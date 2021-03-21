HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: In 'a crazy game,' Tigers use last-minute defensive stand to best Bearcats

CONCORD – The second half of Cream of Cabarrus third-ranked Mount Pleasant and Wadesboro Anson’s matchup Saturday was filled with a bevy of spectacular plays. Some were those unique to high school football, others changed either the score and/or the momentum, and some, well, covered both.
But it was a good old-fashioned goal line stand that saved the Tigers’ 14-9 victory over the Bearcats.
Mount Pleasant denied Anson access to the end zone by stuffing fullback Deondre Crowder inches short on a fourth-and-goal from the 3-yard line with 39.3 seconds left in the game.
After a scoreless first half, the lead changed hands over the third and fourth quarters on an Anson safety, a Mount Pleasant 94-yard touchdown pass, a 50-yard scoop-and-score fumble recovery for Anson, and an 84-yard kickoff return for Mount Pleasant, respectively.
Trailing 14-9, Anson recovered a Mount Pleasant fumble at the Tigers’ 34-yard line with 2 minutes, 36 seconds remaining. The Bearcats gained 27 yards over the next four plays to set up a first-and-goal at the 7 which turned into the Tigers’ game-saving defensive stop.
Each team called all three of its timeouts in a span of 42 seconds and over five plays, which created more dramatic effect. After Anson turned the ball over on downs, Mount Pleasant quarterback Ryan Tyson bulled his way forward for a 2-yard gain from inside his own 1-yard line, allowing the Tigers to let the remaining time run out.
How was Tigers coach Mike Johns supposed to put all of this in to words?
“I can’t,” he offered. “What a roller-coaster ride. But you know, that’s what makes this job so special. I feel bad for (Anson coach) Ralph (Jackson) because I’ve been on that end many times. It was just a crazy game …”
RECORDS
Mount Pleasant 4-0 overall, 2-0 Rocky River 2A/3A Conference; Anson 1-3, 1-1 Rocky River 2A/3A
THE PLAY OF THE GAME
You know how some people don’t like that there are now eight Best Picture nominees for The Oscars? Well, there’s almost as many possibilities for this game’s Play of the Game honor.
Out of many worthy candidates, “The Oscar” goes to ... Bryce Parker for his 84-yard kickoff return with 6:23 left in the game that was the game's final points.
Anson had just taken the lead on a play that covered 75 yards but included the Bearcats’ Kobe Teal picking up teammate Shamond Ingram’s fumble at midfield and returning it to the end zone. Parker received the ensuing kickoff at the 16 and saw a huge seam through the middle of the field. He crossed up the last able defender at the Mount Pleasant 40 and was uncontested the rest of the way to the end zone.
Parker was so quick with his return for a touchdown he didn't have to worry about his acceptance speech running long and being escorted off the field.
PRIMETIME PERFORMERS
Mount Pleasant
· Tyson completed 11 of 16 pass attempts for 185 yards and a touchdown.
· Max White’s 94-yard touchdown reception on the last play of the third quarter gave the Tigers their first lead. He and Tyson followed the score with a two-point conversion pass that gave Mount an 8-2 lead.
· Linebackers Jakob Craver, Brennan Jones, and Dylan Coln were among Mount Pleasant’s leading tacklers. Craver forced a fumble in the fourth quarter.
Anson
· Ingram rushed for game-high 187 yards on 27 carries and also caught three passes for 16 yards.
3 OBSERVATIONS
· The game was played on the weather-proof turf of Central Cabarrus’ Larry Honeycutt Field but was considered to be Anson’s home game. Originally scheduled for Friday, Anson’s field was unplayable because of weather conditions. For a “home” game that was 43 miles away from their own stadium, Anson’s fans showed out well. They easily matched the number of Mount Pleasant fans who drove a mere 8 miles to their “away” game.
· Anson scored the first points of the game on a safety in the third quarter. A high snap sailed through the hands of Tyson, who recovered the loose ball 2 yards deep in the end zone. The senior immediately turned and whirled a pass out of bounds to the right. Mount Pleasant players pleaded with the ref that Parker was in the vicinity, but Tyson was flagged for intentional grounding anyway.
· Each team had crosses to bear. Mount Pleasant fumbled four times – including Tyson’s recovery that led to Anson’s safety – and lost three of them. Anson committed six second-half penalties for 49 yards including an offensive face mask at the Mount Pleasant 3-yard line in the third quarter. It backed the Bearcats away from the goal line, and they eventually turned the ball over on downs.
WHAT’S UP NEXT?
Both teams play home games in conference next Friday. Mount Pleasant has Forest Hills, and Anson plays Monroe Central Academy of Technology & Arts.
SCORING SUMMARY
Mount Pleasant 0 0 8 6 -- 14
Anson 0 0 2 7 -- 9
First Quarter