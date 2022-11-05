HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Moose’s three-touchdown night ignites Tigers’ first-round win

WALKERTOWN – The start of Cream of Cabarrus sixth-ranked Mount Pleasant’s first-round 2A state playoff game at Walkertown Friday could not have started more ominously, but the Tigers controlled the momentum for most of the game and won, 28-13, at Wolfpack Stadium.

The Wolfpack returned the game’s opening kickoff for a touchdown, but it seemed to wake Mount Pleasant up. The Tigers blocked the extra point and went on to outscore their opponent by three touchdowns the rest of the game.

It was Mount Pleasant’s first road playoff victory since 2016 when it defeated Maiden, 35-21.

Coincidentally, guess who the 21st-seeded Tigers play on the road in the second round next week?

Fifth-seeded Maiden, which defeated Mount Pleasant in a first- round game last season.

“I’m really proud of our coaches and players, everyone associated with our football team,” said Mount Pleasant coach Daniel Crosby in a phone interview with The Independent Tribune.

Crosby was coaching in his first playoff game for the Tigers.

“To go on the road and win in the playoffs is a big deal,” he added. “I thought we played really physical. It’s fun to watch as a coach. Our offensive line was just enormous. Even the first two drives in the first half we came up empty but moved the ball and set the tone early …

“(Defensively) we give up yards. But when teams get close to the end zone, we get stingier, and we’ve done a great job of creating turnovers all year. And that obviously sealed the game for us tonight.”

Protecting a 28-13 lead late in the game, linebacker Andrew Fisher intercepted a pass inside Mount Pleasant’s 15-yard line. Quarterback Lawson Little took a knee on the next play, ending the game.

Little’s 1-yard quarterback sneak tied the game in the first half, and David McEachern’s extra point gave Mount Pleasant (8-3 overall) the lead for good. Little’s 50-yard pass to T.J. Blackwelder to the Walkertown (8-3) 13-yard line set up the score.

Putting points on the board righted Mount Pleasant’s early woes, which included losing a fumble inside the red zone on its first possession of the game.

Mount Pleasant followed its first touchdown by recovering a friendly bounce off a pooched kickoff. Having a short field, Keegan Moose’s 20-yard scoring run to the left helped the Tigers to a 14-6 halftime lead.

Another Moose touchdown early in the third quarter stretched Mount Pleasant’s margin to 21-6. Walkertown immediately responded, cutting its deficit in half on a short touchdown run.

Moose scored his third touchdown early in the fourth quarter to close the scoring. Moose entered the game with 12 touchdowns and 1,100 yards despite missing a couple games to injury.

“He’s so dynamic with the ball in his hands,” said Crosby. “He runs the ball between the tackles. He had some 10-, 12-, 15-yard runs tonight, but he had a lot of 3-, 4-, 5-, and 6-yard runs in between the tackles.

“(Running back) Colby Cook has been there right beside him all year, too. He deserves a lot of credit. Neither one is very big – both are 170 pounds – but they run hard between the tackles and stay behind our offensive line. And it just continues to get better.”