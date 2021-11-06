HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Johns-led Tigers see 2021 season come to an end in Maiden

Not only had Friday been harsh, but essentially the final stretch of the season was emotionally and physically taxing, as the Tigers lost their last three games, falling from a first-place tie to third place in the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference, resulting in their low seed and the toughest of first-round playoff matchups.

“I just told them, ‘Adversity makes you better,’” Johns said. “And we’ve had our share of adversity the last three weeks. But in the long run, how you deal with adversity has a big impact on how successful you’re going to be in life.

“I’m going to miss them,” Johns said of his players. “They have my phone number; they can call me any time. But we got some good pictures at the end.”

Johns said he didn’t talk with his players with a sense of sadness, finality on Friday night, even though it was the last time he would stand before them on the football field.

“I felt relaxed when I addressed the team at the end of the night,” Johns said. “I think it’s going to hit me hard tomorrow. I love what I do, and I’m going to miss it. But it’s a good time for a break. There’s been a lot of adversity lately.

“We lost my mother-in-law recently. It’s been a tough fall, but I’m looking forward to the next chapter. I do think I’ll go back into coaching, but I think right now I’ll take 2022 off and just kind of reset.”