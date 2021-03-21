HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: In 'a crazy game,' Tigers use last-minute defensive stand to best Bearcats

How was Tigers coach Mike Johns supposed to put all of this in to words?

“I can’t,” he offered. “What a roller-coaster ride. But you know, that’s what makes this job so special. I feel bad for (Anson coach) Ralph (Jackson) because I’ve been on that end many times. It was just a crazy game …”

RECORDS

Mount Pleasant 4-0 overall, 2-0 Rocky River 2A/3A Conference; Anson 1-3, 1-1 Rocky River 2A/3A

THE PLAY OF THE GAME

You know how some people don’t like that there are now eight Best Picture nominees for The Oscars? Well, there’s almost as many possibilities for this game’s Play of the Game honor.

Out of many worthy candidates, “The Oscar” goes to ... Bryce Parker for his 84-yard kickoff return with 6:23 left in the game that was the game's final points.