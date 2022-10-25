 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Jay M. Robinson’s Hobbs to be officially tapped as All American

The Jay M. Robinson Bulldogs defeated the Concord Spiders 20-0 on the 2021-22 season opener on Friday night at Jay M. Robinson High School.

Jay M. Robinson’s Daevin Hobbs (35) is a five-star recruit who is considering Michigan, Ohio State, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee.

 Lester Barnes | Special to the Independent Tribune

Daevin Hobbs is close to announcing which ballyhooed college program he will play for in the future.

Before that, though, the Jay M. Robinson high school football star defensive lineman will be officially honored as a 2023 All-American during a virtual jersey presentation as part of the Road to the Dome digital series.

The episode will be released Wednesday night at 8 p.m. on the All-American Bowl social platforms.

The Road to the Dome Tour will honor all 100 All-Americans with virtual jersey presentations during a 16-week series that will be released weekly through various digital and social platforms across NBC Sports.

Having been selected to play in the twenty-third edition of the All-American Bowl, Hobbs will play in the annual East vs. West matchup inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The Bowl will be nationally televised, live on NBC and Peacock, and will feature the nation’s top 100 high school football players.

People are also reading…

The 6-foot-5, 260-pound Hobbs has received at least 30 Division I football scholarship offers, and he recently announced that he has narrowed his final six choices to Michigan, Ohio State, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee.

He is scheduled to be making his commitment on Black Friday, Nov. 25.

Hobbs is a considered a five-star prospect, and college programs have been wooing him since his sophomore season. Hobbs also led the Jay M. Robinson boys basketball team to a state championship last year, and he has received recruiting interest in that sport as well.

