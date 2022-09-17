HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: No. 1 Bulls’ break open a close game to defeat No. 3 Wonders in GMC opener

KANNAPOLIS – Cream of Cabarrus top-ranked Hickory Ridge overcame a double-digit first-quarter deficit to capture a 45-24 conference-opening victory over host third-ranked A.L. Brown in high school football Friday.

Christian Hamilton’s 61-yard touchdown reception from Caden Haywood midway through the third quarter was the fifth lead change of the game and gave the Ragin’ Bulls a 27-24 advantage, one they never relinquished. It was the first of four straight touchdowns Hickory Ridge (3-2 overall, 1-0 Greater Metro 4) scored over the final quarter-and-a-half to break open a close game.

“It’s always good to get a win,” said Hickory Ridge coach Jupiter Wilson in a phone interview with the Independent Tribune. “I’m definitely excited about (the team bouncing back).

“Like I told the guys after the game, there’s an expectation to go out and win this game and go back and get ready for the next one. Winning is hard, but at the end of the day, we plan to be playing in December. So this is just another step in the journey.”

A.L. Brown (3-1, 0-1) looked like the superior team on both sides of the ball for all of the first quarter. The Wonders concluded the game’s opening drive with a 21-yard touchdown pass from Ashnah Lowery to Gerard Evans, who hauled it in as he was back-pedaling out of the rear of the end zone.

A.L. Brown regained possession at the Hickory Ridge 27-yard line after an 8-yard Bulls’ punt. The Wonders didn’t gain much ground, but they turned it into a 45-yard Ty Woods field goal to build a 10-0 lead.

From Hickory Ridge’s first offensive play, the A.L. Brown defense harassed the Bulls for most of the first quarter, taking up residence in their backfield on both running and passing opportunities.

A momentum-changing play seemed to take place on the Bulls’ third punt attempt of the opening period, although Hickory Ridge didn’t score any points as a result. Facing fourth-and-5 from its 41, the Bulls’ snap sailed high over punter Brandon Bowman’s head all the way back to the 16-yard line.

Bowman retrieved the loose ball and managed to get off a punt under heavy fire, but the A.L. Brown defender that knocked him to the turf drew a penalty flag for roughing. Instead of having a disastrous loss of yardage, the Bulls were awarded a first down.

“The final score wasn’t indicative of how well we played,” said A.L. Brown coach Mike Newsome in a phone interview. “I think we played really, really well, especially at the beginning of the game. The play that cost us field position was huge early in the game.”

Hickory Ridge scored the next two touchdowns: on a 3-yard run by bruising ball carrier Jordan Wilkes, who is a college recruit at linebacker, and a 32-yard catch-and-run by Jalen Harris for a 13-10 edge. A.L. Brown regained the lead and held a 17-13 halftime advantage on Jamare Robinson’s 2-yard run late in the second quarter that was set up by Kash Smith’s 27-yard interception return.

Wilkes gave the Bulls a short-lived lead by completing an 11-play, 66-yard touchdown drive with a 9- yard scoring run to open the second half.

The teams then exchanged long touchdowns. Xavier Chambers gave A.L. Brown its final lead on a 73-yard touchdown catch up the left sideline. Hamilton followed four plays later with his 61-yarder that gave the Bulls the lead for good.

A.L. Brown quickly crossed midfield on its next possession, but the Bulls’ Carlos Sharpe intercepted Lowery at the Hickory Ridge 9 near his team’s sideline.

“That was the biggest play to me,” said Wilson. “They were driving, and I thought they got a little greedy trying to make the pass, and it wasn’t there.”

Scoring fourth-quarter touchdowns for Hickory Ridge were Wilkes on a 5-yard run and Vincent Griffith (119 yards on seven carries) on runs of 49 and 71 yards.

Haywood completed 19 of 32 pass attempts for 281 yards, 136 of those to Hamilton, who had seven catches.

Next week, both teams play conference games on the road. Hickory Ridge is at Mooresville, and Lake Norman plays host to A.L. Brown.

SCORING SUMMARY

Hickory Ridge 0 13 14 18 -- 45

A.L. Brown 10 7 7 0 -- 24

ALB – Gerard Evans 21 pass from Ashnah Lowery (Ty Woods kick)

ALB – Woods 45 FG

HR – Jordan Wilkes 3 run (kick failed)

HR – Jalen Harris 32 pass from Caden Haywood (Brandon Bowman kick)

ALB – Jamare Robinson 2 run (Woods kick)

HR – Jordan Wilkes 9 run (Bowman kick)

ALB – Xavier Chambers 73 pass from Lowery (Woods kick)

HR – Christian Hamilton 61 pass from Haywood (Bowman kick)

HR - Wilkes 5 run (kick failed)

HR – Vincent Griffin 49 run (kick failed)

HR – Griffin 71 run (kick failed)