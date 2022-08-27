HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Late mistakes cost No. 1 Hickory Ridge in OT loss to Charlotte Catholic

HARRISBURG – This one hurt.

Boy, did it hurt.

After rallying from a two-touchdown deficit in the fourth quarter, several ill-timed penalties – including one huge one on the last play of the game – led to Hickory Ridge’s 35-34 demise in overtime against highly regarded Charlotte Catholic Friday at The Ridge.

The Cream of Cabarrus No. 1-ranked Ragin’ Bulls suffered their first loss of the season, while Charlotte Catholic moved to 2-0.

The game came down to there being no more time left on the clock.

The score was tied at 28 entering the extra period, and Catholic struck first by throwing a touchdown from the 10-yard on its first play.

Hickory Ridge responded immediately – also on its first OT play – when sophomore quarterback Caden Haywood made an impressive play, out-legging Catholic pursuers until just before he was out of real estate on the near sideline and zipping a pass to junior receiver Jalen Harris in the corner for the score.

Hickory Ridge now trailed by a point.

But the Bulls didn’t send out their kicking unit to try the extra point and tie the game.

Instead, Hickory Ridge head coach Jupiter Wilson showed confidence and opted to go for the two-point conversion and the win, so a group of burly Bulls set up to run the play.

Unfortunately, there were 12 burly Bulls on the field, and Hickory Ridge was penalized 5 yards for having one too many players.

After that, Wilson sent out kicker Brandon Bowman for the extra point. However, the long snap sailed over the outstretched arms of holder Carter Lyons, and the game ended with him falling on the ball on the 32-yard line.

Wilson doesn’t regret going for two at that moment, only the execution, for which he takes responsibility.

“The whole time (after Catholic scored in overtime), I was thinking, ‘If we get the ball back, we’ll go for two,’’’ Wilson told the Independent Tribune in a telephone interview. “We had practiced a set, and we got into it. It was probably a mistake on me, as a coach. I had a kid injured and did a ‘change-a-roo.’ I think we ran (the same play) in the first half and probably had the same amount of kids: 12.”

This was Hickory Ridge’s third loss to Catholic in as many years, and this was the closest game. But it also made it the hardest to digest, the coach said.

“This was probably the toughest because I knew I had a chance to win it, and why we didn’t at the end was just a coaching faux pas,” Wilson said. “I know we all make mistakes, but that was big.”

Unfortunately, it wasn’t the only costly error the Bulls made late in the game.

Hickory Ridge initially gave itself a chance to go on a game-winning drive in regulation when its defense forced the Cougars to punt late in the fourth quarter. However, during the return, the Bulls were hit with a penalty that required them to move the ball back to 10-yard line with 2 minutes, 2 seconds remaining.

On second down-and-3, the Bulls were whistled for a false start. They secured the first down on the next play but then got flagged again for an early start with about 1:10 left.

The Bulls got what appeared to be a first down when Haywood connected with Harris, who reached his own 37-yeard line. But the drive stalled once more because of a blocking penalty, and Hickory Ridge was instead moved back to the 20.

They were ultimately forced to punt, with Catholic taking over on its own 38 with seconds remaining. Thanks to the pressure of Khareem Thompson up the middle, a Catholic pass was incomplete, and overtime ensued.

After the Cougars scored their go-ahead touchdown in OT, the teams set up for the field goal, and Hickory Ridge’s Layton Clouse appeared to make an outstanding play, sprinting in to block the kick.

A touchdown and a field goal would win it for Hickory Ridge now.

But after a few moments of confusion, the Bulls were flagged for being offsides on the play, giving Catholic one more attempt. This time, the Cougars converted for a 35-28 lead.

Despite the defeat, Wilson expressed pride in his players.

“From a team perspective, they probably showed me more,” Wilson said. “I know last year’s team was very mature and was going to handle some of the things with them. But this group is a little bit younger, especially on the offensive side of the ball with some of the linemen.

“But it’s like I told those guys, ‘You really have a chance to be good.’ Just to see their growth and to see them get punched in the mouth, especially on defense because they responded by only giving up seven points in the second half, I take my hat off to those guys.”

Several Bulls did have clutch performances.

Haywood showed poise in the pocket that belied his youth, going 14-of-23 passing for 245 yards, five touchdowns against one interception.

Harris had his own coming-out party by racking up 130 yards and two touchdowns on his five catches.

And UNC commit Christian Hamilton showed that it’s nearly impossible for high school defensive backs to stop him one-on-one, grabbing six of Haywood’s passes for 109 yards and three scores. He also recorded three tackles as a defensive back.

Aaron Carey and Vincent Griffin had 47 and 44 yards, respectively.

The Hickory Ridge defense was paced by Kyle Perry and Luke Gilbertson (10 tackles apiece), Jamari Rogers-Freeman (seven), Sylas Mills (five) and Jayden Hare (four).

“A lot of the kids played well,” Wilson said. “It’s a frustrating deal (to lose), but we’ll move forward. We’ve got a big one next week against (Indian Trail) Porter Ridge, and we can’t take them lightly.”