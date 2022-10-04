HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: No. 2 Chargers post big GMC victory over No. 4 Wonders

KANNAPOLIS – Having delayed their game from last Friday in part because of the remnants of Hurricane Ian, the defensive units from Cream of Cabarrus second-ranked Cox Mill and fourth-ranked A.L. Brown may have stretched out their weekend a little too long.

The defensive presence for each team was suspect, at best, as the visiting Chargers outscored the Wonders Monday night, 58-35, in a Greater Metro 4 Conference shootout at Kannapolis’ Memorial Stadium.

Having beaten West Cabarrus 56-0 last week, it was the third time Cox Mill (5-2, 2-1 GMC) scored more than 50 points this season. The Chargers opened 2022 with a 59-25 non-conference triumph over Huntersville Hopewell.

The 58 points were the most the Wonders (3-3, 0-3 GMC) have allowed in a game since a 58-27 loss to Northwest Cabarrus in 2018.

The Wonders lost their third straight game after starting the season 3-0. On Monday, they played without normal starting quarterback Ashnah Lowery, who went down early in last week’s loss at Lake Norman.

Cox Mill senior quarterback Dymere Edwards and junior receiver Saxon Jenkins connected for three touchdowns passes, including one that the Chargers a 14-0 lead after one quarter.

“We’ve been off for three days, so the main thing for us was to start off fast and to get the tempo going,” said Cox Mill coach Shawn Baker in a phone interview with The Independent Tribune. “We knew they had some guys that went both ways (offensively and defensively). We wanted to score fast so we could get our defense on the field and get a stop, which we were able to do.”

A long Jamare Robinson rushing touchdown near the end of the second quarter gave A.L. Brown hope, but it was laid to rest as Cox Mill’s Kendall Harris returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown. It was Harris’ touchdown catch in the first quarter that opened the Chargers’ scoring.

“Our special teams coach (former NFL punter) Ken Walter has done a great job with our special teams,” said Baker. “(A.L. Brown) came back, then we took a kickoff at the 5- or 10-yard line and took it to the house.”

The Wonders opened the second half impressively, putting together solid drives and making some stops on defense. Quarterback C.J. Gray, who was filling in for Lowery, threw the first touchdown of his career when he hit Xavier Chambers in the corner of the end zone.

Trailing 37-14 midway through the third quarter, A.L. Brown made it a two-score game when Robinson rambled for a 72-yard touchdown run.

But once more, Cox Mill was poised to build on its lead.

Jenkins completed a 90-yard drive with a 60-yard catch-and-run as the Chargers established a 44-21 advantage heading to the fourth quarter.

“The name of the game was turnovers for us in the first half,” said A.L. Brown coach Mike Newsome, also in a phone interview with The Independent Tribune. “When we did get some things going in the second half and trying to make it a one-score game and was pretty close to doing that, it seemed like we could never get it back to two solid scores.”

Tyrell Coard ran for two touchdowns, including his team’s final score that gave Cox Mill a 58-28 advantage in the final quarter.

Defensively, Sam Weber and Vance Taylor had interceptions for Cox Mill. Teammate Izaunti Brooks recovered a fumble.

On Friday, A.L. Brown plays at winless West Cabarrus, while Cox Mill takes a week off before travelling to Lake Norman on Oct. 21. The Wildcats are currently undefeated and are leading the conference heading into this week’s game against No. 1 Hickory Ridge.

“(Winning next week) is of dire importance,” said Newsome. “The best thing we can do is get back on the winning track. Winning fixes a lot of things.”

SCORING BY QUARTERS

Cox Mill 14 20 10 14 -- 58

A.L. Brown 0 7 14 14 -- 35