HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: High-scoring Wonders take down rival Trojans in the ‘Battle of Kannapolis’
  • Updated
KANNAPOLIS – The A.L. Brown Wonders started their football season off strong by blowing past the visiting Northwest Cabarrus Trojans, 51-19, Thursday night at Kannapolis Memorial Stadium.

The Wonders had 27 unanswered points to open the game. After a 14-point first quarter for the Wonders, they added two more touchdowns early in the second and went up 27-0 on Jamison Flowe’s second touchdown run.

When Northwest scored its first touchdown with fewer than two minutes to play in the half, A.L. Brown responded with a kickoff return for a touchdown to regain the momentum. The Wonders continued to add points throughout the night.

The Wonders’ offense was effective in the air and on the ground. Junior quarterback Cameron Kromah responsible for three passing touchdowns. And outside of two big Trojan passes, the Wonders’ defense only gave up 170 yards.

Jamison Flowe, 7, crosses the goal line for the Wonders. 

The victory helped A.L. Brown ended a two-year losing streak to the Trojans, a team the Wonders had beaten for 42 years in a row up to 2018.

But Thursday night belonged to the Wonders.

“This is the Battle of Kannapolis, that’s what we call it,” said A.L. Brown receiver Isaiah Black, who caught one of Kromah’s touchdown passes on the night. “We were ready to come out and show who Kannapolis really is.”

Thursday was the Trojans first game under a new coaching staff led by head man Eric Morman.

“There’s no excuses,” said Morman, who used to be an A.L. Brown assistant coach years ago. “What we’re going to do is we’re going to go back to work next week.”

RECORDS

A.L. Brown 1-0, 1-0 South Piedmont 3A Conference; Northwest Cabarrus 0-1, 0-1

Amerion Plummer (6) runs away from Northwest defenders.

THE PLAY OF THE GAME

With Northwest Cabarrus fresh off its first touchdown of the night, courtesy of a 76-yard pass from quarterback Alex Walker to receiver Tru Sierra, the Trojans were trying to seize the momentum.

On the ensuing kickoff, however, A.L. Brown returner Amareon Plummer burst through the middle of the field for an 89-yard kickoff return, which put the Wonders ahead. 34-7, and stifled Northwest’s comeback attempt.

A.L. Brown coach Mike Newsome talks with quarterback Cameron Kromah.(9).

“I’m just so glad that these kids got the opportunity to play football,” said A.L. Brown coach Mike Newsome. “I’ve been a part of a lot of football teams over the years, and I’ve been a part of a lot of wins. But just getting the opportunity to play football, win, lose or draw, is awesome.”

PRIMETIME PERFORMERS

A.L. Brown

-- Kromah completed 18 passes for more than 200 yards with the three touchdowns.

-- Teddy Russell had 58 rushing yards and a score, and Jamison Flowe had 70 yards and two touchdowns.

-- The defense produced four turnovers, with Trent Thompson recording two interceptions and Justin Morgan snagging an interception and a fumble recovery.

-- Antarron Turner and Jacob Adams helped hold Northwest Cabarrus to 41 total rushing yards.

A.L. Brown's Jaden Johnson (25), Brycen Schenck (44) and Brock Morgan (43). 

Northwest Cabarrus

-- Alex Walker completed 16 of 34 passes for 266 yards and three touchdowns. Two of those touchdown passes were more than 60 yards.

-- Sam Aldorasi had more than 10 tackles for the Trojans.

Northwest celebrates Tevin Tucker's (3) touchdown. 

3 OBSERVATIONS

-- Northwest senior Shaun Browne suffered a serious leg injury midway through the second quarter, requiring an ambulance. Browne was one of several Trojans went down, with many being for cramps.

-- Special teams played a large factor in A.L. Brown’s lopsided win, as Northwest fumbled kickoff returns twice and had multiple special teams penalties. Meanwhile, the Wonders consistently gained big yardage on punt and kickoff returns.

A.L. Brown kicker Ty Woods. 

-- A.L. Brown capitalized on the Trojans’ four turnovers, turning each one into points (three touchdowns and a field goal). The Wonders also did not give the ball up once and only punted twice the entire game.

WHAT’S UP NEXT?

A.L. Brown travels to Central Cabarrus next week, while Northwest Cabarrus will play host to Jay M. Robinson.

SCORING SUMMARY

A.L. Brown                          14     20     3       14     --       51

Northwest Cabarrus       0       13     0         6     --       19

First Quarter

ALB -- Isaiah Black 8 pass from Kromah (Ty Woods kick)

ALB -- Jamison Flowe 17 run (Woods kick)

Second Quarter

ALB -- Torren Wright 16 pass from Kromah (Woods kick)

ALB -- Flowe 6 run (kick missed)

NW -- Tru Sierra 76 pass from Walker (Travis Westover kick)

ALB -- Amareon Plummer 89 kickoff return (Woods kick)

NW -- Tevin Tucker 37 pass from Walker (kick missed)

Third Quarter

ALB -- Woods 27 field goal

Fourth Quarter

NW -- Tucker 61 pass from Walker (kick missed)

ALB -- Jacob Booker 29 pass from Kromah (Woods kick)

ALB -- Russell 2 run (Woods kick)

