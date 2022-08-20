HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Inexperienced Spiders get caught in a Webb of turnovers in 2022 debut

CONCORD – The night began with pageantry often seen on Opening Night, except it was amped up a bit because the Concord Spiders were in their original stomping ground and fans were dripping in nostalgia, not from perspiration caused by the August temperatures.

However, it wasn’t enough to lift the Spiders to the ultimate height Friday night, as visiting Gastonia Ashbrook controlled the game, en route to a 46-12 victory at historic Webb Field.

It was the first game Concord had played at Webb Field since the 1966 season, but the harsh reality was that the 2022 Spiders are in rebuilding mode and have a lot of work to do, and Ashbrook exploited the differences in the two programs in myriad ways.

The Greenwave (1-0) stormed out to a 25-0 lead and never looked back, capitalizing on four Concord (0-1) turnovers and frequently converting them into points, including two interception returns that they took directly to the end zone.

While he preferred a different outcome, first-year Concord coach Darren Shepherd said he wasn’t disappointed with his team’s effort, which comes after the Spiders lost several players to graduation from last year’s squad that won the South Piedmont 3A Conference championship.

“What we asked the kids to do was to play hard and represent Concord in how they played, and I thought the kids played extremely hard all night and really competed,” Shepherd told the Independent Tribune in a phone interview. “I just think that some of the things that go with being a young team kind of reared its ugly head.”

There were definitely positives, though, things to build on Shepherd said.

“We had four turnovers to (the Greenwave’s) one,” said Shepherd. “We doubled Ashbrook in time of possession and almost doubled them in total plays. I thought from the second quarter to the fourth quarter, that probably was the most competitive part of the football game.

“But Ashbrook capitalized on a lot of our mistakes early and got a big lead and did all the right things to keep it. Our kids will get better with game experience. It’s the first game, but they did what I asked them to do.”

The Greenwave scored 19 of their points in the first quarter, starting with a 30-yard jaunt by Jamir Fox. Then, Concord quarterback Keyon Phillips threw a pair of interceptions that produced more points for Ashbrook.

Although the game got out of hand, the Spiders did show offensive promise at times.

Phillips shook off his two “Pick 6” passes by rushing 25 times for a team-leading 135 yards and a touchdown.

And Concord running back Jerell Redick showed sweet feet as he maneuvered in traffic and finished with power for a 7-yard score, which produced the first Concord points of the Shepherd Era with 9 minutes, 8 seconds left in the third quarter. Redick wound up with 51 yards.

Kobe Watts-Williams caught the only completed pass by the Spiders, a 6-yarder.

The Concord defense was led by Alex Petroff (4.5 tackles), David Irvin (3.5) and Bryson Overcash (2.5 tackles and a tackle for loss). Justin Garland had a forced fumble and a tackle for loss, and David Chavez also forced a fumble.

Shepherd said his team’s experience at Webb Field was still special, even though the outcome didn’t wind up the way he wished.

The Spiders are having a turf field and a new scoreboard completed, but the project was not done in time for Friday’s season opener. Instead, they took their home game to nearby Webb Field, which was where the team played until the new Concord High campus opened on Burrage Road.

Shepherd was very appreciative that Webb Field became an option.

“It was great,” Shepherd said. “I was really pleased with the turnover. It really felt like a home game. For us to only have to drive five minutes down the road, the kids and I are grateful for everybody that made that thing happened. That was really cool to play that way and to see the kids buy into everything that went into that.”

SCORING SUMMARY

Ashbrook 19 6 14 7 – 46

Concord 0 0 6 6 – 12

First quarter

A – Jamir Fox 30 run (Diego Godinez kick)

A – Elijah Haynes interception return (Godinez kick)

A – Interception return (Godinez kick)

Second quarter

A – Carmelo Bess 58 punt return (run failed)

Third quarter

C – Jerell Redick 7 run (kick failed)

A – Fox 69 pass from Kamari Taylor (Godinez kick)

A – Godinez 7 pass from Taylor (Godinez kick)

Fourth quarter

C – Keyon Phillips 1 run (run failed)

A – Bess 85 run (Godinez kick)