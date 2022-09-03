HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: No. 4 fall Cannon Cougars stopped by Raleigh team in first loss of season

CONCORD – The Cream of Cabarrus fourth-ranked Cannon Cougars couldn’t take advantage of their scoring opportunities as they fell to visiting state rival Raleigh Ravenscroft Friday, 28-13, at Randy Marion Field.

Cannon’s 13 points were the fewest it has scored since the 2020 season.

“Our guys fought all night,” Cougars coach Jamie Bolton said in a telephone interview with the Independent Tribune. “That’s how they’ve played since I’ve been here. We’re always about one play away, especially on offense, to get back in the game.”

The Cougars (2-1) spotted Ravenscroft (3-0) a 14-0 halftime lead and fell behind by three touchdowns when the Ravens scored on their opening possession of the second half on a 60-yard-plus catch-and-run scoring pass.

The Cougars answered with a six-play, 71-yard scoring possession, completed by Will Jones’ 8-yard run. Cannon’s big plays on the drive were a 25-yard pass from Tyler Green to Henry Anthony and Jones’ 16-yard run.

A pass interference penalty on Ravenscroft inside the red zone set up Jones’ touchdown run.

Ravenscroft took just two-and-a-half minutes to reply, completing a 77-yard touchdown drive on a 10-yard run. An unnecessary roughness penalty on Cannon aided the Ravens’ efforts.

Down 28-7, Cannon failed to score on a red zone visit early in the fourth quarter. The Cougars put their final points on the board with 21.1 seconds left on Jones’ short run.

The Cougars threatened to score late in the first half. Jones was stopped at the Ravenscroft 1-yard line after a long screen pass, but the play was nullified by a Cougars’ holding penalty. The drive ended with an interception inside the red zone in the second quarter’s final minute, and Ravenscroft preserved its 14-0 lead at halftime.

“We just couldn’t seem to synch up in the first half,” said Bolton. “We had some big-play opportunities, especially in the middle of the field. We hit them several times but just couldn’t hit enough of them to score. And the turnovers kind of got us.”

The Cougars visit conference rival Charlotte Providence Day next Friday.