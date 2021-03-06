HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: In electric atmosphere, Wolverines get first victory by blanking Cox Mill

CONCORD – It was high school football in March, yes.
But with the weather taking on a wintry feel as the night progressed, and judging from the gigantic smile on Brandon Gentry’s face, even as his teeth chattered slightly from the cold air, it might as well have been Christmas.
That’s how big the first home victory for the West Cabarrus Wolverines was Friday night.
The Wolverines used a stellar defensive effort, posting a shutout in their home debut, beating Cox Mill, 16-0, before an enthusiastic crowd.
A major reason Gentry was so cold after the game was because his bright red shirt was still soaked from the sports beverage shower his players gave him on the field as the final seconds ticked off signaling the Wolverines’ initial victory.
Gentry clearly didn’t mind. This moment meant too much, for a number of reasons, he said.
“It was just satisfying, not only for the kids but for the coaching staff that’s done a tremendous job of getting these boys ready,” Gentry said. “They do a lot for these kids, and I’m just so happy for those guys because they did a heck of a job in preparing them to get the ‘W.’ I don’t want to put me all over this; it’s about the other coaches and the kids. That’s why I’m happy.”
The Wolverines benefitted from the power running of Ross Vasquez, and the defense’s knack for forcing turnovers. Cox Mill wasn’t able to move the ball much all night, as quarterback Khalel Wright faced constant pressure.
The Chargers had great field position to start the game, as sophomore Tyrell Coard nearly took the opening kickoff all the way but was stopped deep inside the West Cabarrus 20-yard-line. But the Wolverines didn’t bend after that, and Cox Mill’s chance to score its first points of the season slipped away when a high snap kept them from attempting a field goal.
Things were mostly downhill for the Chargers after that.
“Inexperience hurt us,” explained Cox Mill first-year coach Shawn Baker, who was hired in January. “We gained positive yards, but then we had a bad snap and some (badly thrown) balls and got the ball out late. Our defense played lights out again, two weeks in a row, but we’re just not helping them on offense right now.
“We’re just shooting ourselves in the foot, and I’ve been here a month and a half. We’re just trying to get it together, but we’ll get it worked out.”
RECORDS
Cox Mill 0-2, 0-2 South Piedmont 3A Conference; West Cabarrus 1-1, 1-1 SPC
THE PLAY OF THE GAME
It wasn’t a fancy play. It was a simple handoff to junior running back Vasquez, who ran through the muck for a 7-yard touchdown with 2 minutes, 51 seconds left in the first quarter.
The score gave the West a 6-0 lead, but it was monumental because it was the first touchdown the Wolverines had ever scored in their home stadium.
It didn’t matter that Independence and Hickory Ridge had played here on West Cabarrus’ artificial turf last Friday, followed by Central Cabarrus-Concord on Saturday because of the rainy conditions; this was a Wolverine crossing the goal line.
It was more special to Vasquez that his score produced the game-winning points for his team.
“I just tried to step up to the plate,” Vasquez said. “It was really important for us to win. Our JV is 2-0, and we didn’t want to end up 0-2. This was our first game at home, and everybody had been talking reckless. We just had to show them what we were about.
“Everybody’s hyped up in our locker room right now,” Vasquez said of his teammates. “Before the game, everybody was serious; nobody was playing around. We knew what we had to do, and we just had to execute.”
PRIMETIME PERFORMERS
Cox Mill
-- Six-foot-2 linebacker Sekou Roland is a beast. He was in the West Cabarrus backfield almost as much as the Wolverines’ quarterback and running backs, and he made play after play.
-- Coard didn’t have much room to run, but he made the best of a tough situation. He fought for every yard he got, and his opening kickoff return put the Chargers in great field position, all for naught.
-- Wide receiver Kendall Harris had so great catches in traffic for Cox Mill. He plays more like a big, sure-handed, tough tight end.
West Cabarrus
-- Julian Gwynn rumbled for a 25-yard fumble return for a touchdown to give West a 13-0 lead in the second quarter.
-- Demarrio Chalk is quickly making a name for himself. The junior defensive back grabbed an interception for the second game in a row, putting him among the league leaders.
-- Christian Hopper is perhaps the Wolverines’ biggest receiving threat but also a tough defensive back, as the sophomore had an interception and was in on several tackles.
-- Give credit to the defensive backfield for collecting interceptions, but a game ball should be given to the West Cabarrus defensive line for keeping Cox Mill quarterback Wright under pressure all night, thus forcing errant passes, which often resulted in turnovers.
3 OBSERVATIONS
-- It was bound to happen at some point this year. It always does. When a West Cabarrus fan was disappointed with a referee’s call, she yelled, “Go back to Foot Locker!” much to the delight of the home crowd, which burst into laughter.
-- Junior Brandon Jones was named the starting quarterback in practice this week, and he made his season debut at the position Friday night. Jones is fast, elusive and tough, and the 5-9, 150-pounder has a pretty strong arm. He passed for just 62 yards, but he helped keep drives alive when Cox Mill defenders were bearing down on him.
-- Kudos to West Cabarrus athletics director Phil “Furr Real” Furr and his staff, which includes many coaches from other sports, for putting on an excellent atmosphere tonight. It was the first home football game for the new school, but they put on a show like a small college. They enforced social distancing, and they had that spacious stadium clean and clear within 15 minutes of the game’s conclusion. Brilliantly run, all the way down to the electronic parking pass for the media. To paraphrase the great Jay-Z: “I call you ‘Furr Real’ because you’re the truth,” Phil.
WHAT’S UP NEXT?
Cox Mill travels to A.L. Brown (2-0), while West Cabarrus welcomes Concord (1-1) to Wolverines Stadium.