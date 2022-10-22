HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Mooresville blocks Wonders’ way to an upset victory, wins GMC title

KANNAPOLIS – A.L. Brown, tied for sixth in the Cream of Cabarrus rankings, scored a late touchdown, but a blocked extra point attempt prevented it from tying the score in the final minutes as the Wonders dropped a heartbreaker to conference-leading Mooresville, 27-26, in high school football Friday at Memorial Stadium.

The visiting Blue Devils – who are ranked 13th in the state, according to MaxPreps.com – have clinched the Greater Metro 4 Conference championship heading into their final regular-season game with rival Lake Norman. It’s Mooresville’s first conference title since 2013.

Friday was the closest conference game Mooresville had played this season. The Blue Devils' had won all their other GMC contests by at least 14 points.

The Blue Devils (8-1 overall, 5-0 Greater Metro 4 Conference), broke a tie with a 19-yard touchdown run by Kyjuan Westmoreland with about seven minutes left in the game to take a 27-20 lead. Mooresville converted two long third-down plays, including one from its 16-yard line, to maintain possession on the drive.

“That was the story of that drive,” said A.L. Brown coach Mike Newsome in a phone interview with The Independent Tribune. “… They ended up getting some big first downs.”

A 29-yard kickoff return set up Kannapolis (5-4, 3-3 GMC) at its own 30, but a Wonders’ run on first down lost a yard. On second down, quarterback C.J. Gray laced a missile to Derek Brazil who barely had a step on his defender. The senior outran two Blue Devils in hot pursuit to the end zone for a 71-yard score as A.L. Brown trimmed its deficit to a point.

After the blocked extra point, Mooresville took control at its 25-yard line. On first down, the Blue Devils completed a 48-yard pass to the Wonders’ 27. Kannapolis’ defense held, and the Wonders took over at their own 24.

Jamare Robinson ran for 10 yards on first down, but the next run yielded nothing. After two incomplete passes, Gray was sacked for a 7-yard loss on fourth down. Mooresville quarterback Jamere Cherry took a knee a on successive plays to run out the clock.

A Gray touchdown pass to Gerard Evans (28 yards) and a Robinson scoring run (6 yards) inside the game’s first 16 minutes produced a 13-0 lead. A long touchdown from midfield by Jawarn Howell allowed Mooresville to tighten the score to 13-7. The teams exchanged touchdowns in the first half’s final minutes, including a 45-yard Evans reception, and Kannapolis took a 20-14 lead to halftime.

A long punt return early in the third quarter gave the Blue Devils the ball at the A.L. Brown 8-yard line. On first down, Mooresville’s Cherry found a seam on the right side on a scoring run, tying the score 20-20.

A.L. Brown closes the regular season next Friday with its non-conference rivalry “Battle for the Bell” matchup at Concord. Newsome feels a victory over the Spiders will likely secure a postseason berth for the Wonders.

“I guess that’s the positive you have to look at for our kids, getting their heads back in the game,” said Newsome. “That’s a very important game for our school and our community. We have a winning streak against them right now (seven games), and we want to keep that going. It definitely allows the kids to mentally bounce back because they know how important the game is.”