HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: In electric atmosphere, Wolverines get first victory by blanking Cox Mill

It wasn’t a fancy play. It was a simple handoff to junior running back Vasquez, who ran through the muck for a 7-yard touchdown with 2 minutes, 51 seconds left in the first quarter.

The score gave the West a 6-0 lead, but it was monumental because it was the first touchdown the Wolverines had ever scored in their home stadium.

It didn’t matter that Independence and Hickory Ridge had played here on West Cabarrus’ artificial turf last Friday, followed by Central Cabarrus-Concord on Saturday because of the rainy conditions; this was a Wolverine crossing the goal line.

It was more special to Vasquez that his score produced the game-winning points for his team.

“I just tried to step up to the plate,” Vasquez said. “It was really important for us to win. Our JV is 2-0, and we didn’t want to end up 0-2. This was our first game at home, and everybody had been talking reckless. We just had to show them what we were about.

“Everybody’s hyped up in our locker room right now,” Vasquez said of his teammates. “Before the game, everybody was serious; nobody was playing around. We knew what we had to do, and we just had to execute.”

PRIMETIME PERFORMERS