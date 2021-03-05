HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: James, defense excel as Spiders spank CATA on Senior Night

CONCORD – After 16 months, the Concord High School football team tasted the sweet nectar of victory once again.

On Friday night, the Spiders got into the win column by thumping Class 2A Monroe Central Academy of Technology & Arts, 41-7, at Robert C. Bailey Stadium at EZ Smith Field.

It was the Spiders’ first victory since they beat Jay M. Robinson on Oct. 18, 2019, during a season in which they went 1-10.

Concord improved to 1-1 overall and 0-1 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference. Central Academy is 0-1, 0-0 Rocky River 2A.

It was Senior Night for the Spiders, and they received a big performance from senior Jacori James, who rushed 13 times for 102 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The rushing attack was vital for Concord, as Kevin Rogers and Zach Jenkins also ran for scores. The Spiders rushed for 242 yards as a team.

Jenkins threw just three passes as quarterback, but the single completion was a 53-yard touchdown to Sam Cochran.

Meanwhile, the Concord defense was stellar, giving up the fewest points the Spiders have allowed since 2018, when they shut out Charlotte Phillip O. Berry, 17-0.