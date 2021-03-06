HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Jay M. Robinson stifles Northwest Cabarrus to start season 2-0

CONCORD – On Friday night, the Jay M. Robinson football team traveled to Northwest Cabarrus and secured a 45-7 victory.

Both sides of the ball were clicking for the Bulldogs, and it didn’t take them long to establish their presence. Jay M. Robinson received the opening kickoff and scored on their first drive, with junior quarterback Blue Monroe darting in for a 9-yard touchdown run.

After a Northwest turned the ball over on downs, the Bulldogs picked right back up with a touchdown pass from Monroe to senior Bryson Mason. And after Jay M. Robinson’s defense held the Trojans again, Bulldog Terrance Chapman had a 27-yard run to put the Bulldogs up 23-0 to close a blistering first quarter.

Chapman rushed for 71 yards and three touchdowns to help the Bulldogs end a two-year losing streak to the Trojans.

“Last year (Northwest Cabarrus) put up (62) points against us,” said Chapman. “Last year, we only won one game, so everyone was really sleeping on us. But this year, it’s time to wake them up.”

Trojans coach Eric Morman said his team is committed to improvement.