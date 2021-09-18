HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: In ‘tough loss,’ Class 2A Tigers fall on the road to 4A Lake Norman

MOORESVILLE – Mount Pleasant coach Mike Johns knew his team faced an uphill battle on the road Friday night against a tough 4A opponent.
But the mismatched Tigers made it even harder on themselves in a forgettable first quarter, and a quick 21-0 deficit was too much to overcome as Lake Norman ran past Cream of Cabarrus fifth-ranked Mount Pleasant, 43-18, at the Wildcats Den.
Johns' team had 27 players available Friday, with the Wildcats having 67 on their sideline. But things went from bad to worse in the opening 15 minutes. Lake Norman successfully executed a fake punt that led to a touchdown, then blocked a punt that produced another score and, finally, picked off a pass from Mount Pleasant quarterback Lawson Little that set up a third TD.
"Bam, bam, bam," Johns said during a telephone interview with the Independent Tribune. "But we settled in and fought hard. I'm proud of my guys. They never gave up. None of that was going on, and they played hard.
"I'm definitely pleased with our effort. I’m not pleased with the mistakes we made in the first quarter that gave (the Wildcats) short fields, and obviously that's something you don't want to have happen. Other than that, we fought and played hard. That's all I can ask for."
Lake Norman (3-1) added another touchdown before Mount Pleasant (3-2) stunned the Wildcats and their crowd in the second quarter. The Tigers stopped Lake Norman deep in Mount Pleasant territory, taking over at their own 5-yard line. The Tigers called for a fade route, and Little made a good throw in stride to Davis Neel. The receiver beat his defender and scampered 95 yards for a touchdown.
"Davis broke a tackle and took it to the house," Johns said. "It was nice. They probably weren't expecting it, us being down near the end zone."
Brennen Jones scored on a 12-yard run in the third quarter to cut the lead to 28-12, but Lake Norman scored two more times to put the game out of reach.
The Wildcats finished with 278 yards rushing and an excellent 6.2 yards per carry. The rushing total was more than Mount Pleasant's total offense, 127 passing and 126 rushing.
"It was a tough loss," Johns said. "Lake Norman is a good team. … We were playing hard. It was a tough night. We had some really bad field position situations on their touchdowns. And we had some injuries."
Johns said four players were hurt during the game, further limiting his squad.
"That was tough, but we knew that coming in," Johns said of his undermanned group. "It was a good challenge for us. We dealt with adversity really well. We didn't give up, we kept playing hard. We just got ourselves in a bad situation in the first half."
Johns hopes to get those four players back for next week's Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference opener against Union Academy.
"We're going to heal up this weekend and get ready for (Union Academy) on Monday," Johns said. "We're excited about starting our conference run."
SCORING SUMMARY
Mount Pleasant 0 6 6 6 -- 18
Lake Norman 21 7 15 0 -- 43
First Quarter
LN – Chase Wigginton 1 run (kick good)
LN – Wigginton 5 run (kick good)
LN – Jackson Garlick 26 run (kick good)
Second Quarter
LN – Jacob Wright 28 pass from Garlick (kick good)
MP – Davis Neel 95 pass from Lawson Little (kick failed)
Third Quarter
MP – Brennen Jones 12 run (kick failed)
LN – Jack Baker 10 run (Sakarri Morrison run)
LN – Wright 10 run (kick good)
Fourth Quarter
MP – Keandre Steadford 4 run