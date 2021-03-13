HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: In Week 3, unbeaten Tigers down CATA to finally get a comfortable win

MOUNT PLEASANT – Playing outmanned Monroe Central Academy of Technology & Arts, the Mount Pleasant football team dominated from the first play of scrimmage, capturing its conference opener, 49-0, Friday night at Larry Honeycutt Field at Tiger Stadium.

The Tigers ran only two more plays than the Cougars but outgained them 382-30. When senior quarterback Ryan Tyson scored on a 1-yard keeper with 6 minutes, 27 seconds left in the third quarter, Mount Pleasant’s lead reached 42-0, achieving the threshold for the game clock to run continuously.

The game’s flow and outcome was much different than the Tigers’ first two undertakings this year – one score victories over East Rowan and China Grove Jesse Carson.

“It’s good that it’s not a nail-biter every single game,” said Dalton Miller, who had a game-high 150 yards rushing on eight carries. “Even though those games are really fun to play, it’s nice to have a game like this where we can kind of relax once and a while.”

Mount Pleasant scored touchdowns on five of its first six possessions and led 34-0 at the half. Central Academy registered only two first downs, one in each half, and never crossed midfield.

RECORDS