HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Little’s late TD pass is big in giving Crosby ‘homecoming’ win over Carson

CHINA GROVE – With coach Daniel Crosby and his Mount Pleasant football team returning to play at China Grove Carson, the school he led for the previous three seasons, Friday’s matchup already had an interesting story line.

But the Tigers made things even more interesting by the time the game was over.

Mount Pleasant let a three-touchdown first-half lead disappear but came back to score in the game’s final minute to slip by the Cougars, 34-28. The Tigers held on to improve to 2-0 overall while Carson fell to 0-2.

Tight end Dylan Coln’s 15-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Lawson Little with a half-minute remaining in the game helped secure Mount Pleasant’s victory.

Carson moved downfield quickly on its ensuing possession, but a pass from the Tigers’ 28-yard line skimmed off a Cougars’ receiver’s hands in the end zone as time expired.

“That’s about as big a swing in momentum as you can have in a high school football game,” said Crosby in a phone interview with The Independent-Tribune. “It went from 28-7 to 28-28 pretty quick.”

Mount Pleasant scored on its first possession of the game on a 25-yard touchdown pass from Little to T.J. Blackwelder. The Tigers doubled their lead on the first play of the second quarter when Keegan Moose rambled 45 yards: the first of his two long touchdown runs in the game.

A risky defensive play would lead to Carson’s first points. A Tigers defender gambled and lost on an interception attempt that led to a 60-yard Cougars pass play to the Tigers’ 2-yard line.

Stout sophomore defensive lineman Tylin McDowell stopped a Cougars ball carrier at the line of scrimmage on first down, but the same runner got a good push from his offensive line on the next play to cut Carson’s deficit to 14-7 early in the second quarter.

Mount Pleasant quickly countered when Moose burst through the line on his way to a 67-yard scoring run. With time running out in the second quarter, the Tigers built their lead to 28-14 on Kolby Cook’s 31-yard touchdown reception from Little.

Mount Pleasant’s scarce second-half highlights came near the start of the third quarter and at the end of the fourth quarter. Blackwelder’s stutter-step interception of a flea-flicker pass at midfield in front of the Carson bench was one of the Tigers’ defensive bright spots in the second half.

For much of the final two quarters, Carson exploited Mount Pleasant’s secondary, with two different quarterbacks tossing up balls for which the Cougar receivers outjumped their opponents.

Carson scored on a 14-yard pass play near the end of the third quarter and tied the game at 28-28 with an 18-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter.

Mount Pleasant started its go-ahead scoring drive at its 43 with a little more than four minutes left. The Tigers needed nine plays to reach the Carson 15, with Moose gaining most of the yardage. Coln was wide open on his touchdown catch that gave Mount Pleasant its winning points.

“That’s the thing I’m most proud of our guys for,” said Crosby. “We faced a lot of adversity, and in the huddle before we went they all looked at each other in the eyes and said, ‘Let’s go win it.’ I think that can be a big turning point in our season.”

Next Friday, the Tigers will play host to rival West Stanly.