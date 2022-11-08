HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Local players make annual Queen City Senior Bowl

Eleven high school football players from Cabarrus County were chosen to participate in the fourth-annual Queen City Senior Bowl.

The Queen City Senior Bowl showcases some of the top 12th-grade football players from the greater Charlotte area playing in an East-West format. Players from more than 60 schools are represented.

The rosters for this year’s game were announced Monday night on the game’s Selection Show on FaceBook Live and Twitter.

The 11 local players are from seven schools in Cabarrus County, with this year’s game being played Saturday, Dec. 17, at Charlotte Olympic High School.

Hickory Ridge head coach Jupiter Wilson has been selected as the coach of the East team.

The Cabarrus County products on the East squad are: A.L. Brown defensive lineman Jack Schultz; Concord receiver Kobe Watts-Williams; Cox Mill running back Tyrell Coard, quarterback Dymere Edwards and receiver Kendall Harris; Central Cabarrus receiver Adriel Miller; Hickory Ridge offensive lineman Justin Long and linebacker Jordan Wilkes; Mount Pleasant defensive back Keegan Moose; Northwest Cabarrus lineman Jack Branham; and West Cabarrus offensive lineman Elijah Grier.

The East leads the series, 2-1.

Tickets are available now and may be purchased by visiting www.queencityseniorbowl.com.

Here are the complete rosters for the East and West squads:

EAST

Dymere Edwards, QB, Cox Mill

Sean Boyle, QB, Charlotte Catholic

Wisdom Holmes, RB, Parkwood

Tyrell Coard, RB, Cox Mill

Layton Duke, RB, Metrolina Christian

Trevion Graham, TE, Rocky River

Donyea Coleman, TE, Myers Park

Frank Geosits, OL, Weddington

Dominick Kelley, OL, Cuthbertson

Sean McFarland, OL, Marvin Ridge

Mark Tomlijanovic, OL, Providence

Justin Long, OL, Hickory Ridge

Jack Branham, OL, Northwest Cabarrus

Elijah Grier, OL, West Cabarrus

Jaylen Springs, WR, Independence

Kendall Harris, WR, Cox Mill

Adriel Miller, WR, Central Cabarrus

Kobe Watts-Williams, WR, Concord

Zymill Patterson, WR, Weddington

Bryce Davis, WR, Monroe

Ishaun Abdul Ali, DL, Mallard Creek

Jack Schultz, DL, A.L. Brown

Khyler Watson, DL, Ardrey Kell

Peyton Scott, DL, Butler

Victor Aguilera, DL, Hough

Ephraim Deese, DL, Forest Hills

JJ Coleman, LB, Butler

Jameel Muldrow, LB, Mallard Creek

Stephen Zayachowsky, LB, Porter Ridge

Jordan Wilkes, LB, Hickory Ridge

Josh Iseah, LB, Independence

Derrick Brown Jr., LB, Charlotte Christian

Joshua Switzer, DB, Ardrey Kell

Armonte Ferguson, DB, Charlotte Christian

Keegan Moose, DB, Mount Pleasant

Jayden Bowden, DB, Mallard Creek

Juice Jones, DB, Butler

Lamarion Witherspoon, DB, Garinger

Jackson Moore, K/P, Marvin Ridge

Jack Mowrey, LS, Ardrey Kell

Head coach: Joe Evans, South Mecklenburg

WEST

Daylin Lee, QB, Shelby

Justin Rocquemore, QB, Stuart Cramer

Carmelo Bess, RB, Ashbrook

Jawarn Howell, RB, Mooresville

Sirr Stovall, RB, East Gaston

Chase Wigginton, TE, Lake Norman

Liam Groulx, TE, Providence Day

Isiah Eskridge, OL, Kings Mountain

Tyson Moorer, OL, Providence Day

Terrance Mackey, OL, Olympic

Joshua Holl, OL, Providence Day

Cayden Smith, OL, Hunter Huss

Jayden Harris, OL, Hopewell

Ola Olasimbo, OL, North Mecklenburg

Michael Nesbit, WR, South Mecklenburg

Sean Walker, WR, Chambers

Jayden Hollar, WR, Providence Day

Rykin Maxwell, WR, North Mecklenburg

Caleb Barringer, WR, West Charlotte

LJ Allen, WR, Burns

Eliyt Nairne, DL, Olympic

Zairion Jackson-Bass, DL, Chambers

DaVonyae Pettis, DL, Crest

Kenneth Odugba, DL, Forestview

Ashton Miller, DL, Mountain Island

AJ Richardson, DL, Kings Mountain

Elijah Haynes, LB, Ashbrook

Jordan Thompson, LB, Chambers

Joshua Smith, LB, North Gaston

Laden Ford, LB, West Charlotte

Savalas Ray, LB, Berry

Tadarrin Griffin, LB, Shelby

Will Ross, DB, South Point

Keyshawn Jackson, DB, Harding

Brandon McCall-Webber, DB, Crest

TJ McGill, DB, Chambers

Justin Ross, DB, Hunter Huss

Omari Sanders-Richardson, DB, West Mecklenburg

Diego Parks, DB, Harding

Gilberto Lorenzana, North Mecklenburg

Head coach: Jupiter Wilson, Hickory Ridge