HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Horton’s heroics help Vikings edge Spiders in overtime thriller

CONCORD – After a back-and-forth affair that saw the Concord
High School football team claw back from a two-touchdown deficit, the Central Cabarrus Vikings rallied for a 23-22 overtime win what was a “home” game for the Spiders.
The game’s location was moved to West Cabarrus, which has an artificial surface, because of wet conditions at Concord’s E.Z. Smith Field, but that did not stop fans from showing up in large, socially distanced numbers.
Both teams were sluggish early, amassing lots of penalties. Yet after Central Cabarrus posted three consecutive fruitless trips to the Spiders’ red zone, it finally opened the scoring on Austin Himes’ touchdown run with a minute to play in the first half.
The second half saw the Vikings jump to a 15-0 lead, with their defense holding a struggling Spiders offense to just 45 first-half yards, including none through the air.
Concord, however, surged back, thanks to defense and special teams play, and eventually took the lead in overtime.
However, Central closed things out in dramatic fashion, as senior Elijah Horton ran for a touchdown and a two-point conversion to give Zach Bevilacqua his first victory as the Vikings’ coach.
“Our boys never hung their heads,” said Bevilacqua. “We had a chance to win it at the end of regulation, and we missed the field goal that would’ve won the game. And sometimes that can fold you as a team. But instead, we go back, we punch it in, and we get into the end zone.”
In a game that came down to the final play, Bevilacqua wasn’t the only coach proud of his troops.
“These young men, they fought and fought and fought,” said Concord coach Marty Paxton said of his players. “They are tough kids. And while I’m never happy with a loss, I am so proud of this group of young men.”
RECORDS
Central Cabarrus 1-0, 1-0 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference; Concord 0-1, 0-1 SPC
THE PLAY OF THE GAME
The game clock had already been turned off, and the Concord Spiders’ sideline was electric. The Spiders had scored 22 straight points, including seven in overtime, to take their first lead of the night.
It would not last long, thanks to Horton.
On the first play for Central Cabarrus, Horton took a handoff and sprinted left, meeting a Concord defender right at the goal line with a thud and securing a 10-yard touchdown to pull within a point.
But the job was not yet finished. After a Central timeout, the Vikings lined up in their offensive formation, forgoing an extra point attempt for a chance to win the game. The Vikings placed their trust in their running game to close the deal.
As the crowd roared, the ball was snapped, and Hines handed it off to Horton, who cut to the left, right behind his big left tackle. Pressed against him were various Concord defenders, who had their arms out to drag him away from their end zone. But it was to no avail, as Horton kept his legs moving and powered his way for the conversion and the win.
Horton gave the credit for the win to his linemen up front.
“I just run very hard, and really it was just my (offensive linemen) – they were just the key to everything offensively,” said Horton.
As for his game-winning play, Horton only said “Holy crap, did I just do that?”
PRIMETIME PERFORMERS
Central Cabarrus
-- Austin Himes threw for 133 yards and a touchdown, despite only completing eight of 28 passes, and also ran for 150 yards on 28 carries. Himes was instrumental in getting the Vikings offense moving after a scoreless first quarter.
-- Elijah Horton gained 92 yards on the ground and produced the touchdown and two-point conversion. Besides his overtime heroics and running game, he also played well on defense, stalling the Spiders’ rushing attack.
-- Receiver Lane Ratzloff had 52 yards receiving with a touchdown, and Christian Reid had 55 yards receiving.
-- Central Cabarrus’ defense was stout throughout the game, with linemen Gabe Talahumbu and Jacob Brooks preventing the Spiders from getting much of an inside push, and holding Concord to 159 total yards.
Concord
-- Jacori James had two touchdown runs, including one in overtime, to spark Concord’s comeback attempt.
-- Defensive backs Tristen Pitman and Iizayah Bostick helped force Central Cabarrus into 20 incompletions, and Pitman also added an interception, a fumble recovery and a blocked kick.
-- Linebacker Brenden Crowder accounted for 13 tackles and a blocked punt. Despite the Vikings’ running success, the longest Central run of the night was 16 yards, thanks in large part to Crowder’s defense.
3 OBSERVATIONS
-- Both teams had multiple fumbles, with Concord dropping three (losing two), and Central amassing five (losing two). This could be due to first-game mistakes, but Central’s were more related to handling snaps.
-- Central Cabarrus had lots of missed opportunities in Concord’s red zone, coming away with only two scores on six trips. Central had a fumble into the end zone for a touchback, an interception, a missed field goal, and a turnover on downs. Concord had its own missed chances as well, dropping three could-have-been interceptions.
-- Central Cabarrus’ decision to go for a two-point conversion in overtime, rather than kick it to tie, probably had to do with the Vikings missing two field goals and a (retried) extra point earlier in the game.
WHAT’S UP NEXT?
The Spiders play host to the Central Academy of Technology and Arts on Senior Night next Friday, while Central Cabarrus welcomes A.L. Brown to Viking Stadium.
SCORING SUMMARY
Central Cabarrus 0 7 8 0 - 8 -- 23
Concord 0 0 7 8 - 7 -- 22
First Quarter
None
Second Quarter
CC - Austin Hines 10 run (Aidan Gold kick)
Third Quarter
CC - Lane Ratzloff 16 pass from Hines (Hines run)
C - Keveus Phillips 1 run (Isaiah Clark kick)
Fourth Quarter
C - Jacori James 1 run (Kadin Presutti run)
Overtime
C - James 3 run (Clark kick)