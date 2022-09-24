HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Key defensive play helps lift No. 6 Trojans to fourth consecutive win

GRANITE QUARRY – There’s a lot of football left to be played, yes.

Northwest Cabarrus football coach Eric Morman knows this, and he sticks passionately by his team’s mantra of focusing on going 1-0 each week.

Well, the Trojans have gone 1-0 for the past four weeks, and in the Northwest community, that’s causing quite a pleasant stir.

The Cream of Cabarrus sixth-ranked Trojans shook off a slow start and used a strong defensive performance to down East Rowan, 26-3, Friday night at Mustang Stadium.

It marks the first time since the 2019 season that the Trojans have won four consecutive games, and it took their record to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference.

It is the longest winning streak for a Cabarrus County team this season.

East Rowan, meanwhile, lost its sixth straight game and stands at 0-6, 0-2 SPC.

Northwest Cabarrus is now in a three-way tie with Concord and West Rowan for first place in the league standings, but Morman said the Trojans are taking it all in stride, not trying to get too ahead of themselves.

“It feels great,” Morman said of winning four in a row. “And, obviously, it brings a lot of confidence to our guys, and I’m excited for our community and the school. But for us, we’re just trying to keep that 1-and-0 mentality each week, and the guys have done a really good job at it.”

Northwest Cabarrus quarterback Alex Walker wound up having an effective night, especially on passes to standout receiver Tevin Tucker, and Jemari Nored had some impressive runs that included a 40-yarder. But the Trojan defense had to do some heavy lifting because of a sluggish offensive start.

After a quarter of play, the Mustangs actually had a 3-0 lead. Northwest finally scored on a touchdown run in the second quarter but failed on the conversion attempt and went into halftime holding a narrow 6-3 edge.

Northwest finally got in a groove, putting up 14 points in the third quarter. Meanwhile, the Northwest Cabarrus defense stiffened, and a cadre of Trojans stepped up on that side of the ball.

Free safety James Milligan was in on a lot of tackles and also had a number of pass breakups. Nored, who played on both sides of the ball, had some key stops at his defensive end position. Linebacker Le’Darrion Menter made several plays, as did strong safety Dylan Gregory, defensive tackle Khamani Whitecarr and defensive end Isaiah Thompson.

It was right on time, said the Trojans coach.

“We didn’t start as fast as we have the last couple of weeks,” Morman explained in a telephone interview with the Independent Tribune. “A lot of that slow start was penalties, and we turned the ball over with a fumble, and (the Mustangs) did a great job of keeping us off the field, too. But our defense held steady. I have to give credit to those guys. They played great.”

During this four-game winning streak, the Trojans have allowed a combined 26 points. Also, their 84 points allowed in all game this season is the fewest among all SPC teams.

This win was much different for the Trojans from last week’s domination of South Rowan, which was a 67-6 rout. But Morman said his team’s ability to shake off the slow start on the road shows how adaptable the Trojans can be in tense situations, which is critical to any successful season.

“The big thing for our guys is we’re winning in many different fashions, so each week you have different people step up,” Morman said. “It goes back to that selfless mentality, not caring who scores and just being excited for each other, and I’m proud of my guys for that.”

Northwest Cabarrus has a big game next week when it welcomes West Rowan (5-1, 2-0 SPC) to Trojan Stadium. The winner will move one step closer to the conference title.

Although, even then, there will still be a lot of football left to play.