HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Johnson’s big second quarter leads second-ranked Wonders to win over Sun Valley

KANNAPOLIS — Three second-quarter touchdowns from senior Jaden Johnson were all A.L. Brown needed Friday night, as the Wonders took down Monroe Sun Valley, 41-13, at Kannapolis Memorial Stadium.

Johnson finished with seven rushes for 48 yards with two touchdowns and six catches for 115 yards and another score, but it was his second quarter which truly made the difference. He had both touchdown runs of 1 and 13 yards in the quarter and a touchdown catch of 60 yard to give the Wonders a two-score lead they would never relinquish.

“He wants the ball in his hands,” A.L. Brown head coach Mike Newsome said of Johnson. “That’s what you want from a guy like him. You want him to want the ball.

“But probably the best thing about him is he had some plays happen that he needed to do better, and that’s what (he focused on). He told me, ‘Coach, I won’t make that mistake again,’ and that’s what makes a really good player when he knows that he didn’t do as well as he should and he proves he wants to do better.”

Johnson had two fumbles in the game, one of which he lost, another of which he was saved by his sophomore teammate Xavier Chambers.