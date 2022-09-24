HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: No. 2 Wonders start quickly but are unable to finish in loss to Lake Norman

MOORESVILLE – A couple of second quarter turnovers were too much for Cream of Cabarrus second-ranked A.L. Brown to overcome at Greater Metro 4A rival Lake Norman.

The Wonders took a touchdown lead in the first quarter but surrendered 29 unanswered points in a 29-7 conference defeat Friday at the Wildcats Den.

A.L. Brown (3-2 overall, 0-2 conference) has lost its first two conference games after starting the season with three non-conference wins. Lake Norman is 5-0 overall after winning its conference opener over the Wonders.

Early on, it looked as if it was going to be a Wonders night.

Senior return man Kash Smith took the ball on the goal line on the opening kickoff, made a Lake Norman defender miss, and then raced up the right sideline as Wildcats gave chase.

Smith wound up being pushed out bounds, but his effort gave the Wonders’ offense the ball around midfield, and A.L. Brown’s momentum continued, as it moved right down the field and closer to the opposing goal line.

It was there that quarterback Ashnah Lowery hit Derick Brazil for a short touchdown, and the Ty Woods extra point gave the Wonders a 7-0.

But it was the only time they would reach the end zone the rest of the night.

On the first play of the second quarter, an A.L. Brown return man muffed a punt, and Lake Norman recovered the fumble at the Wonders’ 24-yard line. On first down, a Wildcats receiver caught a swing pass to the left, turned up field and crossed the goal line as he was being tackled for a 7-7 tie.

On A.L. Brown’s ensuing possession, a stable drive was thwarted by a red-zone turnover. Facing a first-and-15 at the Wildcats’ 20, quarterback C.J. Gray lobbed a pass to his right that both a Wonders’ receiver and Lake Norman defensive back competed for. The defender came down with the ball just inside the goal line for the turnover.

Starting its next drive at its own 20, Lake Norman marched down the field confidently. The Wildcats completed the 80-yard drive with a short quarterback option run. A two-point conversion allowed Lake Norman to take a 15-7 lead to halftime.

On the Wildcats’ first second-half possession, a 43-yard run from scrimmage reached the A.L. Brown 2-yard line. Lined up with an offset full-house backfield, the Wildcats’ running back followed the blocks of two fullbacks into the end zone and was never touched as he crossed the goal line.

Trailing 29-7 in the fourth quarter, A.L. Brown reached the red zone once again, but Gray was intercepted at the 15-yard line on the Wonders’ final chance to score.

Next week, the Wonders play host to Cox Mill, which was fourth in the Cream of Cabarrus rankings this week.

SCORING BY QUARTERS

A.L. Brown 7 0 0 0 -- 7

Lake Norman 0 15 7 7 -- 29