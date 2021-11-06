HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Johns-led Tigers see 2021 season come to an end in Maiden

MAIDEN – Mount Pleasant’s 2021 season – along with 23 years of football greatness – ended in the foothills of North Carolina on a chilly Friday night.
In what turned out to be Tigers veteran head coach Mike Johns’ final game, Maiden defeated Mount Pleasant, 37-7, in the first round of the Class 2A state playoffs.
Earlier this week, Johns, 55, announced his retirement after 23 seasons leading the Tigers. He is Cabarrus County’s second-winningest coach with 148 career victories.
The Tigers, who were seeded 30th in the West Region, had a daunting task facing the third-seeded Blue Devils on the road. Not only was Maiden undefeated (now 11-0), but the odds got even tougher for Mount Pleasant as key Tiger after key Tiger went down with injuries – all on one side of the ball.
By game’s end, a total of six of Mount Pleasant’s 11 defensive starters were sidelined. Conversely, Maiden’s potent offense remained intact and finished the night with nearly 400 yards.
Playing roughly one half of football, Maiden quarterback Ethan Rhodes went 12-for-17 for 199 yards and two touchdowns, while running back Ben Gibbs gained 117 yards on his 16 carries. Junior wide receiver Chris Culliver – who has scholarship offers from schools such as North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky and Virginia – had five catches for 94 yards and a touchdown run, but he wasn’t even the Blue Devils most productive pass catcher. That was Alec Hall, who hauled in five receptions for 102 yards.
“Maiden is good,” said Johns, whose team wrapped up the season with a 6-5 record.
“Their quarterback had a good game. Their touted receiver, Culliver, he was really good. And Gibbs was really good.”
Meanwhile, the Mount Pleasant offense had its struggles, falling behind 37-0 before fullback Austin Love (13 carries for 69 yards) ran in from 13 yards to get the Tigers on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter.
The Tigers were unable to complete either of its two pass attempts, as quarterback Lawson Little finished with an interception. Mount Pleasant managed 105 yards on the ground.
Brennen Jones led the Mount Pleasant defense with 7.5 tackles, while Alex Christenbury added 4.5 and Jakob Craver four, including a tackle for loss.
But i addition to Maiden’s already-stout team, the excessive number of injuries took their toll on the Tigers overall, as many of those players injured also have offensive and special teams responsibilities.
“We had a lot of adversity tonight, but we kept fighting toward the end,” Johns said,” during a telephone conversation with the Independent Tribune. “It has been quite a year for injuries. But we played hard. They gave good effort.”
Effort in the midst of hardship was a central part of the theme in Johns’ postgame talk with his team before the Tigers piled out of Maiden’s stadium.
Not only had Friday been harsh, but essentially the final stretch of the season was emotionally and physically taxing, as the Tigers lost their last three games, falling from a first-place tie to third place in the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference, resulting in their low seed and the toughest of first-round playoff matchups.
“I just told them, ‘Adversity makes you better,’” Johns said. “And we’ve had our share of adversity the last three weeks. But in the long run, how you deal with adversity has a big impact on how successful you’re going to be in life.
“I’m going to miss them,” Johns said of his players. “They have my phone number; they can call me any time. But we got some good pictures at the end.”
Johns said he didn’t talk with his players with a sense of sadness, finality on Friday night, even though it was the last time he would stand before them on the football field.
“I felt relaxed when I addressed the team at the end of the night,” Johns said. “I think it’s going to hit me hard tomorrow. I love what I do, and I’m going to miss it. But it’s a good time for a break. There’s been a lot of adversity lately.
“We lost my mother-in-law recently. It’s been a tough fall, but I’m looking forward to the next chapter. I do think I’ll go back into coaching, but I think right now I’ll take 2022 off and just kind of reset.”