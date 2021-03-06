HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Jay M. Robinson stifles Northwest Cabarrus to start season 2-0

CONCORD – On Friday night, the Jay M. Robinson football team traveled to Northwest Cabarrus and secured a 45-7 victory.
Both sides of the ball were clicking for the Bulldogs, and it didn’t take them long to establish their presence. Jay M. Robinson received the opening kickoff and scored on their first drive, with junior quarterback Blue Monroe darting in for a 9-yard touchdown run.
After a Northwest turned the ball over on downs, the Bulldogs picked right back up with a touchdown pass from Monroe to senior Bryson Mason. And after Jay M. Robinson’s defense held the Trojans again, Bulldog Terrance Chapman had a 27-yard run to put the Bulldogs up 23-0 to close a blistering first quarter.
Chapman rushed for 71 yards and three touchdowns to help the Bulldogs end a two-year losing streak to the Trojans.
“Last year (Northwest Cabarrus) put up (62) points against us,” said Chapman. “Last year, we only won one game, so everyone was really sleeping on us. But this year, it’s time to wake them up.”
Trojans coach Eric Morman said his team is committed to improvement.
“We’re just going to get back at it next week and get ready for Central Cabarrus,” said Morman. “We get back up and practice for the next week and just continue to get better.”
RECORDS
Northwest Cabarrus 0-2, 0-2 in the South Piedmont 3A conference; Jay M. Robinson 2-0, 2-0 SPC
THE PLAY OF THE GAME
After the first quarter, Jay M. Robinson was already up by three touchdowns. But the Bulldogs wanted to seal the game, and after stopping a Northwest fourth-down attempt, they had their opportunity early in just the second quarter.
On second-and-nine, Monroe dropped back to pass. To his right, wide open, was senior receiver Joshua Grant Jr. Monroe delivered a strike, and Grant Jr. turned upfield to get as many yards as possible.
That turned out to be 55 yards after the catch, as Grant Jr. split two Trojan defenders and raced to the end zone for a 62 yard touchdown and the Bulldogs’ longest play of the night. His teammates eventually caught up to him to join in on the celebration.
Jay M. Robinson coach Darius Robinson was pleased with his squad’s hustle, exemplified by Grant Jr.’s touchdown effort. “What stood out to me was the guys just coming out and being focused, each and every play, each and every rep,” said Robinson. “Guys were able to come out and just execute, and just have fun.”
PRIMETIME PERFORMERS
Jay M. Robinson
-- Blue Monroe threw for 203 yards with only four incompletions on 14 passes and two touchdowns. He also had a two-point conversion throw and also scored a rushing touchdown.
-- Chapman totaled three rushing scores and 71 yards on the ground, including a 27-yarder to score on a fourth-down conversion.
-- Bryson Mason and Joshua Grant Jr. led the receiving attack for the Bulldogs, as Mason had 72 receiving yards and a touchdown and Grant Jr. had 124 and a touchdown. Both were instrumental in creating big plays for Jay M. Robinson, as they totaled all that yardage on only four receptions each.
-- Jay M. Robinson’s defense nearly posted a shutout, and linebacker Memphis Jones and defensive tackles Andrew Jordan and Lorenzo Morgan were key in keeping Northwest scoreless for the first three quarters.
Northwest Cabarrus
-- Alex Walker went 10-of-22 for 114 yards and also ran for Northwest’s only score.
-- De’Avion Pless had 96 rushing yards to lead the Trojans.
-- Senior Marquan Williams caught six passes for 78 yards and fought through tacklers for extra yardage.
-- Linebacker Mason Norberg had a sack and two tackles-for-loss.
3 OBSERVATIONS
-- Northwest went for it on fourth down six times, only converting twice. The Trojans missed a lot of opportunities because of that, giving Jay M. Robinson good field position or squandering possible scoring drives.
-- Jay M. Robinson tacklers constantly swarmed Northwest ball carriers, and the Trojans had significant trouble running between the tackles.
-- The Bulldogs won the special teams battle, as Grant Jr. had two punt returns of more than 20 yards, and they consistently got the ball past their own 30 on kickoff returns. And when Northwest looked as if it would return a kickoff for a touchdown in the middle of the third quarter, Jay M. Robinson’s kicker, T.J. Spokas, made the saving tackle.
WHAT’S UP NEXT?
Jay M. Robinson will host play host to Charlotte Harding University in a non-conference matchup next Friday, while Northwest Cabarrus will be back at home against conference rival Central Cabarrus.
SCORING SUMMARY
Jay M. Robinson 23 8 7 7 -- 45
Northwest Cabarrus 0 0 0 7 -- 7
First Quarter
JMR - Blue Monroe 9 run (T.J. Spokas kick)
JMR - Bryson Mason 19 pass from Monroe (Monroe run)
JMR - Terrance Chapman 27 run (Memphis Jones pass from Monroe)
Second Quarter
JMR - Joshua Grant Jr. 62 pass from Monroe (Mason run)
Third Quarter
JMR - Chapman 3 run (Spokas kick)
Fourth Quarter
JMR - Chapman 2 run (Spokas kick)
NW - Alex Walker 22 run (Travis Westover kick)