HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: No. 3 Tigers stay undefeated by running past Forest Hills

CONCORD– It was an away-from-home homecoming for the Cream of Cabarrus third-ranked Mount Pleasant football team Friday as the Tigers defeated Marshville Forest Hills, 39-12.
Despite it being the Tigers’ homecoming game, the venue was moved to Central Cabarrus’ Dink Jordan Field at Viking Stadium because of adverse weather conditions affecting the Mount Pleasant football field this week.
It was a strong start for the Tigers, who found themselves up 15-0 when senior quarterback Ryan Tyson connected with Bryce Parker for an 81-yard touchdown with 10 minutes, 31 seconds left in the second quarter.
However, the Mount Pleasant offense began to stall, and the Yellow Jackets responded with a touchdown pass with a little more than a minute left in the half.
Instead of heading into halftime with a two-touchdown-or- greater lead and possession to start the second half, the Tigers were only up 15-6.
Mount Pleasant coach Mike Johns knew he needed his team to come out with fire to start the second half, as momentum had clearly swung in the opponents’ direction.
His strategy?
Feed the ball to senior tailback Dalton Miller.
The first drive for the Tigers consisted of three plays: a 23-yard Miller run, a 15-yard Miller run and a 29-yard Miller run into the end zone.
From there, it was all Tigers.
Mount Pleasant went on to add 10 more unanswered points and another late touchdown to outscore the Yellow Jackets 24-6 in the second half.
“(The coaching staff) and I talked about it at halftime,” Johns said, explaining his teams run-centric second-half strategy. “We knew the opportunity was there. We just had to execute it, and we did.”
RECORDS
Mount Pleasant 5-0 overall, 4-0 Rocky River 2A/3A Conference; Forest Hills 2-3, 1-2 RRC
THE PLAY OF THE GAME
Up 22-6, the Tigers were ready to continue their strategy of establishing the run in the second half.
As Miller’s huge night continued, he took the handoff on his own 46-yard line and went the distance.
This 54-yard scamper through the Yellow Jacket defense would be Miller’s longest run of the evening and stretched the lead to 23 points with 5:32 left in the third quarter.
PRIMETIME PERFORMERS
Mount Pleasant
-- After accumulating just 25 yards in the first half, Miller exploded for 189 yards in the second to bring his numbers to 17 carries for 216 yards and three touchdowns.
-- Despite spending much of the second half watching his star running back tear the defense apart, Tyson made an impact on the stat sheet, completing 7 of his 13 passes for 162 yards and a touchdown while adding 33 yards and another score on nine carries.
-- Parker also crossed the century mark, as he coupled his 81-yard TD catch with another 21-yarder, bringing his total to 102.
Forest Hills
-- The Yellow Jackets also found most of their success in the run game, led primarily by Jordan Bennett, who finished with 13 carries for 72 yards and a TD.
-- Forest Hills QB Jayden McDougall also gave an admirable performance with his team in a hole, finishing 14-of-26 with 102 yards and a TD.
3 OBSERVATIONS
-- The Tigers’ performance on the ground is even more impressive considering they played without starting guard Jacob Suggs.
-- Speaking of injuries, the Tigers also lost senior receiver Max White early in the game.
-- Jake Rogers and Brianna Harwood were named Mount Pleasant’s homecoming king and queen.
WHAT’S UP NEXT?
On Thursday, Mount Pleasant will travel to Troy to take on fellow undefeated Montgomery Central, while Forest Hills will take on Monroe Central Academy of Technology & Arts.
SCORING SUMMARY
Mount Pleasant 8 7 14 10 -- 39
Forest Hills 0 6 0 6 -- 12
First Quarter
MP – Dalton Miller 2 run (Miller run)
Second Quarter
MP – Bryce Parker 81 pass from Ryan Tyson (Britton Weems kick)
FH – Zack Barbour 11 pass from Jayden McDougall (kick blocked)
Third Quarter
MP – Miller 29 run (Weems kick)
MP – Miller 54 run (Weems kick)
Fourth Quarter
MP – Weems 21 field goal
FH – Bennett 28 run (two-point conversion failed)
MP – Tyson 9 run (Weems kick)