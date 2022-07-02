HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Hickory Ridge’s Hamilton ends recruiting war with Carolina-blue commitment

HARRISBURG – The Christian Hamilton sweepstakes is over.

On Friday, the star Hickory Ridge senior wide receiver turned down scholarship offers from more than two dozen other schools and announced that he will attend the University of North Carolina.

Hamilton is considered a four-star recruit by virtually every major scouting service and, according to the highly respected website rivals.com, is rated the No. 3 overall player in North Carolina for the Class of 2023. He also is the 19th-ranked wide receiver nationally and comes in 111th in the country regardless of position.

Hickory Ridge coach Jupiter Wilson said Hamilton made his in-state declaration after whittling his final five teams down to Clemson, North Carolina, South Carolina, Penn State and Texas A&M.

Hamilton had originally planned to make his commitment during the upcoming season in October, Wilson said, but the receiver recently said that had changed.

The Ragin’ Bulls coach, who also played for the Tar Heels, didn’t know exactly where Hamilton was going at the time of the conversation, but he began to get an inkling.

“He talked to me about a little bit about it two weeks ago and told me he was committing and wasn’t going to take his official (visit) to Carolina this weekend,” Wilson told the Independent Tribune, “so I assumed that he was going to another school. But the closer we got to (Friday) and I didn’t hear from Carolina, and then I heard from Clemson, I kind of put two and two together about where he was really going to go.”

While Wilson – who played for North Carolina coach Mack Brown during his first stint in Chapel Hill in the early 2000s – said he didn’t dare try influence Hamilton toward committing to the Tar Heels, he was pleased to see his alma mater come out on top in a hotly contested recruiting battle.

“Oh, no doubt!” said Wilson. “That’s a special place to be. Mack Brown said it best when he was recruiting me, and I think it’s still true now: ‘It’s not a four-year decision; it’s a 40-year (decision).’

“A lot of what I’m doing now and who I am and what I represent as a coach, teacher, husband, father and everything else (was developed) during those formative years when I was at Carolina. I think, hopefully, the same thing will happen with Christian.”

The list of schools pursuing Hamilton was a veritable Who’s Who of college football: In addition to his final five considerations, some of his other scholarship offers were from Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Michigan State, N.C. State, Notre Dame, Oregon, Tennessee, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin.

The 6-foot, 175-pound Hamilton effectively did what he wanted on the field for the Ragin’ Bulls, who won the Greater Metro 4 Conference last season and reached the second round of the Class 4A state playoffs.

Hamilton hauled in 49 passes for 916 yards and 12 touchdowns. In addition, he rushed for 38 yards on seven carries and ran back 10 kicks for 309 yards, including a scintillating 97-yard touchdown return. He also performed well on defense as a cornerback for the Bulls, collecting 13 tackles and intercepting two passes.

Hamilton is the latest in a group of highly recruited players to come out of the Harrisburg school. Last season alone, three Bulls performed well in Power 5 conferences: Syracuse cornerback Garrett Williams, South Carolina wide receiver Jalen Brooks and Duke wide receiver (now at East Carolina).

Cabarrus County high school football has had its share of big-time recruits in recent years, with only some of them including the aforementioned Ragin’ Bulls players; A.L. Brown’s Brandon Parker (NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders) and Torren Wright (N.C. State); Central Cabarrus’ Derek Boykins (South Carolina, now at Charlotte) and DeAndre Boykins (North Carolina); Concord High’s Hamsah Nasirildeen (Florida State, now with the NFL’s New York Jets) and Rick Sandidge (South Carolina); Cox Mill’s Cody Cline (two-time All-American at Charleston Southern); Northwest Cabarrus’ Bradley Pinson (Clemson, now with the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers); and former Cabarrus Warriors kicker Todd Pelino (Duke).

Currently, the county’s other top national recruiting prospect is Jay M. Robinson senior defensive end Daevin Hobbs, who has an offer list similar to Hamilton’s. Hobbs’ suitors include traditional heavyweights such as Alabama, Auburn, North Carolina, Michigan, Ole Miss, Penn State, South Carolina and Tennessee, among others. Hobbs is regarded as the No. 10 overall recruit in the state, according to rivals.com.

And in the Class of 2024, A.L. Brown wide receiver Xavier Chambers recently picked up and offer from Missouri, with many more expected to flood in soon.

Several other Cabarrus players could step into the Power 5 recruiting spotlight this season.

Wilson said Hamilton’s recent commitment to a program on North Carolina’s level, while also politely giving some of the nation’s most highly regarded teams in the nation the Heisman, speaks volumes about Hickory Ridge football and talent in the county.

“I think it just validates what we’ve tried to do the past three or four years at Hickory Ridge,” Wilson said. “And even before that, Hickory Ridge has been a place where guys can get seen, and seen by big schools. But I think it’s also just big for Cabarrus County, with Jay M. Robinson, and I know Central had the Boykins brothers. It’s just awesome, and it’s only going to get better.”

Having played in the Atlantic Coast Conference himself, Wilson said Hamilton is good enough to reach the ultimate level of football someday – the NFL. The strong and speedy receiver has the physical gifts, and he combines that with a desire and work ethic to get better each day, the coach said.

“Just having coached for 15 years at the high school level,” Wilson noted, “you see a lot of great kids – I’ve coached at (multi-time state champion Charlotte) Chambers and places like that – who are really good athletes. (Hamilton) is the most exciting, talented, electric player that I’ve ever coached.

“The sky’s the limit for him. When he gets to college and takes that next step of being with those guys with equal ability and having to raise his game, he’ll take that next step, and there’s no doubt in my mind that that kid can play on Sundays.”