HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Ledford solves Northwest Cabarrus defense, ousts Trojans from 3A playoffs

CONCORD – Having held seven of its opponents to one score or fewer this season, Northwest Cabarrus knows a little about playing good defense. In the second round of the high school 3A state playoffs, however, the Trojans faced a threat like they haven’t seen before.

Northwest Cabarrus had the game’s first touchdown but didn’t score again until the fourth quarter, after Thomasville Ledford had scored five touchdowns of its own. It turned into a runaway 42-27 victory for the Panthers (11-1 overall), ending the Trojans’ season at 10-2.

“Coming out, obviously, our game plan was to play great defense, and (we) wanted to run the ball,” said Northwest Cabarrus coach Eric Morman. “And we were doing it at that time (in the first quarter). We just didn’t capitalize on the opportunities we had, and unfortunately that kind of falls in the result tonight.

“Ultimately, I’m gonna tell you I’m proud of my kids. They played with no quit. They continued to fight through all of the adversity of this game, and that’s all you can ask for.”

Ledford junior quarterback Nathan Carr put on a clinic. He accounted for four touchdowns (two rushing and two passing) and 360 yards offense (247 rushing and 113 passing).

Overall, the Panthers had 428 yards; not that many more than Northwest Cabarrus’ 396 yards. But 186 of the Trojans’ yards came in the fourth quarter when they scored three touchdowns to make the final score respectable.

RECORDS

Ledford 11-1, Northwest Cabarrus 10-2.

THE PLAY OF THE GAME

After Ledford tied the score, 7-7, midway through the second quarter, Northwest Cabarrus suffered a crushing blow after Le’Darrian Menter returned the ensuing kickoff a respectable 23 yards to the Trojans’ 35-yard line.

On first down, quarterback Alex Walker threw a backward pass slightly out of the reach of running back Jemari Nored, who had trouble catching it. Because the pass was behind the line of scrimmage, the loose ball was a fumble.

All the players knew it, and Ledford’s Kamden White scooped it up and raced to the end zone for a 29-yard return and a touchdown. The Panthers took a 14-7 lead and never trailed again.

“We got up on the board early, and we said we were going to keep pushing it,” said Trojans senior lineman Jack Branham. “And then the ball slipped out of his hands on that screen. From there, it all spiraled. That set the tempo right there.”

PRIMETIME PERFORMERS

Ledford

● Carr had a career game just on third down runs alone. His two touchdown runs went for 99 and 57 yards – part of a night in which he carried nine times on third down for 225 yards.

Carr completed just three of his nine passing attempts, but one completion was to Cameron Walker for a 55-yard touchdown, and another was to Ethan Hairston on a 47-yard score.

● The team’s season rushing leader, running back Alex Sanford, rushed for 51 of his 68 yards in the first half, including a 30-yard touchdown. He also had a sack from his defensive end position.

Northwest Cabarrus

● Walker threw for 184 yards and three touchdowns in the fourth quarter, leading to a total of 341 yards on 22-of-28 passing.

● Walker’s busiest receiver was sophomore Porter Branham, who caught 10 passes for 142 yards and a touchdown. Walker completed passes to him on four straight plays in one fourth quarter sequence.

● Receiver Jordan Stockton got hot in the fourth quarter, catching touchdown passes of 41 and 38 yards. He finished with 103 yards on four receptions.

● Jackson Forrest led the Trojans with nine tackles, including ones for losses on consecutive running plays in the fourth quarter netting minus-7 yards.

THREE OBSERVATIONS

● Before the heavy rain started falling late in the second quarter, a softer mist rested on leaves on the field, resulting in a diamond-studded appearance over the Trojan Stadium grass. By halftime, though, the combination of the rain and the punishment of a high school football game made the field look like a tractor pull was in town.

● The Northwest Cabarrus pass rush was in Carr’s grill most of the first quarter, sacking him twice and forcing him to scramble for short gains twice more. On his sixth attempt, Carr got chased out of the pocket, ran for his life toward the right sideline, and connected with his target: the second row of the visiting bleachers. No intentional grounding was called, per the new high school football rule.

● An unfortunate chain of events prevented a Northwest Cabarrus comeback bid between the third and fourth quarters. Trailing 28-7, two long pass plays helped the Trojans drive from their own 3-yard line to Ledford’s 3-yard line and face a first-and-goal.

Their first two runs netted zero yards, but Ray Jay Waters reached the 1-yard line on a third down run. On fourth down, a bad snap led to a clumsy handoff between Walker and Nored, and the senior running back was pushed out of bounds for a 2-yard loss.

Taking over at the 3-yard line, Carr was dropped for 1-yard losses on his next two carries. On third down, however, he burst through a hole on the right and out-ran the Trojans defense to the end zone.

WHAT’S UP NEXT?

Ledford, the 12th seed in the West Region, advances to play fourth-seed East Lincoln in the third round of the playoffs next week.

Fifth-seeded Northwest Cabarrus, champion of the South Piedmont 3A Conference, saw its season come to an end.

SCORING SUMMARY

Ledford 0 21 7 14 -- 42

Northwest 7 0 0 20 -- 27

First Quarter

N - Ray Jay Waters 3 run (Henry Forrest kick)

Second Quarter

L – Alex Sanford 30 run (Diego Ponce-Gamez kick)

L – Kamden White 29 fumble return (Ponce-Gamez kick)

L – Cameron Walker 55 pass from Nathan Carr (Ponce-Gamez kick)

Third Quarter

L – Ethan Hairston 47 pass from Carr (Ponce-Gamez kick)

Fourth Quarter

L – Carr 99 run (Ponce-Gamez kick)

N – Porter Branham 34 pass from Alex Walker (Forrest kick)

N – Jordan Stockton 41 pass from Walker (Forrest kick)

L – Carr 57 run (Ponce-Gamez kick)

N – Stockton 38 pass from Walker (kick failed)