HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Mooresville blasts West Cabarrus in anticipated GMC showdown

CONCORD – At first, it looked as if it was going to be a shootout, two Greater Metro 4 Conference foes going head-to-head as West Cabarrus and Mooresville went point-for-point in the early going.
Turns out, Mooresville brought a cannon to a gunfight.
With the score tied well into the second quarter, the Blue Devils exploded for 36 consecutive points, using big play after big play to go on to a commanding 50-14 victory over West Cabarrus at Wolverines Stadium Friday night.
The 50 points were the most points West Cabarrus has allowed in its short, one-plus-year history.
In addition to capitalizing on West Cabarrus turnovers, the Blue Devils gouged the Wolverines for long scores throughout the night. Four of Mooresville’s touchdowns went for at least 40 yards. Overall, the Blue Devils had seven offensive plays that went for 11 yards or more while adding a 40-yard interception for a score and a 60-yard punt return that went for a touchdown.
“We came out strong, and we had a good week of practice,” West Cabarrus coach CJ McEachin said. “The guys prepared hard, we played hard. But going into the second quarter, we kind of got out of our technique.
“The small things that we did wrong, they were able to capitalize, and they got ahead of us. Once they did that, with a good football program, it’s hard to claw back.”
RECORDS
Mooresville 4-4 overall, 3-1 Greater Metro 4 Conference; West Cabarrus 3-5, 2-3 GMC
THE PLAY OF THE GAME
The game had been a back-and-forth affair for most of the first 1½ quarters, as the two teams traded points. Mooresville had just gone ahead, 21-14, and it looked to be the Wolverines’ turn as they set up on their own 36-yard line after the Blue Devils’ kickoff.
On the third play from scrimmage, West Cabarrus quarterback Atreyu Cooper dropped back and fired a pass to the right side of the field. Suddenly, Mooresville defensive back Trey Birchett appeared and intercepted the pass.
From there, Birchett had all his momentum and considerable speed headed toward the end zone, and no Wolverine could catch him as he sprinted 40 yards for the score to put Mooresville ahead, 28-14, with 7:09 left in the first half.
The game was never close after that.
“It was just mentally draining,” McEachin said of his team falling behind by such a large margin. “The kids fought hard, and I’m really proud of them. But with a good program like (Mooresville), an established program, small things like that can add up.
“We’re going to go back to the drawing board and do it all again. Whatever that looks like, we’re going to stay positive and keep moving forward.”
PRIMETIME PERFORMERS
Mooresville
● Blue Devils quarterback Sabastian Brown is a smooth operator. He’s poised in the pocket, and he was an effective 11-for-20 passing for 246 yards with three touchdowns in the air and another rushing.
● Senior wide receiver Davyn Reid was electric and the master of the big play. Reid took a short pass from Brown, danced between a few defenders and then turned on the jets, going 64 yards for a touchdown. He also returned a punt 60 yards for another score, and caught two passes for 104 yards. And even though he gained just 18 yards on his five rushing attempts, he looked close to going the distance on almost every play.
● Running back Kyjuan Westmoreland isn’t very big (5 foot 8, 155 pounds), but he runs strong. He gained 135 yards on 17 attempts, and he had a 70-yard touchdown run. Many of his carries were straight up the middle into traffic.
West Cabarrus
● Despite the interception, Cooper played an over solid game for the Wolverines, as he was 11-for-28 passing for 174 yards and a touchdown. He also throws a sweet ball. The sky is the limit for this sophomore.
● Christian Hopper caught three passes for 133 yards and a touchdown and added seven carries for 26 yards.
3 OBSERVATIONS
● It was homecoming night, and West Cabarrus selected its first king and queen. Football player Ross Vazquez, a running back/linebacker was named king, and De’Nijah Flake was voted queen. Once the announcement was made, Vazquez had to return to the team for the remainder of halftime, while Flake received a ride on the track alongside the field in a sweet, white Kia emblazoned with the West Cabarrus logo.
● Other than an a few big passing plays, the Blue Devils effectively shut down the Wolverines offense, especially the running game, as West Cabarrus had fewer than 50 yards on the ground.
● Hopper went down with an apparent ankle injury with 5:48 left in the game. Hopper, a senior running back/wide receiver/defensive back, lay on the turf for several minutes before being carried off the field.
McEachin lauded Hopper for his efforts and was optimistic about his return.
“Hopper, he plays so hard, going back forth from running back to slot receiver, he’s done a lot, and it kind of took a toll on his body,” the Wolverines coach said. “When you’re a really important part of the program, you leave yourself vulnerable out there for things like that to happen. But he’s OK. We’re going to take care of the ankle and just move on from there.”
WHAT’S UP NEXT?
Mooresville plays host to another Cabarrus County team, the A.L Brown Wonders, on Friday, while West Cabarrus travels to Cornelius to take on Hough, the No. 1-ranked team in the state, according to MaxPreps.com.
SCORING SUMMARY
Mooresville 7 27 2 14 – 50
West Cabarrus 7 7 0 0 – 14
First Quarter
WC – Christian Hopper 81 pass from Atreyu Cooper (Josh Elias kick)
M – Kadon Pigeon 22 pass from Sabastian Brown (Matt Dean kick)
Second Quarter
M – LaTron Jackson 26 pass from Brown (Dean kick)
WC – Jacob Morales 16 run (Elias kick)
M – Davyn Reid 64 pass from Brown (Dean kick)
M – Trey Birchett 40 interception return (Dean kick)
M – Kyjuan Westmoreland 70 run (kick failed)
Third Quarter