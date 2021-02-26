HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: High-scoring Wonders take down rival Trojans in the ‘Battle of Kannapolis’

KANNAPOLIS – The A.L. Brown Wonders started their football season off strong by blowing past the visiting Northwest Cabarrus Trojans, 51-19, Thursday night at Kannapolis Memorial Stadium.

The Wonders had 27 unanswered points to open the game. After a 14-point first quarter for the Wonders, they added two more touchdowns early in the second and went up 27-0 on Jamison Flowe’s second touchdown run.

When Northwest scored its first touchdown with fewer than two minutes to play in the half, A.L. Brown responded with a kickoff return for a touchdown to regain the momentum. The Wonders continued to add points throughout the night.

The Wonders’ offense was effective in the air and on the ground. Junior quarterback Cameron Kromah responsible for three passing touchdowns. And outside of two big Trojan passes, the Wonders’ defense only gave up 170 yards.

The victory helped A.L. Brown ended a two-year losing streak to the Trojans, a team the Wonders had beaten for 42 years in a row up to 2018.

But Thursday night belonged to the Wonders.