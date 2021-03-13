HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: In Week 3, unbeaten Tigers down CATA to finally get a comfortable win

MOUNT PLEASANT – Playing outmanned Monroe Central Academy of Technology & Arts, the Mount Pleasant football team dominated from the first play of scrimmage, capturing its conference opener, 49-0, Friday night at Larry Honeycutt Field at Tiger Stadium.
The Tigers ran only two more plays than the Cougars but outgained them 382-30. When senior quarterback Ryan Tyson scored on a 1-yard keeper with 6 minutes, 27 seconds left in the third quarter, Mount Pleasant’s lead reached 42-0, achieving the threshold for the game clock to run continuously.
The game’s flow and outcome was much different than the Tigers’ first two undertakings this year – one score victories over East Rowan and China Grove Jesse Carson.
“It’s good that it’s not a nail-biter every single game,” said Dalton Miller, who had a game-high 150 yards rushing on eight carries. “Even though those games are really fun to play, it’s nice to have a game like this where we can kind of relax once and a while.”
Mount Pleasant scored touchdowns on five of its first six possessions and led 34-0 at the half. Central Academy registered only two first downs, one in each half, and never crossed midfield.
RECORDS
Central Academy 0-2 overall, 0-1 Rocky River 2A/3A Conference; Mount Pleasant 3-0, 1-0
THE PLAY OF THE GAME
Starting at Central Academy’s 49-yard line after a Cougars failed onside kick attempt to open the game, Mount Pleasant established its dominance on the very next play.
Miller took a handoff and immediately found a big hole through the line. He broke tackles early in the run and at around the 20-yard line with a swift spin move. He was stopped at the Cougars’ 9, and Tyson scored on an outside run on the ensuing play.
One minute and 24 seconds in, the Tigers had a 6-0 lead.
PRIMETIME PERFORMERS
Central Academy
· Senior defensive tackle Mitchell Privette led his team with five tackles.
Mount Pleasant
· Miller’s first four runs effortlessly went for 40, 17, 45, and 21 yards, respectively. His only touchdown came on a 1-yard plunge late in the first half. He also tallied a pair of two-point conversion runs.
· Receiver Hank Allen’s three carries – all on jet sweeps – went for 27, 20, and 29 yards. The last one was a fourth-quarter touchdown.
· Tyson scored on two runs and added a scoring pass. He totaled 126 yards.
· Defensive linemen Austin Love (five tackles) and Manny Solis (four) and linebacker Jakob Craver (four) were forces in the first quarter. Love had a game-high nine tackles.
3 OBSERVATIONS
· Following the trend of early-season Senior Nights, Mount Pleasant hosted pre-game festivities for 16 seniors. That’s a little more than half the 31 players on the roster. Both numbers are down from last year, according to coach Mike Johns.
· Mount Pleasant missed extra-point kicks after its first two scores, helping Johns decide to try two-point conversions on touchdowns three, four, five, and six. On the Tigers’ seventh and final score, Johns inserted kicker Britton Weems, who nailed his only attempt.
· The Tigers weren’t exactly perfect. They committed six penalties for 60 yards, including a block in the back that negated a punt return for a touchdown in the second quarter. Also, they fumbled six times, four of which came on snaps. Mount Pleasant was fortunate to recover five of its miscues.
WHAT’S UP NEXT?
Next Friday, Central Academy plays host to West Stanly, while Mount Pleasant visits Anson, both Rocky River 2A/3A games.
SCORING SUMMARY
Central Academy 0 0 0 0 -- 0
Mount Pleasant 12 22 8 7 -- 49
First Quarter
MP- Ryan Tyson 9 run (kick failed)
MP – Brent Reece 2 run (kick failed)
Second Quarter
MP – Max White 35 pass from Tyson (Dalton Miller run)
MP – Reece 1 run (run failed)
MP – Miller 1 run (Miller run)
Third Quarter
MP – Tyson 1 run (Miller run)
Fourth Quarter
MP – Hank Allen 29 run (Britton Weems kick)