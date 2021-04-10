HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Hickory Ridge keeps playoff aspirations alive by downing Pirates

HARRISBURG – In a game with huge playoff implications, the Hickory Ridge football team defeated Indian Trail Porter Ridge, 35-25, Friday night at “The Ridge.”

The victory puts the Ragin’ Bulls in sole possession of third place in the Southwestern 4A Conference, with the N.C. High School Athletic Association set to announce state playoff qualifiers on Saturday.

While there are no guarantees, Friday’s performance certainly improved Hickory Ridge’s chances of playing in the postseason.

“I told the kids we have no idea right now and that it will likely be a playoff coin toss, and then we will see how it goes,” said Ragin’ Bulls coach Jupiter Wilson.

Late in the game, with the Bulls leading, 35-25, the Pirates were able to put together a quick drive that ended in a 4-yard touchdown by running back Stephen Zayachkowsky to pull the Pirates within a field goal.

With the onside kick looming, fans were on their feet, and the Pirates were able to recover the ball with 24 seconds remaining in the game. After two deep passes that fell incomplete, Pirates quarterback Miles Carroll was able to hit Zayachowsky over the middle, but he was tackled inbounds with no timeouts remaining.