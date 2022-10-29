HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: In a thriller, Bulldogs hold off Tigers to win back-to-back YVC titles

MOUNT PLEASANT – It seemed only fitting that the championship game for the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference this season would be the BEST game in the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference this season.

And, boy, was it thrilling, especially the last three minutes.

But when the specks of rubber on the artificial turf on Larry Honeycutt Field at Tiger Stadium finally settled, the Jay M. Robinson football team walked away with a 21-14 victory over Mount Pleasant and its second consecutive YVC title.

But barely.

The Cream of Cabarrus sixth-ranked Tigers gave No. 2 Jay M. Robinson, one of Class 2A’s top teams, everything it could handle and nearly pulled off the upset. But Austin Key’s catch in the midst of a pair of Bulldogs on a “Hail Mary” pass from poised freshman Colin Black came up just 1-yard short – less than that, actually – with no time left, and Jay M. Robinson was crowned titlist again.

“We knew it was going to be a tough one,” Bulldogs coach Darius Robinson said in an interview with The Independent Tribune. “(The Tigers are) a very well-coached football team, and they were playing for a conference championship, so records go out the window, especially when you have to travel to somebody’s town. They make it known that it’s their team, their town, and they come out there and pack the house, and it was a great atmosphere.

“But kudos to our guys for the resiliency they showed throughout the night by not blinking in the face of adversity. They responded every time. Things didn’t go their way, and we had three touchdowns called back, but we didn’t let it faze us one bit; we just continued to play football and ended up on the winning side at the end of the game.”

The Bulldogs (9-1, 5-0 YVC) won their ninth consecutive game. Mount Pleasant (7-3, 4-1 YVC) had a five game-winning streak snapped, but the Tigers gained something along the way: a new level of respect statewide for a team many believe would have trouble keeping up with the Bulldogs, who had scored at least 42 points in every conference game (except last week’s forfeit over South Stanly) and won those contests by an average of 31 points.

Yet the Tigers had Jay M. Robinson on the ropes and even held the lead with just two minutes remaining.

“It was about as good a high school football game as you could ask for with what was at stake and what was on the line,” Mount Pleasant coach Daniel Crosby said, also in a telephone interview with The Independent Tribune. “Obviously, Robinson’s a very good football team, and I’ve said it before, ‘I think they’re one of the favorites to compete for a state championship.’ I think a lot of people didn’t give us much of a chance to be in the game, but I’m really proud of our kids. They had a great week of practice, and they believed that we could get the job done. They went out and laid it on the line, and they had chance to win all the way down to the last play.

“I’m disappointed we lost, and we talk about the scoreboard, but I told our seniors that in their last home game, I hope they remember this night forever, even though we didn’t come out on top.”

Both teams are headed for the Class 2A state playoffs, and they will find out on Saturday who they play. Jay M. Robinson is slated to play at least one home playoff game.

Each squad looked postseason-ready Friday night.

The Mount Pleasant defense had been stout all night, as the 21-point effort by the Bulldogs tied for the lowest-scoring YVC game they’d played in the two-year existence of the league.

The Bulldogs simply had trouble executing scoring drives early on, but their defense inspired them just when they needed it.

With the game tied at 0 in the second quarter, Jay M. Robinson cornerback Marquis Rogers made a diving interception after a pass was tipped, giving his team the ball on its own 45-yard line.

The Bulldogs worked the ball downfield, but Mount Pleasant’s defense stood strong, setting up fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line. However, Jay M. Robinson loaded its backfield, and 5-star recruit Daevin “The Mutant” Hobbs took a direct snap, ran left to his left, and dragged a defender into the end zone for a 7-0 lead.

The Bulldogs had an opportunity to extend their lead just before halftime, but this time, the Tigers held them off on fourth down, as a pass to the end zone from the 28-yard line fell incomplete. That kept the score 7-0 at the intermission.

Jay M. Robinson opened the second half with a strong drive and worked the ball down to the 20-yard line. But Mount Pleasant linebacker Dylan Coln intercepted an Isaac Lee pass and returned the ball to his own 33-yard line.

On the very next play, Mount Pleasant’s Keegan “House” Moose took a handoff and broke through the middle of the defense. He appeared destined for the end zone, but he was caught by a Jay M. Robinson defender at the 5-yard line.

Three plays later, though, Mount Pleasant’s Bo Barbee entered the game for starting quarterback Lawson Little and dashed around the right side for a touchdown, knotting the game, 7-7.

In the fourth quarter, Jay M. Robinson moved out in front when Na’Ledge Wright scored on a 7-yard run. But the PAT failed, making the score 13-7.

It didn’t stay that way for long.

That’s when Black came in and began to make his impact. He put the Tigers ahead in one fell swoop when he dropped back to pass from his own 20-yard line and hit Moose, who DID take this one to the house. David McEachern’s kick was good and gave Mount Pleasant the lead, 14-13, with just 2 minutes, 17 seconds left.

The Mount Pleasant faithful were sensing an upset.

Jay M. Robinson’s football players didn’t see it turning out that way.

Darius Robinson said his team normally goes through a two-minute drill during the week, so they were unafraid of the moment.

“Right after they scored, I can remember our quarterback Isaac Lee walking right up to me and saying, ‘We’ve done this too many times, and we’re about to do it right now,’” Robinson said, “and there was no doubt in anybody’s eyes or anybody’s head that our offense was going to go back down and score again. And they did just that.”

The Bulldogs took over on their own 37-yard line and began their drive. Lee went 3-for-3 passing on the series, including connecting on two passes to Xavier Burnett, and it was culminated by a spectacular Wright run. On this one, Wright started running to his right, before he cut back to his left and ended up in the end zone 32 yards later with less than a minute remaining.

Jay M. Robinson decided to go for two, and Hobbs raced around the left side to push the lead to 21-14.

From there, Mount Pleasant took possession at its 35-yard line with just 30 ticks remaining. Black, still in at quarterback in the crunchiest of crunch time, faced lots of pressure on his first dropback, and the ball fell incomplete.

But he was good on his next two passes, and the Tigers worked their way down to the Jay M. Robinson’s 36.

Finally, after a false start penalty and a few incompletions, the Tigers were faced with fourth-and-15 with time for just one more play. Black pass was complete, and Mount Pleasant went into its version of “The Stanford Band Play,” where the Tigers began pitching the ball back to each other in attempt to work their way to the end zone, similar to the way Stanford University did in a 1982 game against California.

But the Tigers fumbled the ball, and the Bulldogs scooped it up and ran in for what appeared to be the game-clinching touchdown as Jay M. Robinson players and coaches cheered madly on the sideline.

But it wasn’t over.

Jay M. Robinson was flagged for roughing the passer, and the ball was moved down to the 26 after the penalty, again leaving the Tigers time for just one play.

Black dropped back, lofted the ball high, and Key remarkably came down with it in traffic. But his body remained inches from the end zone.

Somehow.

“They got it down to the 1-inch line, but we tackled him before he got to the end zone,” Robinson said. “It was a little bit of Grace and Mercy, for sure, but it was also our guys not panicking and just executing. That was crazy.”

Either way, after overcoming two deficits late in the game, the Bulldogs were YVC champs again.

“It feels great,” Robinson said. “We’re excited, we’re happy. Like I told the guys at the start of the week, ‘This is nothing new to us because this is our third straight season playing for a conference championship.’ We fell short that first year we played against Kannapolis (in the South Piedmont 3A title game), but these past two years we’ve finished the deed and won a conference championship back to back, which was one of our season goals.

“Mount Pleasant wasn’t going to go down without a fight, but our guys kept fighting, too.”

It was an excruciating loss for the Tigers, knowing they essentially came up 1 inch short. The playoffs provide a new opportunity to come up big again, Crosby said, but it would’ve been extra special to go in with a conference title in hand.

But it wasn’t to be.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Crosby said. “You just feel for our guys. Our coaching staff puts in a lot of hours, our players put in a lot of hours. We talked about going and seizing the moment tonight, and they did everything we asked of them. “Unfortunately, life’s not fair sometimes; you can do everything exactly like you want to and still come up short sometimes.

But we’ve got the playoffs coming up. If anything, that showed our guys that we could play with anybody. They knew they could, but we went out and proved it tonight.”