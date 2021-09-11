HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Hickory Ridge rallies in fourth quarter but falls short against Charlotte Chambers

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Seemingly playing from behind the entire game, Hickory Ridge managed to come back time and time again. The Bulls trailed 7-0, 20-7, and 27-14 before coming back to eventually tie the game midway through the final quarter.

“Our kids never quit,” Wilson said. “They’ve been able to persevere and put themselves in position to win.”

Once again, quarterback Alex Bentley put the Bulls in position to win. First, the senior connected with Christian Hamilton in the second quarter to cut the Bulls’ deficit to 20-14 at the half. Then, trailing 27-14 in the fourth, Bentley had a touchdown run to help cut into another 13-point deficit.

The Bulls scored again midway through the fourth quarter to tie the game at 27-all with 5:53 remaining. However, the extra point was missed, keeping the game even.

Chambers (4-0) pulled out the victory with a touchdown with seven seconds left. Still, Wilson was upbeat about his team.

“The kids came to play on both sides,” Wilson said. “It was a really good game. We had a couple of mistakes in the second quarter, and it got us behind. But we did a good job overall.”