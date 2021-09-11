HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Hickory Ridge rallies in fourth quarter but falls short against Charlotte Chambers

Hickory Ridge head coach Jupiter Wilson and his Ragin' Bulls have the highest of aspirations this season, that of being a state champion.
His team’s early-season monster schedule probably has the players feeling like they’ve already played in a couple of state title games.
The Bulls went up against yet another recent state champion in Charlotte Chambers Friday night, and despite rallying from a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter, Hickory Ridge allowed a Cougar touchdown with seven seconds left, and the Bulls dropped their second game of the season, 34-27, on the road.
The loss put the No. 1 team in the Cream of Cabarrus rankings at 2-2 on the season, but with losses coming against not only Charlotte Chambers but four-time 3A state champion Charlotte Catholic, Wilson knows there’s no reason to be concerned about a .500 record.
“We’re playing some really good teams, we know that,” Wilson said in telephone interview with the Independent Tribune. “We’re trying to win a state title this year, so we’re going to have to face some really good teams if we want to get there.
“There would be no point being 11-0 if we were never tested.”
There’s no question the Bulls have been put to the test early this season, and Friday was no exception.
Seemingly playing from behind the entire game, Hickory Ridge managed to come back time and time again. The Bulls trailed 7-0, 20-7, and 27-14 before coming back to eventually tie the game midway through the final quarter.
“Our kids never quit,” Wilson said. “They’ve been able to persevere and put themselves in position to win.”
Once again, quarterback Alex Bentley put the Bulls in position to win. First, the senior connected with Christian Hamilton in the second quarter to cut the Bulls’ deficit to 20-14 at the half. Then, trailing 27-14 in the fourth, Bentley had a touchdown run to help cut into another 13-point deficit.
The Bulls scored again midway through the fourth quarter to tie the game at 27-all with 5:53 remaining. However, the extra point was missed, keeping the game even.
Chambers (4-0) pulled out the victory with a touchdown with seven seconds left. Still, Wilson was upbeat about his team.
“The kids came to play on both sides,” Wilson said. “It was a really good game. We had a couple of mistakes in the second quarter, and it got us behind. But we did a good job overall.”
Next up for Hickory Ridge is the conference opener in the Greater Metro 4 at home against the No. 2 team in the Cream of Cabarrus rankings, A.L. Brown. It will be yet another test for the Bulls, but Wilson said his kids don’t mind playing one tough team after another.