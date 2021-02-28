HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Horton’s heroics help Vikings edge Spiders in overtime thriller

In a game that came down to the final play, Bevilacqua wasn’t the only coach proud of his troops.

“These young men, they fought and fought and fought,” said Concord coach Marty Paxton said of his players. “They are tough kids. And while I’m never happy with a loss, I am so proud of this group of young men.”

RECORDS

Central Cabarrus 1-0, 1-0 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference; Concord 0-1, 0-1 SPC

THE PLAY OF THE GAME

The game clock had already been turned off, and the Concord Spiders’ sideline was electric. The Spiders had scored 22 straight points, including seven in overtime, to take their first lead of the night.

It would not last long, thanks to Horton.

On the first play for Central Cabarrus, Horton took a handoff and sprinted left, meeting a Concord defender right at the goal line with a thud and securing a 10-yard touchdown to pull within a point.

But the job was not yet finished. After a Central timeout, the Vikings lined up in their offensive formation, forgoing an extra point attempt for a chance to win the game. The Vikings placed their trust in their running game to close the deal.