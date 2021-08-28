HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: No. 4 Bulldogs improve to 2-0 with win over Vikings

Sophomore quarterback Isaac Lee made the most of his first varsity start, coming up from JV to help lead Cream of Cabarrus No. 4 Jay M. Robinson over Central Cabarrus Friday, 28-17, at Dink Jordan Field at Viking Stadium.

Pressed into starting action because of an ankle injury to regular starter Blue Monroe, Lee helped lead the Jay M. Robinson offense to 21 second-half points, breaking open a tight game at the half.

“I thought Isaac Lee played very well tonight,” Bulldogs head coach Darius Robinson said in a telephone interview with the Independent Tribune Friday. “Making his first start on the varsity, that wasn’t easy.”

Darius Robinson saw his Bulldogs rebound from a disappointing first-half effort to outscore the Vikings 21-11 in the second half and improve to 2-0 on the season. Central Cabarrus fell to 0-2 with the loss, but Vikings head coach Zach Bevilacqua isn’t ready to panic.

“These non-conference games don’t make or break you,” Bevilacqua said of his Vikings. “We’re going to keep working, we’re going to keep getting better.”