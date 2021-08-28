HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: No. 4 Bulldogs improve to 2-0 with win over Vikings

Sophomore quarterback Isaac Lee made the most of his first varsity start, coming up from JV to help lead Cream of Cabarrus No. 4 Jay M. Robinson over Central Cabarrus Friday, 28-17, at Dink Jordan Field at Viking Stadium.
Pressed into starting action because of an ankle injury to regular starter Blue Monroe, Lee helped lead the Jay M. Robinson offense to 21 second-half points, breaking open a tight game at the half.
“I thought Isaac Lee played very well tonight,” Bulldogs head coach Darius Robinson said in a telephone interview with the Independent Tribune Friday. “Making his first start on the varsity, that wasn’t easy.”
Darius Robinson saw his Bulldogs rebound from a disappointing first-half effort to outscore the Vikings 21-11 in the second half and improve to 2-0 on the season. Central Cabarrus fell to 0-2 with the loss, but Vikings head coach Zach Bevilacqua isn’t ready to panic.
“These non-conference games don’t make or break you,” Bevilacqua said of his Vikings. “We’re going to keep working, we’re going to keep getting better.”
Indeed, the Vikings were able to take a 9-6 lead in the third quarter before the Bulldogs ran off a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter, the biggest of which came on a 98-yard pass play that put Jay M. Robinson up 21-9.
“We felt like we left a lot of points on the field in the first half, and that play was big for us,” Darius Robinson said of the Bulldogs back-breaking touchdown pass.
“Outside of giving up some big plays, we did a good job of stopping their offense,” Bevilacqua said of his defense. “The margin of error with this team is not very big.”
While Jay M. Robinson was missing its starting quarterback, Central Cabarrus was missing a lot more. The Vikings were only able to dress 28 players for the game Friday. “Our fight was better. We did a lot of little things better,” Bevilacqua said. “We just missed some assignments, and you can’t afford to do that against good teams.”
While Central Cabarrus is searching for answers, Jay M. Robinson is looking to keep the momentum of a 2-0 start going. “I’m pretty excited about this bunch,” Darius Robinson said. “They are a resilient bunch. The sky is the limit for this team.”