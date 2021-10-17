HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Mooresville blasts West Cabarrus in anticipated GMC showdown

CONCORD – At first, it looked as if it was going to be a shootout, two Greater Metro 4 Conference foes going head-to-head as West Cabarrus and Mooresville went point-for-point in the early going.

Turns out, Mooresville brought a cannon to a gunfight.

With the score tied well into the second quarter, the Blue Devils exploded for 36 consecutive points, using big play after big play to go on to a commanding 50-14 victory over West Cabarrus at Wolverines Stadium Friday night.

The 50 points were the most points West Cabarrus has allowed in its short, one-plus-year history.

In addition to capitalizing on West Cabarrus turnovers, the Blue Devils gouged the Wolverines for long scores throughout the night. Four of Mooresville’s touchdowns went for at least 40 yards. Overall, the Blue Devils had seven offensive plays that went for 11 yards or more while adding a 40-yard interception for a score and a 60-yard punt return that went for a touchdown.

“We came out strong, and we had a good week of practice,” West Cabarrus coach CJ McEachin said. “The guys prepared hard, we played hard. But going into the second quarter, we kind of got out of our technique.