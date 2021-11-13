HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Last-minute touchdown toss thrusts Cabarrus Warriors into state title game

A 5-yard touchdown run by Will Jones put Cabarrus up, 14-6, midway through the second quarter. And even after Metrolina came back with a pair of touchdowns late in the first half to put the hosts up 20-14, Cabarrus showed off the first of its two, end-of-quarter scoring drives with an 80-yard march down the field in fewer than 1½ minutes to go in the second quarter. The drive was capped off by a Green TD pass to Duncan MacFadyen with 27 seconds left in the first half, giving Cabarrus a 21-20 lead at the half.

Green hooked up with Lamb for a 73-yard score midway through the third quarter to give Cabarrus its biggest lead of the night, 28-20. But in the fourth quarter, Metrolina rallied once again, with a touchdown and two-point conversion bringing it within two points, 28-26, with more than 10 minutes to play.

And when Metrolina took a 29-28 lead on the 47-yard field goal, it seemed as if momentum had swung its way for good. But Bolton saw it differently.

“I told the kids, ‘We can’t worry about things that are out of our control,’” Bolton said. “We can control our response, though.”

So while the significance of the win wasn’t lost on Bolton, he said his team truly deserved to be in a position to win a championship.

“This has been a tough 10 weeks or so,” he said. “We’ve had to go through everyone, it seems.”