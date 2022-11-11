HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Lethargic start costs Cox Mill in second-round matchup with Weddington

WEDDINGTON – The Cox Mill football team – despite a season filled with character-building battles, big wins, and program benchmarks – wasn’t quite ready for this one.

Unfortunately, for the Chargers, it came in what was their most critical game of the season.

Cox Mill fell behind by a wide margin early and could never climb out of trouble, as the Chargers were routed by Weddington, 30-14, in the second round of the Class 4A state playoffs at Weddington Stadium.

The Chargers, the 11th-seeded team in the West Region, had a six-game winning streak snapped and finished its season with a 9-3 record, which established a mark for the most single-season victories in program history.

Sixth-seeded Weddington upped its record to 11-1 and is set to play a third-round game next week against the winner of Friday night’s game between third-seeded Watauga and 14th-seeded Northwest Guilford.

The Warriors looked pretty dominant against a good Cox Mill team Thursday.

The Chargers had trouble establishing their potent running game against the Warriors, who frequently powered their way into the Cox Mill backfield for tackles for loss, sacks, or pressures. Other times, the Chargers simply were unable to make defensive stops, as Weddington broke big plays for touchdowns on the rain-soaked field.

The game was moved up a night because of the expected impact of Hurricane Nicole. The Chargers just weren’t quite ready to weather the storm Thursday night, though.

“We were kind of flat tonight, and I take all the responsibility for that,” Cox Mill coach Shawn Baker said in a telephone interview with The Independent Tribune. “This loss is on me. We weren’t prepared mentally for all the changes we had to endure today – practicing at the park down the street coming to the school and having 25 minutes on the clock to warm up. We were prepared for the weather because we practiced with wet footballs during the week. We just weren’t mentally prepared.

“But, really, (Weddington) outplayed us tonight. We picked the wrong time to play bad.”

Weddington drove deep into Cox Mill territory early in the game, but the enthused Charger defense stood firm, and even pushed the Warriors back to where they had to attempt a 25-yard field goal. However, the kick was good, and Weddington led, 3-0.

The Warriors scored again early in the second quarter when quarterback Tyler Budge sneaked into the end zone and made it 10-0.

Weddington later put up another score, and Cox Mill appeared to respond by working the ball into the red zone on a Jeremiah Jones run. However, on the next play, the Chargers fumbled the ball. They recovered it but were suddenly moved back to the 38-yard line, and eventually they were forced to punt.

Cox Mill senior punter Devin Walter did a great job burying the Warriors on their own 3-yard line. But a few minutes later, Budge hit Brett Williams on a short pass in traffic, and Williams motored away from defenders for a 96-yard touchdown to give his team a 23-0 lead.

The score remained that way until halftime.

The Cox Mill defense opened the second half determined to give the Chargers a chance, making a tackle in the Weddington backfield, batting down a pass, and breaking up a pass to force the Warriors to punt. Cox Mill even got a favorable return and started its first offensive series of the second half on the Warriors’ side of the field.

But the Cox Mill offense simply couldn’t move ball, and they, too, had to punt.

Weddington made the Chargers pay again, throwing a 65-yard touchdown pass to make the score 30-0.

Cox Mill couldn’t recover after that, as Weddington kept the ball on the ground for most of the last 1½ quarters to eat up valuable clock time.

Saxon Jenkins and Gavin Barber added late touchdowns for the Chargers, but it was much too late.

Baker was taken aback that his team wasn’t quite ready for the big stage after what it had endured this season.

“It was shocking,” Baker said. “This team has never been there before, but we’ve got to learn how to play in those big games and overcome the elements. That was one thing we talked about before the game: ‘Don’t let the elements define you.’ All the stuff we had to do tonight coming into the game and the weather, I feel like we kind of let it go to our heads.”

The Chargers still had a memorable season, despite the way it ended. They became the first Cabarrus County team to defeat Hickory Ridge to become the No. 1-ranked team in the county, running back Tyrell Coard tied a team record for touchdowns in a season, they had their highest finish yet (second place) in the Greater Metro 4 Conference, and last week they won their first playoff game since 2014.

Baker was able to relish all that, even though his heart ached for his players.

“This hurts, but it was tears of joy tonight,” Baker said. “It was an emotional game, and I hate it for these kids. I could really care less about me and my staff in this situation, but our kids had a helluva run. They did a great job. They did what they did, even though a lot of people didn’t think they could be where they are today.

“I’m super proud of them and happy for them. But at the same time, I hurt for them, especially the seniors. The seniors kind of grew up with me, with this being my first time being a head coach. They were sophomores when I came in (just weeks before the 2020 season), and we kind of had our ups and downs together, so it’s really special for me with those guys.”

Baker took a deep sigh.

“It was a great ride,” he said. “We’ve just got to learn how to play in those big-time games and deal with the elements and everything.

“But Weddington played well. That’s a helluva team. You can’t take anything away from them. They out-played us tonight. Period, point blank.”