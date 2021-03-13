HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Hickory Ridge maintains perfect record by dominating Ravens in all facets

CONCORD – Three weeks, three victories for the Hickory Ridge football team.
On Friday night, the Ragin’ Bulls traveled to Mint Hill and defeated Rocky River, 41-20, in a game that saw strong performances from their offense and defense.
Winning with a joint effort has pretty much been how the Ragin’ Bulls have built their 3-0 record this season.
In Week 1, the offense gave Hickory Ridge just enough while the defense was stout in a 7-6 victory over Mint Hill Independence. In Week 2, both sides flourished as the Bulls vanquished Charlotte Garinger, 46-0.
Then came Friday, when the visiting Bulls used potent offense to jump out to a big lead and then relied on the defense to hold off the Ravens’ late push.
The 3-0 record matches the start the Ragin’ Bulls had last year, when they finished 8-4 and reached the state playoffs. Hickory Ridge also is 3-0 in the Southwestern 4A Conference.
Second-year Hickory Ridge coach Jupiter Wilson said he’ll take a victory any way he can get it.
“I know our guys on defense probably wanted a goose egg, and we probably didn’t play as well as we played Independence and in the shutout over Garinger,” Wilson said in a phone conversation with the Independent Tribune, “but I thought tonight they showed some of the things when I say, ‘Hey, let’s go from good to great.’ That was probably the best I’ve seen us play against Rocky River since I’ve been here.
“We came out that first series after they went three-and-out, and we just scored; we ran the ball down their throat,” Wilson added.
Junior quarterback Alex Bentley hurt the Ravens in multiple ways Friday. Bentley was an efficient 9-for-12 passing for 175 yards and three touchdowns, and he also ran one into the end zone.
Sophomore star wide receiver Christian Hamilton was the biggest beneficiary of Bentley’s strikes, hauling in two touchdowns – one from 52 yards and another a 25-yarder – to end up with 152 yards.
Junior Sabin McLaughlin Jr. caught Bentley’s other touchdown pass. Meanwhile, Randall Fisher kept the Rocky River defense honest by carrying the ball 14 times for 115 yards.
Defensively, several players had an impact for the Ragin’ Bulls, although junior Ethan Young inflicted constant pressure on the Ravens’ quarterback, finishing with a pair of sacks.
“This game, the defense had its moments, and the offense had its moments, and we just played well,” Wilson said.
Wilson, who also leads the Ragin Bulls’ girls basketball and track and field teams, said being undefeated at this stage of the season wouldn’t be possible without his assistants because of his loaded schedule.
“Overall, we’ve just got a really good coaching staff that’s helped out because people were saying, ‘Can you do this coaching basketball and getting guys ready to go?’” Wilson said. “But from my (offensive coordinator) to my (defensive coordinator) and everybody in between, everybody helping to get those guys ready has been a big part because there have been two or three or four practices I couldn’t go to because I had (basketball) games, and things just chugged right along.