HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: It’ll be student vs. teacher when Vikings, Wonders meet tonight

Newsome is just glad his ‘dudes’ are getting to play these days. For a while, there was fear that the N.C. High School Athletic Association might cancel the season because of COVID, just as it did for spring sports. But football has survived, and Newsome is grateful.

“The biggest thing is the opportunity to get to play football again,” Newsome said. “(Last week’s win) is a plus, especially against a team that we hadn’t beaten in two years, and the fashion in which we did it makes it even better. But truly, the opportunity to play football was just great. I mean, we could’ve gone and played a pickup game in the parking lot, and I’d have been OK with it.

“It was awesome to get out there with the kids and see the joy in their faces and watch them get to play.”

Now, Newsome gets to go against one of his ‘kids,’ although these days, the kid is in his mid-30s and leads an undefeated football team.

But Newsome won’t coach against Bevilacqua like a kid. It’s every coach for himself, regardless of past history.

“Coach Newsome called me a couple times over the weekend as we exchanged film,” Bevilacqua said. “He congratulated me on my first win. I’m pretty sure he said something like he didn’t want me getting a second, at least this week.

“He’s the same old Coach Newsome that we knew. He’s intense, and he’s excited, and he’s loud. It’s going to be a good time on Friday night.”