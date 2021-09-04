HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Mount Pleasant's second shutout in three weeks helps Tigers stay undefeated

MOUNT PLEASANT — For the second time in two weeks, Mount Pleasant had less than three days to prepare for an opponent.
And for the second time in two weeks, it didn’t matter, as the Tigers took down the Walkertown Wolfpack, 10-0, on Friday night at Larry Honeycutt Field at Tiger Stadium.
The Cream of Cabarrus third-ranked Tigers were supposed to play West Stanly, but due to COVID-19 cases on the team Mount Pleasant was forced to find a new opponent two days before Friday’s kickoff. Walkertown was named the eventual matchup. Even though the Wolfpack run a unique flexbone offense which could present challenges to defenses in shorter weeks, the Tigers were able to stop it for their second shutout over the first three weeks of the season.
Mount Pleasant head coach Mike Johns was impressed with some of the things the Wolfpack did even in a short week, but he was proud of the way his team performed to stay undefeated on the young season.
“I’m just really pleased with the way we played,” Johns said. “We really buckled down on the 10 (in a fourth-quarter drive). They didn’t want to get scored on tonight. It was very obvious. The guys were like, ‘Coach, we want a shutout.’”
Senior running back/linebacker Brennen Jones had 15 carries for 100 yards and the game’s lone touchdown to go with six tackles defensively.
The Tigers were missing three key players, including an all-conference lineman in Jacob Suggs, but they ran the ball well all game long and pretty much kept the Wolfpack out of the red zone throughout the course of the game. Not bad for two days notice. Now the Tigers turn their sights on Northwest Cabarrus for next week’s game.
“I told the guys to stay safe,” Johns said. “I’ve got some guys who are going to be coming back next week so that’s going to be critical. I’ve got three key guys that didn’t play tonight that they’ll be back so I’m excited about that.”
RECORDS
Mount Pleasant 3-0 overall, 0-0 Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference; Walkertown 1-2, 0-0 Mid-State 2A
PLAY OF THE GAME
Friday’s first half was entirely about field position. Mount Pleasant’s two scoring drives started at its own 42-yard line and on Walkertown’s 37, the latter coming courtesy of Caleb Anderson — in a way.
The senior dropped a punt that pinned Walkertown inside its 1-yard line, putting his defense in great position. Four plays later, a short Walkertown punt set the Tigers up with first-and-10 from the Wolfpack 20.
The Tigers did not score on that possession, failing to convert on fourth down, but after another punt from Walkertown, Mount Pleasant took over at the Wolfpack’s 37. This time, the Tigers capitalized, as Lawson Little hit Keandre Steadford on a 12-yard pass, and Jones took three straight runs up the middle to the end zone for the only touchdown of the game. Anderson’s punt set the entire sequence up. Without it, who knows if the Tigers score a touchdown in the game?
“Caleb has been valuable this year,” Johns said. “He had eight punts last week, and he was the MVP, I thought, last week. Then that punt down there was beautiful, and T.J. (Blackwelder) did a great job of running down there and stopping it on the 1.”
PRIMETIME PERFORMERS
— Blackwelder punished the middle of the defense with hard-nosed runs, picking up big yards play after play. He finished with 40 yards on 10 carries.
— Walkertown had one real chance to score on the night but linebackers Andrew Fisher and Jakob Craver made sure the Wolfpack didn’t get in the end zone. After Walkertown got first-and-goal in the fourth quarter, following a false start on 1st and goal, pressure from Fisher forced the Wolfpack quarterback to throw the ball away, but it didn’t get to the line of scrimmage. That meant intentional grounding and a sack for Fisher and an even longer distance to cover for a score. Then after two short runs, Craver sacked the Walkertown QB on fourth down to force a turnover on downs. The linebacking core for the Tigers stood out all night long, and Fisher (six tackles, sack) and Craver (eight tackles, sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery) were a big reason why.
3 OBSERVATIONS
— Walkertown had one of the weirdest drives seen in a game this year. Over the course of 17 plays on a drive spanning both the third and fourth quarters, the Wolfpack only managed to cover 25 yards. How does that happen? Well, a 15-yard pass interference call on the Tigers extended the drive, and two plays later the Wolfpack found itself with first-and-goal. But as mentioned, a false start, intentional grounding and another sack later, the Wolfpack turned the ball over on downs at the Tigers’ 30-yard line. That is how a drive spans 17 plays and moves only 25 yards. The drive featured seven plays of 3 yards gained or less, two penalties and two sacks. It got weird.
— The Tigers have found themselves a kicker. While sophomore David McEachern will only show up in the box score with an extra point and a field goal, the way he made those kicks showed he had much more leg. He could be a true asset to the team in close games where Mount Pleasant needs an important field goal.
— While Mount Pleasant has been missing some talent and has had to get creative in the backfield, that did not keep the team from excelling in the run game Friday. To go along with Jones’ 100 yards and Blackwelder’s 40, Steadford added 22 and Little chipped in 16 bringing the team’s total to 178 yards on the game. That’s a positive to build on moving forward, and the team gets back one of its best offensive linemen soon. The offense hasn’t been perfect to start the year, but those numbers are a good sign.
WHAT’S UP NEXT?
Mount Pleasant takes on Northwest Cabarrus on the road. Walkertown will face off with Winston-Salem Prep at home.
SCORING SUMMARY
Mount Pleasant 7 3 0 0 — 10
Walkertown 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter