HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: No. 4 Bulldogs pull away from No. 6 Spiders

CONCORD - On an overcast Saturday afternoon, the Cream of Cabarrus No. 4-ranked Jay M. Robinson football team got out early and went on to a 28-7 victory over No. 6 Concord at Bulldog Stadium.

The win helped the Bulldogs stay undefeated on the season.

After a Blue Monroe touchdown pass to Joshua Grant Jr. and a 5-yard Monroe scoring run, Jay M. Robinson led, 14-0 in the first quarter.

Although running back Jacori James pulled Concord with seven points at halftime, as well as through the third quarter, Monroe broke open what had been a second-half defensive battle by adding two more touchdown runs in the fourth quarter to keep the Spiders at bay.

Concord focused on its ground game, with 25 of its 34 plays from scrimmage being running plays.

“They do a great job of trying to lure you to sleep with the run game,” Bulldogs coach Darius Robinson said of the Spiders, “but our guys did their jobs on defense and made sure they knew their responsibilities.”

Concord coach Marty Paxton noted that many of his team’s struggles were self-inflicted.