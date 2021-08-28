HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Johnson’s big second quarter leads second-ranked Wonders to win over Sun Valley

KANNAPOLIS — Three second-quarter touchdowns from senior Jaden Johnson were all A.L. Brown needed Friday night, as the Wonders took down Monroe Sun Valley, 41-13, at Kannapolis Memorial Stadium.
Johnson finished with seven rushes for 48 yards with two touchdowns and six catches for 115 yards and another score, but it was his second quarter which truly made the difference. He had both touchdown runs of 1 and 13 yards in the quarter and a touchdown catch of 60 yard to give the Wonders a two-score lead they would never relinquish.
“He wants the ball in his hands,” A.L. Brown head coach Mike Newsome said of Johnson. “That’s what you want from a guy like him. You want him to want the ball.
“But probably the best thing about him is he had some plays happen that he needed to do better, and that’s what (he focused on). He told me, ‘Coach, I won’t make that mistake again,’ and that’s what makes a really good player when he knows that he didn’t do as well as he should and he proves he wants to do better.”
Johnson had two fumbles in the game, one of which he lost, another of which he was saved by his sophomore teammate Xavier Chambers.
But even after a key fumble which actually cost the Wonders a touchdown, Johnson found a way to bounce back and scored a 60-yard, backbreaking touchdown just one possession after he fumbled into his own end zone.
RECORDS
A.L. Brown 2-0, 0-0 Greater Metro 4A Conference; Sun Valley 0-2, 0-0 Southern Carolina 4A
“We’re 2-0,” Newsome said. “That’s all you can be is 2-0, and I’m excited about this group. We’re thin, we’re going to have to be some warriors here a little bit because we’re going to have to play some guys that are kind of banged up some, but I’m excited about where we’re at.”
THE PLAY OF THE GAME
Following Johnson’s fumble into the end zone resulting in a touchback for Sun Valley and an 80-yard touchdown pass on the ensuing play from Spartans quarterback Eli Fletcher to receiver Jaden Goeller, the Wonders were on the brink of letting the game get out of hand.
But thanks to a heads-up play from Xavier Chambers on a fumble on a third-down conversion catch by Johnson, the Wonders were able to keep their lead and extend it two plays later. Johnson took a wide receiver screen from quarterback Joey Vanover and fought his way through a couple of tackles and broke into the open field.
Once he got past the safety, it was over. Johnson took the pass 60 yards for a touchdown, and the Wonders had landed the gut punch from which Sun Valley would never recover. A.L. Brown added another touchdown on its next series, as Kash Smith scored a touchdown on the opening second-half kickoff, and never allowed the Spartans in striking distance again.
PRIMETIME PERFORMERS
A.L. Brown
— Wonders quarterback Joey Vanover finished 15-of-19 passing for 205 yards with two touchdowns. He also threw an interception, but that came off of a bobbled pass toward the end of the first half.
— Chambers has scored multiple touchdowns in each of the first two games of the season. He had five catches for 77 yards with a touchdown Friday to go with one 3-yard touchdown run.
3 OBSERVATIONS
— Even though N.C. State commit Torren Wright didn’t have any splash plays like a sack or a forced turnover, he made his presence felt on two consecutive goal-line plays in the third quarter. With Sun Valley with a first-and-goal from the 3-yard line, Wright cut down Sun Valley running back Toney McFadden at the line of scrimmage. One play later after a holding call on the Spartans, Wright tackled Goeller on a jet sweep for a loss of 4 yards, pushing Sun Valley back to second-and-goal from the 17-yard line after a holding penalty. Add in a false start, and the Spartans never got closer than the 22-yard line on the drive, and Wright had everything to do with that development.
— Senior Brock Morgan was in on several tackles around the line of scrimmage all game and truly capitalized in the second quarter with a safety which put the Wonders up 14-0, making up for two failed extra points earlier on in the quarter.
— Vanover might not have been who the Wonders thought they would have starting back in the spring, but he absolutely looked like a starting quarterback Friday night. Sure, a good amount of his yards came via the wide receiver screen, but he worked the intermediate passing game well and just missed on one deep ball in the third quarter that was well-thrown but also well-covered. Vanover is impressing his coach early on in the year.
“He doesn’t have the actual game-playing time, but he’s been in that position,” Newsome said. “He actually used to play varsity as a sophomore. He backed up as a sophomore on the varsity, so he’s played varsity for three years now, and it was his opportunity, you know?
“I’m so glad that he’s doing what he’s doing. He’s playing the way he’s playing, and the great thing is he’s resilient, so if something doesn’t go as well as what he thinks it should he’s going to come back the next play and make up for it and do better. So I’m so proud of Joey and how he’s playing right now.”
WHAT’S UP NEXT?
A.L. Brown travels to Mint Rocky River next week, while Sun Valley plays host to Cox Mill.
SCORING SUMMARY
A.L. Brown 0 27 8 6 — 41
Sun Valley 0 7 0 6 — 13
First quarter
No scoring
Second quarter
ALB – Jaden Johnson 1 run (kick failed)
ALB — Jaden Johnson 13 run (kick blocked)
ALB — Brock Morgan safety
SV — Eli Fletcher 80 pass to Jaden Goeller (Colin Vick kick)
ALB — Joey Vanover 60 pass to Jaden Johnson (kick failed)
1:27 — Chambers 3 run (Ty Woods kick)
Third quarter
ALB — Kash Smith 97 kickoff return (Chambers run)
Fourth quarter
SV — Toney McFadden 7 run (run failed)
ALB — Joey Vanover 31 pass to Xavier Chambers (run failed)