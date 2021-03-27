HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: No. 4 Bulldogs pull away from No. 6 Spiders

CONCORD - On an overcast Saturday afternoon, the Cream of Cabarrus No. 4-ranked Jay M. Robinson football team got out early and went on to a 28-7 victory over No. 6 Concord at Bulldog Stadium.
The win helped the Bulldogs stay undefeated on the season.
After a Blue Monroe touchdown pass to Joshua Grant Jr. and a 5-yard Monroe scoring run, Jay M. Robinson led, 14-0 in the first quarter.
Although running back Jacori James pulled Concord with seven points at halftime, as well as through the third quarter, Monroe broke open what had been a second-half defensive battle by adding two more touchdown runs in the fourth quarter to keep the Spiders at bay.
Concord focused on its ground game, with 25 of its 34 plays from scrimmage being running plays.
“They do a great job of trying to lure you to sleep with the run game,” Bulldogs coach Darius Robinson said of the Spiders, “but our guys did their jobs on defense and made sure they knew their responsibilities.”
Concord coach Marty Paxton noted that many of his team’s struggles were self-inflicted.
“We had way too many turnovers and way too many penalties,” Concord coach Marty Paxton said. “You cannot expect to beat a good football team with as many penalties and turnovers as we had today.”
RECORDS
Jay M. Robinson 5-0, 4-0 South Piedmont 3A Conference; Concord 2-3, 1-3 SPC
THE PLAY OF THE GAME
Right out of the gate, the Bulldogs connected on the deep pass from Monroe to Grant Jr. for a 47-yard touchdown to set the tone early.
PRIMETIME PERFORMERS
Jay M. Robinson
-- Monroe accounted for all four of the Bulldogs’ touchdowns and made several big plays to extend drives for his team. He added two rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter to seal the game.
-- Running back Terrance Chapman rushed for 103 yards on 17 attempts while catching a pass for 10 yards, and he set up his team for most of its scoring opportunities.
Concord
-- James was the only Spider to score in this game. While most of his carries did not go for a huge amount of yardage, they were drive-extending runs.
-- KJ Rogers had two big kick returns, one for 43 yards and another for 39, setting up the Spiders with good field position. He also had two more kick returns that went for more than 25 yards but were called back because of penalties.
3 OBSERVATIONS
-- At halftime, the Jay M. Robinson marching band was recognized, as it was selected to be a part of the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade.
-- Bryson Mason played well on both sides of the ball for the Bulldogs, racking up 45 receiving yards and also causing a fumble and recovering it.
-- The referees were very quick to throw flags in this contest. There was a plethora of penalties called on both teams.
WHAT’S UP NEXT?
On Thursday, the Bulldogs play host to A.L. Brown, while Concord welcomes Cox Mill.
SCORING SUMMARY
Jay M. Robinson 14 0 0 14 -- 28
Concord 0 7 0 0 -- 7
First Quarter
JMR - Blue Monroe 47 pass to Joshua Grant Jr. (kick blocked)
JMR - Monroe 5 run (Grant Jr. pass from Monroe)
Second Quarter
CHS - Jacori James 1 run (Isaiah Clark kick)