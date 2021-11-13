HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Last-minute touchdown toss thrusts Cabarrus Warriors into state title game

INDIAN TRAIL – The Cabarrus Warriors will be playing for a state championship in football next week.
Tyler Green’s touchdown pass to Xander Lamb on fourth-and-long with just 54 seconds left helped Cabarrus rally for a near-importable 36-29 victory over Indian Trail Metrolina Christian in the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II semifinals Friday night.
The win helped Cabarrus avenge an earlier loss to Metrolina and advance to next week’s state championship game at Harrells Christian.
If you have a difficult time wrapping your head about that, imagine being Warriors head coach Jamie Bolton.
“We will be playing for a state title. I can’t believe I’m saying that,” Bolton said in a telephone interview with the Independent Tribune.
In a game that saw four lead changes and no team leading by more than eight points, Cabarrus had everything against it with fewer than two minutes to play. Following a remarkable 47-yard field goal to give the hosts a 29-28 lead with 1:57 left in the fourth quarter, Cabarrus found itself facing fourth-and-12 with 54 seconds to play from its own 45-yard line.
With the season coming down to one play, Cabarrus quarterback Green found Lamb down the left side of the field. Lamb then broke free from a number of would-be Metrolina tacklers and outran everyone else for a dramatic 55-yard touchdown and a 34-29 lead with 35 seconds left. The successful two-point conversion put Cabarrus up by seven points, 36-29.
“It was truly a remarkable play,” Bolton said of the touchdown connection.
An interception on defense by Amir Morocco in the closing seconds put the finishing touches on a victory that Bolton described as a “program changer.”
“To see where this program has come, from (a) 2-8 (record) two years ago to playing for a state championship next week,” he said.
Cabarrus will take on Harrells Christian in the state championship game next Friday. The Crusaders advanced with a 40-0 victory of Charlotte Country Day.
It was the Crusaders who handed the Cabarrus Warriors (10-2) the first of their two losses this season. But after exacting revenge on Metrolina, which beat Cabarrus in the regular season, 42-38, Bolton said his team will be ready for Revenge Tour Part 2.
“They have the biggest dudes on the planet on that team,” Bolton said of the Crusaders roster. “But I’ll tell you, we’re ready. I know we can’t wait to go up there and try and win.”
Friday’s battle of the Warriors saw momentum swings all over the place. Metrolina scored first on a 26-yard touchdown pass midway through the first quarter, but Cabarrus answered on its next possession, going 80 yards in six minutes, culminating with an 18-yard Green TD pass to give the visitors a 7-6 lead after one quarter.
A 5-yard touchdown run by Will Jones put Cabarrus up, 14-6, midway through the second quarter. And even after Metrolina came back with a pair of touchdowns late in the first half to put the hosts up 20-14, Cabarrus showed off the first of its two, end-of-quarter scoring drives with an 80-yard march down the field in fewer than 1½ minutes to go in the second quarter. The drive was capped off by a Green TD pass to Duncan MacFadyen with 27 seconds left in the first half, giving Cabarrus a 21-20 lead at the half.
Green hooked up with Lamb for a 73-yard score midway through the third quarter to give Cabarrus its biggest lead of the night, 28-20. But in the fourth quarter, Metrolina rallied once again, with a touchdown and two-point conversion bringing it within two points, 28-26, with more than 10 minutes to play.
And when Metrolina took a 29-28 lead on the 47-yard field goal, it seemed as if momentum had swung its way for good. But Bolton saw it differently.
“I told the kids, ‘We can’t worry about things that are out of our control,’” Bolton said. “We can control our response, though.”
So while the significance of the win wasn’t lost on Bolton, he said his team truly deserved to be in a position to win a championship.
“This has been a tough 10 weeks or so,” he said. “We’ve had to go through everyone, it seems.”