HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Highly touted Hickory Ridge handed first GMC loss in physical Mooresville matchup

MOORESVILLE – After more than a year of dominance in the Greater Metro 4 Conference, the Hickory Ridge football team finds itself in a place it’s never been.

Looking up in the league standings.

Although the Ragin’ Bulls jumped out to an early lead Friday night, moving down the field with ease on their opening drive, they had trouble handling Mooresville’s physical rushing attack and eventually succumbed to the Blue Devils, 40-22, before a packed house at Coach Joe Popp Stadium.

It was the first-ever GMC loss for the Cream of Cabarrus No. 1-ranked Ragin’ Bulls, who won the league last season with a 6-0 mark. The most points the Bulls had ever given up in a GMC before Friday was 24 in last week’s win over Cream of Cabarrus No. 2 A.L. Brown.

Hickory Ridge now trails Mooresville, Lake Norman – which defeated A.L. Brown, 29-7, Friday – and South Iredell in the conference standings.

The Ragin’ Bulls saw their record dip to 3-3 overall and 1-1 in the GMC, and Mooresville moved to 4-1, 2-0 GMC.

A big part of the reason for that was the tough one-two rushing attack of hard-charging 210-pounder Jawarn Howell, who was completed by speedy 155-pound Kyjuan Westmoreland. Howell ran for a pair of scores, and Westmoreland had one touchdown. Mooresville’s Jamere Cherry had three scores.

Mooresville’s running game overpowered Hickory Ridge, which seemed to be going about its familiar dominant ways when Ragin’ Bulls quarterback Caden Haywood hit Jalen Harris for a 41-yard touchdown and an 8-0 lead in the first 2½ minutes of the game.

Both Haywood and Harris are among the state leaders in their respective categories, and they were certainly looking the part. Even after Mooresville answered the Bulls’ initial score with a touchdown of its own, Haywood and Harris connected again for a score, moving the Hickory Ridge advantage of 14-7.

But then the pendulum of momentum began to swing in the Blue Devils’ favor, and Mooresville scored two more times to go into the locker room with a 21-14 lead.

“Offensively, we did pretty well those first two drives,” Hickory Ridge coach Jupiter Wilson said. “We had a hard time tackling (Howell). It hurt us on the first two. He got a fourth-and-1 where he got stopped and he still pushed his body forward and got 3 yards.

“The way we were playing, we gave them some stuff in the passing game, and they took advantage of it with some slants on play-action. But we didn’t execute as well as we needed to in the run game.”

And still, the Ragin’ Bulls were not out of it.

Hickory Ridge took the lead again briefly after Vincent Griffin scored on a short run and then converted the two-point conversion to go ahead, 22-21, in the third quarter. But Mooresville scored another touchdown before the end of the period to lead, 27-22.

But the fourth quarter was all Mooresville, specifically, it’s running game.

“We got the ball back and dropped some passes and made some bad reads on some deals,” Wilson said. “(The Blue Devils) got the ball back and scored and made it 34-22 (on a run by Westmoreland). Once they scored, it kind of put us behind the eight-ball, and then we went to the pass and just didn’t execute at all.”

Fittingly, it was Howell who provided the final points on a short touchdown run with less than a minute left in the game.

Will the Bulls’ unique circumstance – no longer sitting atop the GMC standings – motivate them as they pursue conference and state titles throughout the rest of the season?

“I hope so,” Wilson said. “Right now, like I told our kids, this is the first time since I’ve been here that we’ve gotten hit in the mouth and lost a game where we were favored to win; we’ve won some where we WEREN’T favored, but definitely for the games that most people would probably say we were better and would probably find a way to win, this is the first time we didn’t do that. At the end of the day, that falls on me.”

Next up, the Bulls play host to South Iredell, which was idle Friday night, making its 4-1 (1-0 GMC) record safe for the week.

“Another good team,” Wilson said of South Iredell. “Right now, every team that we play for the next two or three weeks will have a better record than us. We’ve got to be ready to play. I think a toughness level has to come out of us a little bit, and (tonight) we didn’t match up to that level of physicality.”