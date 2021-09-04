HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Mount Pleasant's second shutout in three weeks helps Tigers stay undefeated

“Caleb has been valuable this year,” Johns said. “He had eight punts last week, and he was the MVP, I thought, last week. Then that punt down there was beautiful, and T.J. (Blackwelder) did a great job of running down there and stopping it on the 1.”

PRIMETIME PERFORMERS

— Blackwelder punished the middle of the defense with hard-nosed runs, picking up big yards play after play. He finished with 40 yards on 10 carries.

— Walkertown had one real chance to score on the night but linebackers Andrew Fisher and Jakob Craver made sure the Wolfpack didn’t get in the end zone. After Walkertown got first-and-goal in the fourth quarter, following a false start on 1st and goal, pressure from Fisher forced the Wolfpack quarterback to throw the ball away, but it didn’t get to the line of scrimmage. That meant intentional grounding and a sack for Fisher and an even longer distance to cover for a score. Then after two short runs, Craver sacked the Walkertown QB on fourth down to force a turnover on downs. The linebacking core for the Tigers stood out all night long, and Fisher (six tackles, sack) and Craver (eight tackles, sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery) were a big reason why.

3 OBSERVATIONS