HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Injury bug bites Spiders in matchup against highly rated Redhawks

MONROE – A sluggish start out of the gate did serious damage to the Concord Spiders Friday night, even though they got their second wind in the second quarter and went into the locker room feeling as if they had a chance to upset one of the top Class 2A programs in the state.

But an avalanche of key injuries finally began to take their toll in the second half, and the Spiders were ultimately handed their third consecutive loss, 54-10, at Monroe High School.

Concord (0-3) had to play without several starters, including some who were injured before Friday’s game and others who went down during the non-conference affair in Monroe. It was so extensive that starting quarterback Keyon Phillips, who had the Spiders’ only touchdown, was forced to play much of the game at defensive back.

That’s not ideal when going against a vaunted squad like the Redhawks (3-0), who eliminated a talented Jay M. Robinson squad from the playoffs last year by a whopping 31 points.

Monroe appears just as lethal this season. The Redhawks are currently No. 1 in Class 2A, according to MaxPreps.com, and 12th in the state, regardless of classification.

Conversely, the young Spiders’ all-class ranking is 263rd in the state.

Still, they built momentum in the second period Friday after falling behind 21-0. A 5-yard scoring run by Phillips, followed by a PAT and a field goal from Alexix Rosario Beltran pulled the Spiders within 21-10 at halftime.

“Then, we came out in the second half, they made a couple of adjustments to their front, we got in a third-and-8 and didn’t capitalize off it, and they scored,” Concord head coach Darren Shepherd said in a telephone interview with the Independent Tribune.

“I think once that happened, (the Redhawks) got momentum back, and we were never really able to sustain a drive again. Once we started having injuries and had to move a couple guys around, it was tough.”

Besides Phillips, Concord’s run-focused offense was led by Jerell Redick, who had 17 carries for 75 yards. Redick, Bralen Crowder, Ethan Treadway and Kobe Watts-Williams each caught a pass.

The Spider defense got another big performance from sophomore Alex Petroff (seven tackles), while David Irvin and David Chavez each had 4.5. Weston Bost had 2.5 takedowns.

However, collectively, Concord had trouble containing Monroe’s Nate Crosby, who had 139 yards on 16 carries with three touchdowns. Crosby scored two of his touchdowns in the first quarter.

“But in the entire second quarter, I thought we were a better football team,” Shepherd said. “The (final) score reflected how much better Monroe played than us in the first, third and fourth quarters.

“We’ve just got to put together four quarters and see what happens when we do that.”

The Spiders are idle next week and then head into their South Piedmont 3A Conference opener against East Rowan on Sept. 16. That also will be the night the Spiders debut their new artificial turf surface at E.Z. Smith Field at Robert C. Bailey Stadium.

But for now, Shepherd said, being off next Friday is a good thing.

“Our staff likes the fact that we have an early bye week, especially after non-conference,” he said. “You get three games under your belt, regroup, see what works and what doesn’t work, take a look at personnel, and see if you’ve got any kids hurt. Then we go from there.”