HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Kline-Miller combo is key as Vikings put together first winning streak of season

SALISBURY – The Kaden Kline-Adriel Miller combination is becoming legendary at Central Cabarrus.

Friday against East Rowan, the Vikings’ quarterback-receiver duo produced its second straight big game, hooking up for three touchdowns on the way to a 36-24 South Piedmont 3A win at Mustang Stadium.

Central Cabarrus has its first win streak of the season and a 3-4 overall record, 2-1 in the conference.

“We knew East Rowan (0-7, 0-3 SPC) was better than their record,” said Central Cabarrus coach Zach Bevilacqua in a phone interview with The Independent Tribune. “They’re the best no-win team I’ve seen around.”

The 24 points the Mustangs put up against Central Cabarrus is a season-high for them. But the Vikings had an answer in the form of Kline and Miller.

Central Cabarrus trailed twice in the first half before Miller’s 10-yard touchdown reception and two-point conversion run tied the score, 14-14, in the second quarter. Michael Forney’s 4-yard scoring run later in the period put the Vikings up for good, 21-14.

Taking a 21-17 lead out of halftime, Kline’s strike to Miller down the sideline covered 70 yards and handed Central Cabarrus a two-score lead. After an East Rowan touchdown early in the fourth quarter trimmed its deficit, Kline and Miller teamed up for another 70-yard score on a catch-and-run screen pass with about nine minutes remaining in the game.

Kline finished with about 300 yards passing, with close to 175 of those going to Miller, Bevilacqua said.

Leading 36-24 midway through the fourth quarter, Central Cabarrus’ defense held on a fourth-and-goal at its own 2-yard line. The Vikings’ ensuing long possession chewed up about four minutes and effectively clinched the victory.

Even Central Cabarrus’ special teams unit produced its own big play on the night. Tylee Barnett’s blocked punt deep in East Rowan territory set up the Vikings’ first touchdown in the first quarter, a Rykie Washington reception.

“After starting the season 1-4, it would have been easy for our kids to pack it in,” said Bevilacqua. “Our goals as a football program are still on the table right now. If we win out, we still get a share of the conference title, we make the playoffs, and we would have a winning record.”

The Vikings play host to West Rowan (5-2, 2-1) next week.

SCORING BY QUARTERS

Central Cabarrus 6 15 7 8 -- 36

East Rowan 7 10 7 7 -- 24