallied two rushing touchdowns, one for 24 yards. He had 93 of his 126 passing yards in the second half.
3 OBSERVATIONS
● The fans were out in bunches for this game, as it appeared as if the Hickory Ridge stands were almost at the capacity allowed for the games.
● The kickers were busy tonight, and they came through in a major way. Hickory Ridge’s Riley Stubbs booted five extra points, while Porter Ridge’s Braeden McAlister had three PATs and a field goal.
● The Ragin’ Bulls have now scored a combined 91 points over their past two games.
WHAT’S UP NEXT?
Both teams will be waiting Saturday to see if they will earn playoff berths.
SCORING SUMMARY
Hickory Ridge 7 7 7 14 -- 35
Porter Ridge 7 3 7 15 -- 32
First Quarter
HR - Derrick Brinton II 80 pass from Alex Bentley (Riley Stubbs kick)
PR - Miles Carroll 24 run (Braeden McAlister kick)
Second Quarter
HR - Bentley 3 run (Stubbs kick)
PR - McAlister 27 field goal
Third Quarter
HR - Randall Fisher 5 run (Stubbs kick)
PR - Carroll 5 run (McAlister kick)
Fourth Quarter
HR - Sabin McLaughlin 6 pass from Bentley (Stubbs kick)
PR - Brandon Perry 77 run (David Oden pass from Carroll)
HR – McLaughlin 30 from Bentley (Stubbs kick)
PR - Stephen Zayachkowsky 4 run (McAlister kick)