HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: In ‘tough loss,’ Class 2A Tigers fall on the road to 4A Lake Norman

MOORESVILLE – Mount Pleasant coach Mike Johns knew his team faced an uphill battle on the road Friday night against a tough 4A opponent.

But the mismatched Tigers made it even harder on themselves in a forgettable first quarter, and a quick 21-0 deficit was too much to overcome as Lake Norman ran past Cream of Cabarrus fifth-ranked Mount Pleasant, 43-18, at the Wildcats Den.

Johns' team had 27 players available Friday, with the Wildcats having 67 on their sideline. But things went from bad to worse in the opening 15 minutes. Lake Norman successfully executed a fake punt that led to a touchdown, then blocked a punt that produced another score and, finally, picked off a pass from Mount Pleasant quarterback Lawson Little that set up a third TD.

"Bam, bam, bam," Johns said during a telephone interview with the Independent Tribune. "But we settled in and fought hard. I'm proud of my guys. They never gave up. None of that was going on, and they played hard.

"I'm definitely pleased with our effort. I’m not pleased with the mistakes we made in the first quarter that gave (the Wildcats) short fields, and obviously that's something you don't want to have happen. Other than that, we fought and played hard. That's all I can ask for."