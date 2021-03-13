HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Hickory Ridge maintains perfect record by dominating Ravens in all facets

“We came out that first series after they went three-and-out, and we just scored; we ran the ball down their throat,” Wilson added.

Junior quarterback Alex Bentley hurt the Ravens in multiple ways Friday. Bentley was an efficient 9-for-12 passing for 175 yards and three touchdowns, and he also ran one into the end zone.

Sophomore star wide receiver Christian Hamilton was the biggest beneficiary of Bentley’s strikes, hauling in two touchdowns – one from 52 yards and another a 25-yarder – to end up with 152 yards.

Junior Sabin McLaughlin Jr. caught Bentley’s other touchdown pass. Meanwhile, Randall Fisher kept the Rocky River defense honest by carrying the ball 14 times for 115 yards.

Defensively, several players had an impact for the Ragin’ Bulls, although junior Ethan Young inflicted constant pressure on the Ravens’ quarterback, finishing with a pair of sacks.

“This game, the defense had its moments, and the offense had its moments, and we just played well,” Wilson said.

Wilson, who also leads the Ragin Bulls’ girls basketball and track and field teams, said being undefeated at this stage of the season wouldn’t be possible without his assistants because of his loaded schedule.