 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Hickory Ridge keeps playoff aspirations alive by downing Pirates
0 comments

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Hickory Ridge keeps playoff aspirations alive by downing Pirates

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
PORTER RIDGE-HICKORY RIDGE LOGO

HARRISBURG – In a game with huge playoff implications, the Hickory Ridge football team defeated Indian Trail Porter Ridge, 35-25, Friday night at “The Ridge.”

The victory puts the Ragin’ Bulls in sole possession of third place in the Southwestern 4A Conference, with the N.C. High School Athletic Association set to announce state playoff qualifiers on Saturday.

While there are no guarantees, Friday’s performance certainly improved Hickory Ridge’s chances of playing in the postseason.

“I told the kids we have no idea right now and that it will likely be a playoff coin toss, and then we will see how it goes,” said Ragin’ Bulls coach Jupiter Wilson.

Late in the game, with the Bulls leading, 35-25, the Pirates were able to put together a quick drive that ended in a 4-yard touchdown by running back Stephen Zayachkowsky to pull the Pirates within a field goal. 

With the onside kick looming, fans were on their feet, and the Pirates were able to recover the ball with 24 seconds remaining in the game. After two deep passes that fell incomplete, Pirates quarterback Miles Carroll was able to hit Zayachowsky over the middle, but he was tackled inbounds with no timeouts remaining. 

The Hickory Ridge faithful excitedly counted down the final seconds of the game in unison, as the Bulls secured their second win in a row.

“It was a tough game the whole way through,” Wilson said. “These are two very good teams that played hard, and we just happened to come out on top at the end.”

RECORDS

Hickory Ridge 5-2 overall, 5-2 in the Southwestern 4A Conference; Porter Ridge 4-3, 4-3 SW4A

THE PLAY OF THE GAME

The Ragin’ Bulls got off to a quick start, scoring on the first play of the game with a double-reverse flea-flicker that end with quarterback Alex Bentley throwing an 80-yard touchdown to Derrick Brinton II.

The electric play brought the home crowd to its feet.

“We call it ‘The Bull Special,’” Wilson said. “When we decided to run it the first play of the game, it was a bit of a shock, but the kids made it work and it really set the tone for our offense.”

PRIMETIME PERFORMERS

Hickory Ridge

Bentley was the catalyst for the Ragin’ Bulls offense, accounting for four touchdowns. He had 224 passing yards as well as 38 rushing yards. He converted several big third-down plays to extend drives toward the end of the game and kept the Pirates off the field.

● Running back Randall Fisher was all over the field. He made plays with his feet as well as his hands a few times. He totaled 103 yards on the ground and one rushing touchdown.

Porter Ridge

Running back Brandon Perry finished with 131 yards on just five carries, thanks to a 77-yard rushing touchdown that helped the Pirates narrow the gap in the fourth quarter.

● Carroll tallied two rushing touchdowns, one for 24 yards. He had 93 of his 126 passing yards in the second half.

3 OBSERVATIONS

● The fans were out in bunches for this game, as it appeared as if the Hickory Ridge stands were almost at the capacity allowed for the games. 

● The kickers were busy tonight, and they came through in a major way. Hickory Ridge’s Riley Stubbs booted five extra points, while Porter Ridge’s Braeden McAlister had three PATs and a field goal.

● The Ragin’ Bulls have now scored a combined 91 points over their past two games.

WHAT’S UP NEXT?

Both teams will be waiting Saturday to see if they will earn playoff berths.

SCORING SUMMARY

Hickory Ridge      7        7        7       14 -- 35

Porter Ridge         7        3        7       15 -- 32

First Quarter

HR - Derrick Brinton II 80 pass from Alex Bentley (Riley Stubbs kick)

PR - Miles Carroll 24 run (Braeden McAlister kick)

Second Quarter

HR - Bentley 3 run (Stubbs kick)

PR - McAlister 27 field goal

Third Quarter

HR - Randall Fisher 5 run (Stubbs kick)

PR - Carroll 5 run (McAlister kick)

Fourth Quarter

HR - Sabin McLaughlin 6 pass from Bentley (Stubbs kick)

PR - Brandon Perry 77 run (David Oden pass from Carroll)

HR – McLaughlin 30 from Bentley (Stubbs kick)

PR - Stephen Zayachkowsky 4 run (McAlister kick)

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Amazon appears to have votes to block union effort

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wake County pauses use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine after adverse reactions at PNC Arena
State and Regional News

Wake County pauses use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine after adverse reactions at PNC Arena

  • Updated

Apr. 8—Wake County has paused its COVID-19 vaccination clinic at PNC Arena after "a number" of patients had adverse reactions to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Thursday, a county spokeswoman told The News & Observer. Stacy Beard, the county spokeswoman, did not immediately know how many people had the reactions, but said that staff wanted to pause for the day "out of an abundance of ...

The Carolina Cruise gets rolling April 24
Local News

The Carolina Cruise gets rolling April 24

  • Updated

The Carolina Cruise will host two separate events this year with one in the Spring on April 24 and another in the fall on Sept. 4. The event is free to all and will still observe COVID-19 protocols.

W.M. Irvin positive COVID-19 cases coming down
Education

W.M. Irvin positive COVID-19 cases coming down

  • Updated

Cabarrus County Schools on Tuesday updated the situation at W.M. Irvin Elementary School which moved to Plan C on March 29 when 17 students tested positive for COVID-19 and 95 were quarantined as well.

As of Tuesday April 6, there were fewer than five cases of COVID-19 at the school and quarantines have nearly been cut in half from 95 to 53.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts