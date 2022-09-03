HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: No. 2 Cox Mill staves off Sun Valley rally to earn third consecutive victory

CONCORD – The Cox Mill Chargers have been playing some top-tier football this season, averaging more than 52 points per game in their first two outings and climbing to No. 2 in the Independent Tribune’s Cream of Cabarrus rankings.

But on Friday night, jumping out to yet another double-digit lead just might’ve been the worst thing that could happen to the Chargers.

Being forced to survive a comeback and hold on tightly while escaping a calamity might’ve been the BEST thing that could happen to them.

After squandering a 17-point advantage, the Chargers staved off the rally and narrowly defeated Monroe Sun Valley, 24-23, at Cox Mill Stadium.

The Chargers kept their record unblemished (3-0), and Sun Valley fell to 1-3.

But Cox Mill barely stayed perfect, which was a bit surprising since the Chargers won their first two games by an average of 37 points. Nonetheless, they remain unscathed.

“I told our team after the game, ‘You know what, guys? It was a little too close for comfort, but I’m kind of glad we had this game,’” Cox Mill coach Shawn Baker said in a telephone interview with the Independent Tribune. “Because we had blowout games the last two games, and every game’s not going to be like that. It was kind of good to see how we responded after we got kicked in the mouth.”

The Chargers got their biggest advantage of the night after forcing a Sun Valley turnover, which was later turned into a Sam Weber field goal to make the score 17-0.

“I think we got kind of complacent thinking (the Spartans) were going to lay down, and they didn’t lay down,” Baker said. “(Sun Valley) coach (Ryan) Smith had a heck of a game plan for us, and they did a great job.

“We came out, and they held the ball at lot at the beginning to try to keep our offense off the field. But honestly it’s good to know that we’ll fight back and stand our ground when we’ve got our backs against the wall.”

Baker said the key to keeping a perfect record was the stellar play of an offensive line featuring left tackle Davante Parks, left guard Jake Lynch, center Seth Moore, right guard Evan Cournoyer and left tackle Parker Walters.

The quintet was especially meaningful in the final four minutes of the game, just after Sun Valley scored to pull within a point, 24-23, and the Bulls took over on their own 20-yard line.

After that, with apologies to Andy Griffith, what it was was football, except this was mostly 3 yards and a cloud of turf.

“Our offensive line played well to finish out the game,” Baker said. “We probably ran power eight times on that last drive. They had two timeouts, we had one, and we ran power the whole way down the field. The offensive line just stepped up and moved the pile. They did an exceptional job all night: no sacks, and they didn’t allow (the Spartan defenders) to get close to the quarterback.

“We ran all the way until we got inside the 10, and then we went Victory (formation). A few more timeouts, and we got out of there.”

Others who stood out for the Chargers were senior receiver Zaiyon Evans, who had an electric touchdown from about 60 yards on a bubble screen, in which he took the pass from quarterback Dymere Edwards and outran the defense; and senior cornerback Kaisean Roberson controlled his side of the field, and more.

“He played a heck of a game,” Baker said of Roberson. “He gave up one deep ball that really wasn’t his fault, but he stood his ground and played well.”

The Chargers next week put their record on the line in a non-conference game at powerful Cornelius Hough, where Baker used to be the offensive coordinator under head coach Matt Jenkins, formerly the defensive coordinator at Concord.

Hough has a 2-1 record and last year handed Baker and the Chargers their worst loss of the season, 48-7.

Baker is undaunted.

“It’s fun going back, but you always want to go in there and prove that you can win at Hough,” Baker said. “They’re a good team, they’ve got some good players. It’s going to be a knockdown, drag-out kind of game.

“They’re going to play hard, they’re going to hit you, and we’ve got to do the same thing. We’ve got to match their intensity. It’s going to be really fun.”