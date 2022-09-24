HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: It’s safety first for Tigers, who go on to take YVC opener from Union Academy

MOUNT PLEASANT – The Mount Pleasant high school football team is starting to set a trend.

For the second week in a row, the Tigers surrendered a first-half safety to an opponent to start the game’s scoring, only to bounce back for a victory.

After giving up a touchdown in addition to the safety, Mount Pleasant reached the end zone five unanswered times and cruised by Monroe Union Academy, 36-14, at Larry Honeycutt Field at Tiger Stadium for a Yadkin Valley 1A/2A-opening triumph.

“It was workmanlike; It wasn’t flashy,” said Tigers’ first-year coach Daniel Crosby in a phone interview with The Independent Tribune. “…You don’t get any style points this time of year. You have to grind it out and keep playing good football, win the turnover battle, and be good on special teams. For the most part, I thought we did all that and got the job done.”

Mount Pleasant (4-2 overall, 1-0 YVC) won its second consecutive game, while Union Academy (1-5, 0-1) dropped its fifth straight.

When the Tigers fired a punt snap through the back of their end zone for the second week in a row, it gave Union Academy its first points in three games. The Cardinals received the ensuing free kick and drove for a touchdown: a short, fourth-down run by one of its offensive linemen.

Trailing 8-0 at the end of the first quarter, Mount Pleasant got consecutive short touchdown runs from T.J. Blackwelder. His 4-yard score midway through the second quarter gave the Tigers the lead for good, 14-8.

Mount Pleasant added to its advantage fewer than three minutes later on Bo Barbee’s 60-yard “Pick 6,” his second interception in as many games. Another second-quarter interception, by Ethan Dempsey, the beneficiary of a pass tipped by teammate Jackson Harkey, allowed the Tigers to take a 21-8 lead to halftime.

A gutsy decision to go for a first down on fourth-and-4 from its own 37-yard line extended Union Academy’s first possession of the second half. The 25-yard pass play to its wide-open tight end went for 25 yards, but a penalty and a sack by Mount Pleasant’s Colt Kluttz diffused the drive.

The Tigers took over at their own 21 following a Cardinals’ punt. Quarterback Lawson Little capped the drive with a 12-yard touchdown run. Blackwelder added the two-point conversion run.

Barbee, lining up as the Tigers’ backup quarterback, closed Mount Pleasant’s scoring on a nifty 20-yard run in the fourth quarter. Three minutes later, a 77-yard touchdown pass put Union Academy’s final points on the board.

“It was a big night for Bo,” said Crosby. “He’s done a good job. He’s a very smart player in the secondary. He’s always where he needs to be. He’s shown over the last couple weeks he’s really good with the ball in his hands.”

Mount Pleasant will continue conference play next week at South Stanly.

SCORING BY QUARTERS

Union Academy 8 0 0 6 -- 14

Mount Pleasant 0 21 8 7 – 36