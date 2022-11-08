HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Local players make annual Queen City Senior Bowl

Eleven high school football players from Cabarrus County were chosen to participate in the fourth-annual Queen City Senior Bowl.
The Queen City Senior Bowl showcases some of the top 12th-grade football players from the greater Charlotte area playing in an East-West format. Players from more than 60 schools are represented.
The rosters for this year’s game were announced Monday night on the game’s Selection Show on FaceBook Live and Twitter.
The 11 local players are from seven schools in Cabarrus County, with this year’s game being played Saturday, Dec. 17, at Charlotte Olympic High School.
Hickory Ridge head coach Jupiter Wilson has been selected as the coach of the East team.
The Cabarrus County products on the East squad are: A.L. Brown defensive lineman Jack Schultz; Concord receiver Kobe Watts-Williams; Cox Mill running back Tyrell Coard, quarterback Dymere Edwards and receiver Kendall Harris; Central Cabarrus receiver Adriel Miller; Hickory Ridge offensive lineman Justin Long and linebacker Jordan Wilkes; Mount Pleasant defensive back Keegan Moose; Northwest Cabarrus lineman Jack Branham; and West Cabarrus offensive lineman Elijah Grier.
The East leads the series, 2-1.
Tickets are available now and may be purchased by visiting www.queencityseniorbowl.com.
Here are the complete rosters for the East and West squads:
EAST
Dymere Edwards, QB, Cox Mill
Sean Boyle, QB, Charlotte Catholic
Wisdom Holmes, RB, Parkwood
Tyrell Coard, RB, Cox Mill
Layton Duke, RB, Metrolina Christian
Trevion Graham, TE, Rocky River
Donyea Coleman, TE, Myers Park
Frank Geosits, OL, Weddington
Dominick Kelley, OL, Cuthbertson
Sean McFarland, OL, Marvin Ridge
Mark Tomlijanovic, OL, Providence
Justin Long, OL, Hickory Ridge
Jack Branham, OL, Northwest Cabarrus
Elijah Grier, OL, West Cabarrus
Jaylen Springs, WR, Independence
Kendall Harris, WR, Cox Mill
Adriel Miller, WR, Central Cabarrus
Kobe Watts-Williams, WR, Concord
Zymill Patterson, WR, Weddington
Bryce Davis, WR, Monroe
Ishaun Abdul Ali, DL, Mallard Creek
Jack Schultz, DL, A.L. Brown
Khyler Watson, DL, Ardrey Kell
Peyton Scott, DL, Butler
Victor Aguilera, DL, Hough
Ephraim Deese, DL, Forest Hills
JJ Coleman, LB, Butler
Jameel Muldrow, LB, Mallard Creek
Stephen Zayachowsky, LB, Porter Ridge
Jordan Wilkes, LB, Hickory Ridge
Josh Iseah, LB, Independence
Derrick Brown Jr., LB, Charlotte Christian
Joshua Switzer, DB, Ardrey Kell
Armonte Ferguson, DB, Charlotte Christian
Keegan Moose, DB, Mount Pleasant
Jayden Bowden, DB, Mallard Creek
Juice Jones, DB, Butler
Lamarion Witherspoon, DB, Garinger
Jackson Moore, K/P, Marvin Ridge
Jack Mowrey, LS, Ardrey Kell
Head coach: Joe Evans, South Mecklenburg
WEST
Daylin Lee, QB, Shelby
Justin Rocquemore, QB, Stuart Cramer
Carmelo Bess, RB, Ashbrook
Jawarn Howell, RB, Mooresville
Sirr Stovall, RB, East Gaston
Chase Wigginton, TE, Lake Norman
Liam Groulx, TE, Providence Day
Isiah Eskridge, OL, Kings Mountain
Tyson Moorer, OL, Providence Day
Terrance Mackey, OL, Olympic
Joshua Holl, OL, Providence Day
Cayden Smith, OL, Hunter Huss
Jayden Harris, OL, Hopewell
Ola Olasimbo, OL, North Mecklenburg
Michael Nesbit, WR, South Mecklenburg
Sean Walker, WR, Chambers
Jayden Hollar, WR, Providence Day
Rykin Maxwell, WR, North Mecklenburg
Caleb Barringer, WR, West Charlotte
LJ Allen, WR, Burns
Eliyt Nairne, DL, Olympic
Zairion Jackson-Bass, DL, Chambers
DaVonyae Pettis, DL, Crest
Kenneth Odugba, DL, Forestview
Ashton Miller, DL, Mountain Island
AJ Richardson, DL, Kings Mountain
Elijah Haynes, LB, Ashbrook
Jordan Thompson, LB, Chambers
Joshua Smith, LB, North Gaston
Laden Ford, LB, West Charlotte
Savalas Ray, LB, Berry
Tadarrin Griffin, LB, Shelby
Will Ross, DB, South Point
Keyshawn Jackson, DB, Harding
Brandon McCall-Webber, DB, Crest
TJ McGill, DB, Chambers
Justin Ross, DB, Hunter Huss
Omari Sanders-Richardson, DB, West Mecklenburg
Diego Parks, DB, Harding
Gilberto Lorenzana, North Mecklenburg
Head coach: Jupiter Wilson, Hickory Ridge