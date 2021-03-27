HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: No. 3 Tigers stay undefeated by running past Forest Hills

From there, it was all Tigers.

Mount Pleasant went on to add 10 more unanswered points and another late touchdown to outscore the Yellow Jackets 24-6 in the second half.

“(The coaching staff) and I talked about it at halftime,” Johns said, explaining his teams run-centric second-half strategy. “We knew the opportunity was there. We just had to execute it, and we did.”

RECORDS

Mount Pleasant 5-0 overall, 4-0 Rocky River 2A/3A Conference; Forest Hills 2-3, 1-2 RRC

THE PLAY OF THE GAME

Up 22-6, the Tigers were ready to continue their strategy of establishing the run in the second half.

As Miller’s huge night continued, he took the handoff on his own 46-yard line and went the distance.

This 54-yard scamper through the Yellow Jacket defense would be Miller’s longest run of the evening and stretched the lead to 23 points with 5:32 left in the third quarter.

PRIMETIME PERFORMERS

Mount Pleasant