HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: It’ll be student vs. teacher when Vikings, Wonders meet tonight

CONCORD – Tonight will be one of the toughest games Zach Bevilacqua ever coaches.
It’s not just because his Central Cabarrus Vikings are playing one of their conference’s best teams, and it’s not because the COVID-delayed season makes EVERY game extra meaningful.
It’s because when he looks across the Viking Stadium field tonight, Bevilacqua literally will be staring at one of his role models.
No, Mack Brown or Nick Saban won’t be visting Cabarrus County tonight.
It’s A.L. Brown Wonders coach Mike Newsome, who coached Bevilacqua during his high school days at Matthews Butler.
Newsome was the defensive coordinator at Butler when Bevilacqua came in as a ninth-grader good enough to earn time on the varsity squad in the late 1990s. At the time, Barry Shuford was Butler’s head coach, although Newsome later took over and won a pair of 4AA state titles before becoming A.L. Brown’s head man.
Bevilacqua was humbled back then, and in many ways, he is now, heading into his Friday night meeting with his mentor.
“Coach Newsome was a guy, for me growing up, who was almost legendary at Butler,” Bevilacqua said. “Even before we ever saw him, everyone knew who Coach Newsome was.
“Guys like Coach Newsome are why I got into coaching, just the relationships that they’ve built with us through high school and continue to have to this day. I would hope that, as a former player, I’ve gone out and made him and Coach Shuford proud of what I’ve done within my career.”
Thus far, in his first stint as a head coach, Bevilacqua has the Vikings 1-0 overall and 1-0 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference. Meanwhile, the Wonders have the same perfect record, and many believe Newsome has a squad that can win the league this year.
“I’m excited about this week,” said Newsome, whose team defeated Northwest Cabarrus last week for the first time in two years. “(Central is) another team that we haven’t beaten in two years, our kids are excited about it, and Coach Bevilacqua played for me at Butler.
“I’m excited about him and him getting an opportunity to be a head coach.”
Newsome said he’s never coached a team led by one of his former players. He fondly remembers Bevilacqua as a player, especially because he was exactly what defensive coordinators covet: a big, nasty lineman – with a good hear, of course.
But Bevilacqua also has established himself as a successful coach; even though Central is his first head-coaching job, he’s been an assistant at several stops and even been an interim head coach.
“Zach’s been around as a coach long enough,” Newsome said. “I do remember Zach being a ninth-grader who came and played varsity for us and was a great player all through his high school career, being a Shrine Bowl player and all. But I’ve known Zach a lot longer as a coach now than I did as a player.
“I don’t think (coaching against him tonight) will be weird or anything. All I know is we’re playing a team that we want to beat really badly, and Zach just happens to be the head coach. We want to get that win, no matter who it is.”
Although the Vikings have won two consecutive games against the Wonders, Bevilacqua knows what awaits his team tonight, so he isn’t expecting an easy win. The Wonders are a proud, talented bunch led by a coach who’s seen and done it all.
But again, Bevilacqua has long been aware of that fact.
“When you talk about the Mount Rushmore of high school football in North Carolina, that helmet with the big white ‘K’ on the side of it is state known,” Bevilacqua said. “There’s no question who the Wonders are. We know our kids have our work cut out for them.
“Plus, every week, there’s a ton riding on it. We’re in a situation this year with COVID where we know that two losses can put you out of a chance to even play in the playoffs, whereas in the past, if you lost two games in a season, you feel really, really good about yourself.”
Added Bevilacqua, “But A.L. Brown is so well coached, and they do a lot of things really, really good. Their offense is efficient, the quarterback (Cam Kromah) throws the ball really, really well; that thing spins out of his hand. Defensively, they’ve got some ‘dudes’ playing all over the field.”
Newsome is just glad his ‘dudes’ are getting to play these days. For a while, there was fear that the N.C. High School Athletic Association might cancel the season because of COVID, just as it did for spring sports. But football has survived, and Newsome is grateful.
“The biggest thing is the opportunity to get to play football again,” Newsome said. “(Last week’s win) is a plus, especially against a team that we hadn’t beaten in two years, and the fashion in which we did it makes it even better. But truly, the opportunity to play football was just great. I mean, we could’ve gone and played a pickup game in the parking lot, and I’d have been OK with it.
“It was awesome to get out there with the kids and see the joy in their faces and watch them get to play.”
Now, Newsome gets to go against one of his ‘kids,’ although these days, the kid is in his mid-30s and leads an undefeated football team.
But Newsome won’t coach against Bevilacqua like a kid. It’s every coach for himself, regardless of past history.
“Coach Newsome called me a couple times over the weekend as we exchanged film,” Bevilacqua said. “He congratulated me on my first win. I’m pretty sure he said something like he didn’t want me getting a second, at least this week.
“He’s the same old Coach Newsome that we knew. He’s intense, and he’s excited, and he’s loud. It’s going to be a good time on Friday night.”